नेपाल में अचानक आई बाढ़ के तीन महीने बाद वहां की सरकार ने लापता हुए 5,000 से ज्यादा लोगों को मृत मानकर उनकी मौत की घोषणा करने की प्रक्रिया शुरू कर दी है. इनमें अगस्त की बाढ़ में लापता हुए लगभग 213 भारतीय नागरिक भी शामिल हैं.
काठमांडू स्थित भारतीय दूतावास के एक बयान के अनुसार, नेपाल के 'नेशनल डिजास्टर रिस्क रिडक्शन एंड मैनेजमेंट अथॉरिटी' (NDRRMA) ने अपनी आधिकारिक वेबसाइट पर लापता 213 भारतीय नागरिकों की एक लिस्ट जारी की है, ताकि उन्हें मृत मानकर उनकी मौत की घोषणा की जा सके.
नेपाल सरकार ने लापता भारतीयों की डिटेल भी साझा की है, जिसमें उनके नाम और सरकारी पहचान पत्र (जैसे पासपोर्ट, वोटर आईडी या आधार कार्ड) के नंबर शामिल हैं.
2 दिसंबर तक दर्ज करा सकते हैं आपत्ति
लिस्ट जारी करते हुए, NDRRMA ने इसमें दी गई जानकारी में किसी भी तरह के बदलाव, नाम जोड़ने या हटाने, या सुधार के लिए आपत्तियां (यदि कोई हों) आमंत्रित की हैं.
भारतीय दूतावास की ओर से X पर एक पोस्ट में लिखा गया है, 'यदि लापता लोगों के परिजनों को इस लिस्ट को लेकर कोई चिंता, आपत्ति या कोई बदलाव सुझाना हो, तो वे 2 दिसंबर 2026 से पहले काठमांडू स्थित भारतीय दूतावास से ईमेल (eoikathmandufloodsuppor@gmail.com) के जरिए, या टेलीफोन और वॉट्सऐप (+97 79851316807) के जरिए संपर्क कर सकते हैं.'
𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐚𝐫𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐮𝐦𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 & 𝐃𝐞𝐜𝐥𝐚𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐃𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐡 𝐨𝐟 𝐏𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐌𝐢𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐝𝐮𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐅𝐥𝐚𝐬𝐡 𝐅𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐨𝐜𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐍𝐞𝐩𝐚𝐥 𝐨𝐧 𝟐𝟔 𝐀𝐮𝐠𝐮𝐬𝐭 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟔: The Government of Nepal (GoN) has commenced the process of presumption and declaration of death, for persons who remain missing, following the flash flood that took place in the Trishuli-Bhote Koshi river system of Nepal on 26 August 2026. 2. Under this process, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA) of Nepal, has published a list of 213 missing Indian nationals, for presumption and declaration of death, on its website, which is available at the following weblink: https://t.co/cnsDoPfewh... 3. The NDRRMA has invited objections (if any) for additions/deletions/amendments in the details contained in the list. In case the family members of persons that remain missing, have any concerns/objections or proposed changes, regarding this list, then they may contact the Embassy of India, Kathmandu, before 02 December 2026, on the following email address: eoikathmandufloodsupport@gmail.com or mobile phone number: +9779851316807 (available on WhatsApp). 4. After completing the process of seeking comments/amendments, GoN will finalize the list and formally issue the declaration of death. The Embassy will then begin the process for obtaining death certificates for such individuals, from local authorities in Nepal. During this process, certain additional details and documents may be sought by the Embassy from family members of the missing persons, for which the Embassy will provide a suitable update in the coming days. @MEAIndia— IndiaInNepal (@IndiaInNepal) November 25, 2026
एक बार लिस्ट को अंतिम रूप दे दिए जाने के बाद, नेपाल औपचारिक रूप से मौत की घोषणा जारी करेगा. इसके बाद, भारतीय दूतावास नेपाल के स्थानीय अधिकारियों से इन व्यक्तियों के लिए डेथ सर्टिफिकेट हासिल करने की प्रक्रिया शुरू करेगा.
अगस्त में आई थी नेपाल में बाढ़
26 अगस्त 2026 को नेपाल में भीषण बाढ़ आई थी, जिसमें 1,453 लोगों की जान चली गई और लगभग 5 हजार से ज्यादा लोग लापता हो गए थे.
यह बाढ़ नेपाल-तिब्बत सीमा के पास चट्टान और बर्फ के खिसकने के कारण आई थी. इसके कारण, मलबा और बाढ़ का पानी भोटे कोशी और त्रिशूली नदी प्रणालियों में बह गया, जिससे रसुवा, नुवाकोट और धाडिंग सहित कई जिले बुरी तरह प्रभावित हुए.
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