सड़क पर हाथी को देख, लोगों ने पीछे लगा दी दौड़, IFS ऑफिसर बोलीं- 'कौन है यहां जानवर?' - देखें Viral Video

आईएफएस ऑफिसर सुधा रमन (IFS Officer Sudha Ramen) द्वारा हाथी का पीछा करते हुए भीड़ को दिखाते हुए एक वीडियो साझा करने से लोगों में गुस्सा फूट पड़ा है.वीडियो में हाथी को भागते हुए दिखाया है. उसके पीछे कई लोग दौड़ (Elephant Chased By Huge Crowd) रहे हैं.

आईएफएस ऑफिसर सुधा रमन (IFS Officer Sudha Ramen) द्वारा हाथी का पीछा करते हुए भीड़ को दिखाते हुए एक वीडियो साझा करने से लोगों में गुस्सा फूट पड़ा है. सुधा रमन ने वीडियो शेयर करते हुए कैप्शन में लिखा, 'शब्द नहीं हैं!! आश्चर्य है कि यहां कौन जानवर है.' वीडियो में हाथी को भागते हुए दिखाया है. उसके पीछे कई लोग दौड़ (Elephant Chased By Huge Crowd) रहे हैं. वायरल हो रहे वीडियो (Viral Video) में लोगों को हंसते हुए और चीखते हुए देखा गया. यह स्पष्ट नहीं है कि वीडियो कब या कहां कैप्चर किया गया था.

अपने स्वयं के ट्वीट का जवाब देते हुए, रमन ने इस घटना के बारे में अपनी राय साझा की. उन्होंने लिखा, 'मनुष्यों के विपरीत, जानवर अपनी सीमाओं को जानते नहीं हैं. जब हाथियों की बात आती है, तो पारित होने की यादें पीढ़ी दर पीढ़ी चली जाती हैं. वन क्षेत्रों के आसपास या गलियारों के आसपास रहने वाले लोगों को घबराना नहीं चाहिए, क्योंकि इससे जानवर ट्रिगर हो सकते हैं. उन्हें भी वहां से निकलने का अधिकार है.'

साथ ही उन्होंने लिखा, 'भारत भर में, वन विभाग इस मुद्दे को हल करने के लिए कड़ी मेहनत कर रहा है. आपको बता दें, प्रत्येक मामला अलग है और कोई 'एक-समाधान' नहीं है. मानव जाति का दबाव घने जंगलों और वन्यजीवों पर बढ़ रहा है, इसलिए जानवर समान रूप से तनाव में हैं. जागरूकता ही कुंजी है.'

फिर उन्होंने लिखा, 'जो लोग वास्तव में चिंतित हैं, इस समस्या को कम करने के लिए फॉरेस्ट डिपार्टमेंट द्वारा किए गए समस्या और कामों को समझने का प्रयास करते हैं. हम ऐसे वास्तविक सरोकारों की सराहना करते हैं, न कि दूसरों की जो हमेशा उंगलियों की ओर इशारा करते हैं. कई लोगों के लिए यह सिर्फ सोशल मीडिया है, हमारे लिए यह हमारा पेशा है और हम जुनून के साथ काम करते हैं.'

उन्होंने लिखा, 'इन वीडियो को साझा करने का कारण इस तरह के मुद्दों के बारे में खुद को शिक्षित करना और यह जानना है कि हमें ऐसे मामलों में कैसे व्यवहार करना है. जो लोग इसे समझते हैं वे जागरूक रहेंगे और दूसरों को भी शिक्षित करेंगे.'

