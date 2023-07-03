DMRC ने HUDA City Centre मेट्रो स्टेशन का नाम बदलने का किया फैसला, ये होगा नया नाम

Delhi Metro News: हरियाणा के गुरुग्राम (Gurugram) में हुडा सिटी सेंटर मेट्रो स्टेशन (HUDA City Centre Metro station) का नाम बदल दिया गया है. अब दिल्ली मेट्रे को येलो लाइन (Delhi Metro Yellow Line) में पड़ने वाले इस मेट्रो स्टेशन का नाम बदलकर गुरुग्राम सिटी सेंटर (Gurugram City Centre) करने का फैसला लिया गया है.
दिल्ली मेट्रो रेल कॉर्पोरेशन (Delhi Metro Rail Corporation) ने खुद ट्वीट करके इस बात की जानकारी दी है.
A decision has been taken to rename the HUDA City Centre Metro station on Yellow Line as Gurugram City Centre. Accordingly, the process of changing the name in all official documents, signage, announcements etc has been initiated and shall be changed gradually.— Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें😷 (@OfficialDMRC) July 3, 2023
डीएमआरसी (DMRC) ने बताया कि इसके तहत सभी आधिकारिक दस्तावेजों, साइनेज और अनाउंसमेंट में नाम बदलने की प्रक्रिया शुरू कर दी गई है और धीरे-धीरे इसे बदल दिया जाएगा.