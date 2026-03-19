Eid 2026: ईद के मौके पर Google Gemini से बनाएं शानदार फोटोज, ये रहे 5 AI प्रॉप्ट्स, तस्वीरें देख हर कोई करेगा तारीफ

Eid Ul Fitr 2026 AI Prompts: ईद‑उल‑फितर इस्लाम धर्म के सबसे प्रमुख त्योहारों में से एक है. इस पर्व को मीठी ईद के नाम से भी जाना जाता है. यह त्योहार रमजान के पाक महीने के खत्म होने पर मनाया जाता है. रमजान के रोजे पूरे होने के बाद ईद की तारीख शव्वाल महीने का चांद दिखने पर तय होती है. हालांकि, भारत में इस साल ईद कब मनाई जाएगी, इसके बारे में अभी तक कोई आधिकारिक ऐलान नहीं किया गया है. ऐसे में जैसे-जैसे ईद का पर्व करीब आ रहा है, लोगों ने सोशल मीडिया पर अपनी फोटोज पोस्ट करना शुरू कर दिया है. अगर आप भी ईद के मौके पर अपनी फोटोज की शानदार एडिटिंग करना चाहते हैं, तो AI का इस्तेमाल कर सकते हैं. इसी कड़ी में आज हम आपको Google Gemini के ऐसे 5 AI प्रॉम्प्ट बताने जा रहे हैं, जिनकी मदद से जबरदस्त तस्वीरें तैयार कर सकते हैं. यह तस्वीरें देखकर हर कोई आपकी तारीफ करने पर मजबूर हो जाएगा.

Google Gemini के लिए प्रॉम्प्ट

नीचे दिए गए प्रॉम्प्ट्स को आपको Google Gemini ऐप में डालना है. इसके बाद अपनी फोटो अपलोड करके Submit पर क्लिक कर दें. ऐसा करते ही Google Gemini आपकी फोटो को आकर्षक अंदाज में एडिट कर देगा.

1. "Vibe: Modern, chic, and celebratory. Prompt: Create an ultra-realistic DSLR portrait of a graceful Indian woman on a luxury skyscraper rooftop overlooking a glowing city skyline at night.

FACE LOCK — ZERO MODIFICATION POLICY: Use the provided reference face exactly; maintain original eyelid folds, lip shape, and natural skin tone.

SCENE: A glass-walled balcony decorated with fairy lights and white roses. POSE: Leaning elegantly against the glass railing, looking back over her shoulder toward the camera with a soft smile.

OUTFIT: A shimmering midnight blue Anarkali suit with heavy mirror work that reflects the city lights. LIGHTING: Cinematic "rim lighting" highlighting her silhouette against the dark sky; soft moonlight.

TEXT: "Eid Mubarak" in glowing neon-style Arabic script. SIGNATURE: "Happy Eid To All" in elegant signature font at bottom-left. AR: 3:4."

2. "Create a vivid and elegant Eid portrait with a young man wearing a white traditional kurta and subtle golden embroidery, standing in a modern interior illuminated by a soft golden crescent moon and lantern lights. Include warm cinematic lighting and clear high‑definition details for luxury vibes perfect for social media posts. Add “Happy Eid Mubarak” in stylish gold typography floating in the background."

3. "Ask AI to place your reference image in a soft moonlit Eid scene with cool blue and silver tones. Add subtle lantern glows and Islamic decorative motifs in the background. Enhance clothing fabric details (especially silks and chiffons) and improve natural features while keeping the festive vibe calm and elegant."

4. "Create a super-realistic DSLR portrait of a graceful Indian woman/man on a luxury skyscraper rooftop with a glowing city skyline at night. Use the reference face exactly, keep original eyelid folds, lip shape, and natural skin tone unchanged.

In the scene, keep the glass balcony with fairy lights and white roses. The pose must include leaning elegantly on the railing, glancing back with a soft smile.

Outfit: Shimmering midnight blue Anarkali with mirror work (for women) and sherwani or kurta pajama (for men), catching city lights. Lighting can include rim lighting silhouette against a dark sky and soft moonlight. The ratio of the photo must remain 3:4."

5. "Create a bustling Eid street scene full of colour and decorations, lanterns, crescent moon symbols, traditional attire, and joyful expressions. Place your subject in the centre, capturing the lively spirit of Eid celebrations. Google Gemini or similar AI tools can enhance environmental details like glowing fairy lights, vibrant backdrops, and festive crowd blur to create a dynamic photo."