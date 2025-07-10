विज्ञापन
विशेष लिंक

सुबह-सुबह दिल्ली-NCR में भूकंप के तेज़ झटके, सोशल मीडिया पर आई मीम्स की बाढ़

Delhi-NCR Earthquake: दिल्ली एनसीआर में भूकंप के तेज झटके महसूस किए गए हैं. गुरुवार सुबह 9 बजकर 4 मिनट पर अचानक धरती कांपने लगी. भूकंप की तीव्रता अनुमानित 4.1 है.  

Read Time: 2 mins
सुबह-सुबह दिल्ली-NCR में भूकंप के तेज़ झटके, सोशल मीडिया पर आई मीम्स की बाढ़
सुबह-सुबह दिल्ली-NCR में भूकंप के तेज़ झटके, सोशल मीडिया पर आई मीम्स की बाढ़

Delhi-NCR Earthquake: दिल्ली एनसीआर में भूकंप के तेज झटके महसूस किए गए हैं. गुरुवार सुबह 9 बजकर 4 मिनट पर अचानक धरती कांपने लगी. रिक्टर स्केल पर भूकंप की तीव्रता 4.4 मापी गई है. दिल्ली, नोएडा, गाजियाबाद में करीब 10 सेकेंड तक भूकंप के झटके महसूस किए गए. गुरुवार सुबह से हो रही बारिश के बीच दिल्ली-एनसीआर में सुबह 9 बजकर 4 मिनट के करीब धरती कांप उठी. भूकंप 10 किमी.की गहराई में था. भूकंप के झटके इतने तेज थे कि दफ्तरों में काम कर रहे लोगों और घरों में बैठे लोगों ने भी इसे महसूस किया. भूकंप का केंद्र दिल्ली से 51 किमी. दूर हरियाणा के झज्जर में था. 

दिल्ली के साथ ही हरियाणा के कुछ जिलों फरीदाबाद, गुरुग्राम और जींद में भूकंप के तेज झटके महसूस किए गए. इस बार भूकंप का केंद्र दिल्ली के बहुत ही करीब हरियाणा में था.

वहीं, सोशल मीडिया पर लोगों ने मीम्स (Earthquake Memes) शेयर करने भी शुरु कर दिए. आइए नज़र डालते हैं इन फनी मीम्स पर:

Delhi Earthquake, Delhi Earthquake News, Earthquake In Delhi
