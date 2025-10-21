विज्ञापन
विशेष लिंक

दिवाली के बाद दिल्ली का हाल, ग्रीन पटाखों को लेकर सोशल मीडिया पर छिड़ी जोरदार बहस

दिवाली के बाद दिल्ली की हवा फिर जहरीली हो गई है. दिवाली के अगले ही दिन जब लोग घरों से बाहर निकले, तो उन्हें अहसास हुआ कि 'ग्रीन पटाखे' भी राजधानी की हवा को नहीं बचा पाए. इस पर तमाम यूजर्स ने सोशल मीडिया पर अपनी राय साझा की है.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
दिवाली के बाद दिल्ली का हाल, ग्रीन पटाखों को लेकर सोशल मीडिया पर छिड़ी जोरदार बहस
'ग्रीन पटाखे' भी न बचा सके दिल्ली की हवा, AQI पहुंचा खतरनाक स्तर पर, दिवाली के बाद सांस लेना हुआ मुश्किल

Delhi Air Quality Very Poor:  दिवाली की खुशियां अभी थमी भी नहीं थीं कि दिल्ली की सुबह धुंध में लिपटी नज़र आई. जो लोग सुबह टहलने निकले, उन्हें अहसास हुआ कि सांस लेना भी अब चुनौती बन चुका है. राजधानी की हवा में इस कदर जहरीलापन घुल चुका है कि लोग सोशल मीडिया पर इसे 'गैस चैंबर' कहने लगे हैं.

'ग्रीन पटाखों' के वादे धुएं में उड़ गए (Delhi air quality)

हर साल की तरह इस बार भी दावा था 'ग्रीन पटाखे जलाओ, प्रदूषण घटाओ' लेकिन नतीजा? वही पुराना! दिवाली की रात आसमान चमका और सुबह होते-होते दिल्ली का एयर क्वालिटी इंडेक्स (AQI) 400 से 600 के पार पहुंच गया. केंद्रीय प्रदूषण नियंत्रण बोर्ड (CPCB) के मुताबिक, दिल्ली के 38 में से 36 मॉनिटरिंग स्टेशन 'रेड जोन' में हैं. RK पुरम में AQI 368, जबकि कुछ जगहों पर 1000 तक पहुंच गया.

लोगों ने ट्विटर और इंस्टाग्राम पर लिखा, 'एयर प्यूरीफायर फुल पर हैं और फेफड़े साइलेंट मोड पर.' वहीं कुछ ने लिखा, 'शाबाश दिल्ली! तुमने फिर से रिकॉर्ड तोड़ दिया.'

स्मॉग में छिपी दिल्ली की खूबसूरती (air quality index Delhi)

जहां कभी कालिंदी कुंज से नोएडा की इमारतें साफ दिखती थीं, अब वो पूरा इलाका धुंध में गुम है. कुछ यूजर ने पंजाब-हरियाणा की पराली जलाने को जिम्मेदार ठहराया, तो कुछ ने पटाखों को, लेकिन सच्चाई यह है कि दोनों ने मिलकर दिल्ली की हवा को जहरीला बना दिया है.

'हम दिल्लीवाले तो मासूम हैं...' (Delhi pollution after Diwali)

सोशल मीडिया पर एक यूजर ने लिखा, 'हम दिल्लीवाले तो मासूम हैं, बस किसी को दोष देना होता है. पहले खुद को देखो, फिर दूसरों को. यह बात कड़वी जरूर है, लेकिन सच्ची है. हर साल यही होता है...दिवाली के बाद हवा ज़हरीली, फिर बहस, फिर चुप्पी...और अगली दिवाली तक इंतज़ार.'

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

अब वक्त है 'धुएं वाली दिवाली' पर सोचना (Delhi Ki Hawa)

दिल्ली का AQI अब भी Very Poor से Severe श्रेणी में है. यह सिर्फ आंकड़े नहीं, हमारी सांसों की कीमत है.

ये भी पढ़ें:- यहां उगाया जाता है दुनिया का सबसे बड़ा संतरा

पूरी स्टोरी पढ़ें

NDTV.in पर ताज़ातरीन ख़बरों को ट्रैक करें, व देश के कोने-कोने से और दुनियाभर से न्यूज़ अपडेट पाएं

फॉलो करे:
Delhi Ki Hawa, Delhi AQI News, Social Media Rection, Delhi Air Quality News, Delhi Air Quality
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now