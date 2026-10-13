विज्ञापन
विशेष लिंक

किसान, मजदूर और सिविल सोसायटी भी आएंगे साथ, INDIA अलायंस की PC में विपक्ष का दावा

ज्ञानेश कुमार के खिलाफ विरोध प्रदर्शन के बीच इंडिया ब्लॉक ने दावा किया है कि उनके आंदोलन के साथ किसान, मजदूर और सिविल सोसायटी के लोग भी जुड़ेंगे.

Read Time: 4 mins
trusted source trusted source
Share
किसान, मजदूर और सिविल सोसायटी भी आएंगे साथ, INDIA अलायंस की PC में विपक्ष का दावा
राहुल गांधी की टी पार्टी के बाद विपक्ष की प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस.
INC
नई दिल्ली:

मुख्य चुनाव आयुक्त ज्ञानेश कुमार के खिलाफ जारी विरोध प्रदर्शन के बीच मंगलवार को लोकसभा में विपक्ष के नेता राहुल गांधी के घर पर टी पार्टी हुई. इसमें इंडिया ब्लॉक के कई नेता, AISA अध्यक्ष नेहा बोरा और कॉकरोच जनता पार्टी (CJP) के कई नेता भी शामिल हुए थे. बैठक के बाद प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस में इंडिया ब्लॉक ने दावा किया कि अब इस आंदोलन से किसान, मजदूर और सिविल सोसायटी के लोग भी जुड़ेंगे.

बैठक के बाद प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस में सुप्रीम कोर्ट में सीनियर एडवोकेट प्रशांत भूषण ने कहा कि ज्ञानेश कुमार के खिलाफ, लोकतंत्र की हत्या के खिलाफ एक आंदोलन शुरू हुआ है और इसे कुचलने के लिए सरकार ने पैरामिलिट्री फोर्स बुला ली, मेट्रो-रेल बंद कर दी, इंटरनेट शटडाउन कर दिया, दुकानें बंद कर दीं, सबकुछ बंद कर दिया. 

उन्होंने कहा कि प्रोटेस्ट करना हमारा संवैधानिक अधिकार है, उसको कोई नहीं रोक सकता है. सुप्रीम कोर्ट कह चुका है कि सड़क और पार्क प्रोटेस्ट के लिए होते हैं और प्रोटेस्ट के लिए दिए जाने चाहिए. लेकिन ये सरकार चाहती है कि इनको डेजिग्नेटेड प्रोटेस्ट साइट ही दिए जाएंगे. 

उन्होंने दावा किया कि ये बहुत बड़ी बात है कि अब सारा विपक्ष साथ में आ गया है, सिविल सोसायटी साथ में आ गई है और सब लोग मिलकर ये आंदोलन लड़ेंगे. अब देखना कि किसान संगठन और ट्रेड यूनियन भी साथ आएंगे. सब तरह के संगठन साथ मिलकर इस लड़ाई को लड़ेंगे.

हम लोकतंत्र के लिए लड़ रहे हैं: राहुल गांधी

हाई टी मीटिंग के बाद राहुल गांधी ने कहा, 'हम सब यहां एक साथ खड़े हैं. जैसा कि मैंने कल कहा था, कोई अलग-अलग विरोध प्रदर्शन नहीं हो रहे हैं. सिर्फ एक ही विरोध प्रदर्शन है, और उसका एक ही मकसद है: भारत में लोकतंत्र को बहाल करना. इस देश में लोकतंत्र को खत्म कर दिया गया है. चुनाव व्यवस्था को बर्बाद कर दिया गया है. संविधान को फाड़कर फेंक दिया गया है. हम इस देश में लोकतांत्रिक शासन, यानी असली लोकतांत्रिक शासन को बहाल करने के लिए मिलकर लड़ रहे हैं.' 

उन्होंने कहा कि 'लोकतंत्र को जाहिर करने का एक जरिया जंतर-मंतर था और अब सरकार ने तय किया है कि जंतर-मंतर का इस्तेमाल नहीं किया जा सकता. खैर, हम इस सोच को चुनौती देने जा रहे हैं. सरकार के लिए यह तय करना इतना आसान नहीं होगा कि भारत के लोग अपनी आवाज के लिए नहीं लड़ेंगे. जिन लोगों ने ऐसा किया है, उन्हें यह समझना होगा कि उन पर शिकंजा कस रहा है. यह इतना आसान नहीं होगा कि आप भारतीय संविधान को बर्बाद कर दें और बच निकलें.'

राहुल ने कहा कि 'यह हमारे बारे में नहीं है, यह भारत के लोगों के बारे में है, यह भारत के लोगों के भविष्य के बारे में है. और हम सब मिलकर इस देश में लोकतांत्रिक प्रक्रिया को बहाल करने के लिए आखिर तक लड़ेंगे. यह हमारा वादा है कि जिन लोगों ने ऐसा किया है, उन्हें सजा दिलाई जाएगी.'

नेहा बोरा ने क्या कहा?

इस बैठक में AISA अध्यक्ष नेहा बोरा भी मौजूद थीं. उन्होंने कहा कि 'जब हम कहते हैं 'हम भारत के लोग बनाम BJP', तो हम एक ही लड़ाई की बात कर रहे होते हैं. हम एक ही साझा दुश्मन की बात कर रहे हैं - देश के लोगों का दुश्मन, भारतीय लोकतंत्र का दुश्मन, संविधान का दुश्मन - और उस दुश्मन का नाम है BJP.'

उन्होंने कहा कि 'अगर BJP को लगता है कि वह लोकतंत्र की नींव पर हमला कर सकती है, और जब लोग विरोध करने और अपने वोटिंग के अधिकार की मांग करने के लिए सड़कों पर उतरें तो उनके विरोध करने का अधिकार भी छीन लिया जाएगा और वे चुप रहेंगे, तो BJP गलतफहमी में है. वे लोकतंत्र और संविधान के मूल्यों से समझौता कर सकते हैं.'

नेहा ने आरोप लगाते हुए कहा कि 'उन्होंने भारत को लोकतंत्र बनाने या संविधान को बनाए रखने में कभी कोई भूमिका नहीं निभाई. लेकिन इस देश के आम लोग, जिन्होंने भारत को लोकतंत्र बनाने और संविधान की रक्षा के लिए लड़ाई लड़ी और अपनी जान दी, वे चोरी किए गए जनादेश या कमजोर लोकतंत्र को स्वीकार करने के लिए तैयार नहीं हैं.'

पूरी स्टोरी पढ़ें

NDTV.in पर ताज़ातरीन ख़बरों को ट्रैक करें, व देश के कोने-कोने से और दुनियाभर से न्यूज़ अपडेट पाएं

फॉलो करे:
Gyanesh Kumar, Rahul Gandhi, Neha Bora AISA, Congress, INDIA Alliance
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com