Pubg फैन्स के लिए Good News, भारत में लौट रहा है गेम, बने मज़ेदार Memes, बोले- 'खुशी के आंसू आ गए'

भारत में पबजी (Pubg) काफी पॉपुलर हुआ, लेकिन सुरक्षा कारणों की वजह से इसे पिछले साल बैन (Pubg Ban) कर दिया गया था. इससे फैन्स में काफी निराशा थी. अब पबजी फैन्स (Pubg Fans) के लिए गुड न्यूज सामने आई है. पबजी गेम (Pubg Game) को निर्माण करने वाली कंपनी क्राफ्टोन (Krafton) ने आधिकारिक तौर पर भारत में नए गेम की लॉन्चिंग (Battlegrounds Mobile India) करने की घोषणा की है. हालांकि कंपनी ने यह नहीं बताया कि गेम कितनी तारीख को लॉन्च होगा. इस गेम का नाम बैटलग्राउंड मोबाइल इंडिया होगा. यह बिल्कुल पबजी की तरह होगा.
बैटलग्राउंड मोबाइल इंडिया के यूट्यूब चैनल पर इसका टीजर लॉन्च किया है. इस टीजर के कुछ ही घंटों में 12 लाख व्यूज हो चुके हैं. टीजर में कमिंग सून लिखा है. यानी गेम इसी साल जल्द लॉन्च किया जाएगा.
खबर आते ही #Pubg टॉप ट्रेंड कर रहा है. लोगों ने मीम्स (Memes) के जरिए अपनी खुशी जाहिर की.
