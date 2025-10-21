दिवाली के बाद दिल्ली का हाल, ग्रीन पटाखों को लेकर सोशल मीडिया पर छिड़ी जोरदार बहस

Delhi Air Quality Very Poor: दिवाली की खुशियां अभी थमी भी नहीं थीं कि दिल्ली की सुबह धुंध में लिपटी नज़र आई. जो लोग सुबह टहलने निकले, उन्हें अहसास हुआ कि सांस लेना भी अब चुनौती बन चुका है. राजधानी की हवा में इस कदर जहरीलापन घुल चुका है कि लोग सोशल मीडिया पर इसे 'गैस चैंबर' कहने लगे हैं.

Diwali is over , let's make efforts to decrease pollution levels …Delhi's 'green' Diwali goes up in smoke as air quality turns severe. AQI touches 2000 mark at one level , it's dangerous if it crosses 400 . Let's think pic.twitter.com/g40e6CptHg — Dr Srinubabu Gedela (@DrSrinubabu) October 21, 2025

Bravo, #Delhi AQI soaring past 500, turning streets into a hazy nightmare. Air purifiers on max, lungs on mute. Firecracker frenzy wins again. Time to rethink the festive smoke? #PollutionFreeDiwali #DelhiAirCrisis #ActOnAir pic.twitter.com/DOVW5F9DcB — Sanjay Jha (@SanjayJha) October 20, 2025

Visuals from near Dilli Haat INA as GRAP-2 invoked in Delhi.



The Air Quality Index (AQI) around the RK Puram was recorded at 368, in the 'Very Poor' category, in Delhi this morning as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).#Delhi #AirPollution #AQI #GRAP2… pic.twitter.com/tUrAGwFTi4 — DD News (@DDNewslive) October 21, 2025

'ग्रीन पटाखों' के वादे धुएं में उड़ गए (Delhi air quality)

हर साल की तरह इस बार भी दावा था 'ग्रीन पटाखे जलाओ, प्रदूषण घटाओ' लेकिन नतीजा? वही पुराना! दिवाली की रात आसमान चमका और सुबह होते-होते दिल्ली का एयर क्वालिटी इंडेक्स (AQI) 400 से 600 के पार पहुंच गया. केंद्रीय प्रदूषण नियंत्रण बोर्ड (CPCB) के मुताबिक, दिल्ली के 38 में से 36 मॉनिटरिंग स्टेशन 'रेड जोन' में हैं. RK पुरम में AQI 368, जबकि कुछ जगहों पर 1000 तक पहुंच गया.

Picture One : 13th October

Second Picture : 20th October

Breathing in Delhi has become difficult — the situation is so bad that where Noida was once clearly visible from Kalindi Kunj, now it's completely lost in the smog. #delhiaqi #delhi @dhruv_rathee pic.twitter.com/nMJHEzMVqw — Mairaj Turki (@wuymairaj) October 20, 2025

I don't know how people are living in #Delhi with so much air pollution. When I visited in early August, even on a rainy day the AQI was around 130, and it felt hard to breathe. Now it's around 600. Even with so many trees, the pollution is this bad. It's a man made disaster. pic.twitter.com/LdFxBFW2Bz — Padmanaban (@padmanan) October 20, 2025

लोगों ने ट्विटर और इंस्टाग्राम पर लिखा, 'एयर प्यूरीफायर फुल पर हैं और फेफड़े साइलेंट मोड पर.' वहीं कुछ ने लिखा, 'शाबाश दिल्ली! तुमने फिर से रिकॉर्ड तोड़ दिया.'

Pollution in Delhi is under control. pic.twitter.com/8PPiiKTnVV — Chris (@bcchristopher) October 21, 2025

Even after dampening rain, Delhi's air pollution is so thick you can't see the city. Air quality index (AQI) is at a putrid 723+. The international threshold for health-threatening pollution is 30. pic.twitter.com/a5QpNfXQPw — Siobhan Heanue (@siobhanheanue) November 3, 2019

स्मॉग में छिपी दिल्ली की खूबसूरती (air quality index Delhi)

जहां कभी कालिंदी कुंज से नोएडा की इमारतें साफ दिखती थीं, अब वो पूरा इलाका धुंध में गुम है. कुछ यूजर ने पंजाब-हरियाणा की पराली जलाने को जिम्मेदार ठहराया, तो कुछ ने पटाखों को, लेकिन सच्चाई यह है कि दोनों ने मिलकर दिल्ली की हवा को जहरीला बना दिया है.

Here's Delhi's air quality / pollution at 6:30 Pm on 20 Oct 2025 …

I have a feeling anytime now Punjab and Haryana are going to start burning crop residue ….

Or maybe they won't …. pic.twitter.com/ajBG1v7hw6 — Rocky Singh 🇮🇳 (@RockyEatsX) October 20, 2025

Delhi's pollution level is now above 400 which is in severe condition.

All write wings narrated same line burn as much as crackers as possible and oppression who are talking about pollution now feels the condition of Delhi people who all are living in this condition.#pollution pic.twitter.com/GWLgdQO3AV — Akash Kumar (@Sky_the_Akash) October 21, 2025

Delhi's misfortune: its own citizens, who have destroyed a beautiful, green and historic city. And their own lungs in the process.



AQI now: 346



In the morning: 306

London's AQI: 2#Diwali2025 #DelhiPollution pic.twitter.com/ZxZUz6jbdK — Aparna Kalra (@Apkal) October 19, 2025

'हम दिल्लीवाले तो मासूम हैं...' (Delhi pollution after Diwali)

सोशल मीडिया पर एक यूजर ने लिखा, 'हम दिल्लीवाले तो मासूम हैं, बस किसी को दोष देना होता है. पहले खुद को देखो, फिर दूसरों को. यह बात कड़वी जरूर है, लेकिन सच्ची है. हर साल यही होता है...दिवाली के बाद हवा ज़हरीली, फिर बहस, फिर चुप्पी...और अगली दिवाली तक इंतज़ार.'

Delhi's air pollution after Diwali becoming a hot discussion, and it being blamed on Crackers and Cars, is like someone with a daily high cholesterol of 250 eating Chicken & Cheese one night and blaming their cholesterol reading of 260 the next morning on the Chicken & Cheese...… — Aravind (@aravind) October 21, 2025

अब वक्त है 'धुएं वाली दिवाली' पर सोचना (Delhi Ki Hawa)

दिल्ली का AQI अब भी Very Poor से Severe श्रेणी में है. यह सिर्फ आंकड़े नहीं, हमारी सांसों की कीमत है.

ये भी पढ़ें:- यहां उगाया जाता है दुनिया का सबसे बड़ा संतरा