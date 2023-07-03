DMRC ने HUDA City Centre मेट्रो स्टेशन का नाम बदलने का किया फैसला, ये होगा नया नाम

Delhi Metro News: DMRC ने बताया कि इसके तहत सभी आधिकारिक दस्तावेजों, साइनेज और अनाउंसमेंट में  हुडा सिटी सेंटर मेट्रो स्टेशन (HUDA City Centre Metro station) का नाम बदलने की प्रक्रिया  शुरू कर दी गई है.

DMRC ने HUDA City Centre मेट्रो स्टेशन का नाम बदलने का किया फैसला, ये होगा नया नाम

गुरुग्राम:

Delhi Metro News: हरियाणा के गुरुग्राम (Gurugram) में हुडा सिटी सेंटर मेट्रो स्टेशन (HUDA City Centre Metro station) का नाम बदल दिया गया है. अब दिल्ली मेट्रे को येलो लाइन (Delhi Metro Yellow Line) में पड़ने वाले इस मेट्रो स्टेशन का नाम बदलकर गुरुग्राम सिटी सेंटर (Gurugram City Centre) करने का फैसला लिया गया है.

यह भी पढ़ें

दिल्ली मेट्रो रेल कॉर्पोरेशन (Delhi Metro Rail Corporation) ने खुद ट्वीट करके इस बात की जानकारी दी है. 

डीएमआरसी (DMRC) ने बताया कि इसके तहत सभी आधिकारिक दस्तावेजों, साइनेज और अनाउंसमेंट में  नाम बदलने की प्रक्रिया शुरू कर दी गई है और धीरे-धीरे इसे बदल दिया जाएगा.

Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
Delhi MetroDMRCHUDA City Centre Metro station
टिप्पणियां

पढ़ें बॉलीवुड,राजनीति,खेल समाचार,देश और दुनिया की ताजा समाचार अब हिंदी में (Hindi News)

लाइव खबर देखें:

अन्य खबरें
 