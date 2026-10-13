किसान, मजदूर और सिविल सोसायटी भी आएंगे साथ, INDIA अलायंस की PC में विपक्ष का दावा

मुख्य चुनाव आयुक्त ज्ञानेश कुमार के खिलाफ जारी विरोध प्रदर्शन के बीच मंगलवार को लोकसभा में विपक्ष के नेता राहुल गांधी के घर पर टी पार्टी हुई. इसमें इंडिया ब्लॉक के कई नेता, AISA अध्यक्ष नेहा बोरा और कॉकरोच जनता पार्टी (CJP) के कई नेता भी शामिल हुए थे. बैठक के बाद प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस में इंडिया ब्लॉक ने दावा किया कि अब इस आंदोलन से किसान, मजदूर और सिविल सोसायटी के लोग भी जुड़ेंगे.
बैठक के बाद प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस में सुप्रीम कोर्ट में सीनियर एडवोकेट प्रशांत भूषण ने कहा कि ज्ञानेश कुमार के खिलाफ, लोकतंत्र की हत्या के खिलाफ एक आंदोलन शुरू हुआ है और इसे कुचलने के लिए सरकार ने पैरामिलिट्री फोर्स बुला ली, मेट्रो-रेल बंद कर दी, इंटरनेट शटडाउन कर दिया, दुकानें बंद कर दीं, सबकुछ बंद कर दिया.
उन्होंने कहा कि प्रोटेस्ट करना हमारा संवैधानिक अधिकार है, उसको कोई नहीं रोक सकता है. सुप्रीम कोर्ट कह चुका है कि सड़क और पार्क प्रोटेस्ट के लिए होते हैं और प्रोटेस्ट के लिए दिए जाने चाहिए. लेकिन ये सरकार चाहती है कि इनको डेजिग्नेटेड प्रोटेस्ट साइट ही दिए जाएंगे.
उन्होंने दावा किया कि ये बहुत बड़ी बात है कि अब सारा विपक्ष साथ में आ गया है, सिविल सोसायटी साथ में आ गई है और सब लोग मिलकर ये आंदोलन लड़ेंगे. अब देखना कि किसान संगठन और ट्रेड यूनियन भी साथ आएंगे. सब तरह के संगठन साथ मिलकर इस लड़ाई को लड़ेंगे.
हम लोकतंत्र के लिए लड़ रहे हैं: राहुल गांधी
हाई टी मीटिंग के बाद राहुल गांधी ने कहा, 'हम सब यहां एक साथ खड़े हैं. जैसा कि मैंने कल कहा था, कोई अलग-अलग विरोध प्रदर्शन नहीं हो रहे हैं. सिर्फ एक ही विरोध प्रदर्शन है, और उसका एक ही मकसद है: भारत में लोकतंत्र को बहाल करना. इस देश में लोकतंत्र को खत्म कर दिया गया है. चुनाव व्यवस्था को बर्बाद कर दिया गया है. संविधान को फाड़कर फेंक दिया गया है. हम इस देश में लोकतांत्रिक शासन, यानी असली लोकतांत्रिक शासन को बहाल करने के लिए मिलकर लड़ रहे हैं.'
VIDEO | After hosting the high tea meet, Lok Sabha LoP and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) says, "We are all standing here together as one. As I said yesterday, there are no parallel protests. There is one singular protest, and the protest has one mission: restoration of democracy in India. Democracy has been destroyed in this country. The election system has been destroyed. The Constitution has been torn up and thrown away. We are fighting together to restore democratic rule, genuine democratic rule in this country. The one method of expression of democracy was Jantar Mantar and now the government has decided that Jantar Mantar can no longer be used to express democratic feelings. Well, we are going to challenge that idea. It is not going to be so simple for the government to decide that the Indian people will not fight for their voice. The people who have done this, they need to understand that the net is closing around them. It is not going to be so simple that you can destroy the Indian Constitution and get away with it. Yesterday you saw an expression, not of the political parties standing here, but an expression of the people of India. We were there, but what happened yesterday could not have happened without the expression of the average citizen of this country, non-political citizen of this country. So the first thing as a group we would like to do is we would like to thank the people of Delhi, the people of India who stood with us against what is being done. This is not about us, this is about the people of India, this is about the future of the people of India. And we, all of us together, because we love you and we respect you are going to fight to the end to restore the democratic process in this country. It is our commitment, the people who have done this, are going to be brought to justice." #HighTea #ElectionCommission— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 13, 2026
उन्होंने कहा कि 'लोकतंत्र को जाहिर करने का एक जरिया जंतर-मंतर था और अब सरकार ने तय किया है कि जंतर-मंतर का इस्तेमाल नहीं किया जा सकता. खैर, हम इस सोच को चुनौती देने जा रहे हैं. सरकार के लिए यह तय करना इतना आसान नहीं होगा कि भारत के लोग अपनी आवाज के लिए नहीं लड़ेंगे. जिन लोगों ने ऐसा किया है, उन्हें यह समझना होगा कि उन पर शिकंजा कस रहा है. यह इतना आसान नहीं होगा कि आप भारतीय संविधान को बर्बाद कर दें और बच निकलें.'
राहुल ने कहा कि 'यह हमारे बारे में नहीं है, यह भारत के लोगों के बारे में है, यह भारत के लोगों के भविष्य के बारे में है. और हम सब मिलकर इस देश में लोकतांत्रिक प्रक्रिया को बहाल करने के लिए आखिर तक लड़ेंगे. यह हमारा वादा है कि जिन लोगों ने ऐसा किया है, उन्हें सजा दिलाई जाएगी.'
नेहा बोरा ने क्या कहा?
इस बैठक में AISA अध्यक्ष नेहा बोरा भी मौजूद थीं. उन्होंने कहा कि 'जब हम कहते हैं 'हम भारत के लोग बनाम BJP', तो हम एक ही लड़ाई की बात कर रहे होते हैं. हम एक ही साझा दुश्मन की बात कर रहे हैं - देश के लोगों का दुश्मन, भारतीय लोकतंत्र का दुश्मन, संविधान का दुश्मन - और उस दुश्मन का नाम है BJP.'
VIDEO | Delhi: During a press conference after the INDIA bloc high-tea meeting at Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi's residence, AISA president Neha Bora says, “When we say ‘We the People versus the BJP', we are talking about one fight. We are talking about one common enemy, one enemy of the people of this country, one enemy of Indian democracy, one enemy of the Constitution, and the name of that enemy is the BJP. If the BJP thinks it can attack the foundations of democracy, and when people take to the streets to protest and demand their voting rights, their right to protest can also be taken away and they will remain silent, then the BJP has something else on its head. They can compromise democracy and what the Constitution stands for. They have never played a role in making India a democracy or in upholding the Constitution. But the common people of this country, who have fought and sacrificed their lives to make India a democracy and defend the Constitution, are not ready to settle for a stolen mandate or a compromised democracy...” (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/bIyFWTfmBd) #Delhi #INDIAbloc— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 13, 2026
उन्होंने कहा कि 'अगर BJP को लगता है कि वह लोकतंत्र की नींव पर हमला कर सकती है, और जब लोग विरोध करने और अपने वोटिंग के अधिकार की मांग करने के लिए सड़कों पर उतरें तो उनके विरोध करने का अधिकार भी छीन लिया जाएगा और वे चुप रहेंगे, तो BJP गलतफहमी में है. वे लोकतंत्र और संविधान के मूल्यों से समझौता कर सकते हैं.'
नेहा ने आरोप लगाते हुए कहा कि 'उन्होंने भारत को लोकतंत्र बनाने या संविधान को बनाए रखने में कभी कोई भूमिका नहीं निभाई. लेकिन इस देश के आम लोग, जिन्होंने भारत को लोकतंत्र बनाने और संविधान की रक्षा के लिए लड़ाई लड़ी और अपनी जान दी, वे चोरी किए गए जनादेश या कमजोर लोकतंत्र को स्वीकार करने के लिए तैयार नहीं हैं.'
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