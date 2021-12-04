Cyclone Jawad Live Updates : पांच राज्यों में कहर बरपा सकता है चक्रवात ‘जवाद’

Cyclonic storm Jawad Live : चक्रवात से ओडिशा, तमिलनाडु, अंडमान-निकोबार और बंगाल भी प्रभावित होने की संभावना है. मौसम विभाग के मुताबिक, इस दौरान 80 से 110 किमी प्रति घंटे की रफ्तार से हवा चल सकती है.

Cyclone Jawad Live Updates : पांच राज्यों में कहर बरपा सकता है चक्रवात ‘जवाद’

Cyclone Jawad के दौरान 80 से 110 किमी प्रति घंटा हवा की रफ्तार हो सकती है.

चक्रवाती तूफान ‘जवाद' के आंध्र प्रदेश के तटों से आज (शनिवार) टकराने की संभावना जताई जा रही है. इससे निपटने के लिए प्रशासन ने अपनी पूरी तैयारी कर रखी है. एनडीआरएफ, एसडीआरएफ, कॉस्ट गार्ड और मरीन पुलिस की टीमों को तैनात किया हुआ है. चक्रवात से ओडिशा, तमिलनाडु, अंडमान-निकोबार और बंगाल भी प्रभावित होने की संभावना है. मौसम विभाग के मुताबिक, इस दौरान 80 से 110 किमी प्रति घंटा हवा की रफ्तार हो सकती है. पीएम मोदी ने स्थिति से निपटने की तैयारियों की गुरुवार को समीक्षा की थी. उन्होंने अधिकारियों को लोगों को सुरक्षित स्थानों पर पहुंचाने के लिए हरसंभव उपाय करने का निर्देश दिया था.

Here are Live Updates on Cyclonic storm Jawad in Hindi :

Dec 04, 2021 10:56 (IST)
चक्रवात ‘जवाद’ के कारण कुछ केंद्रों पर यूजीसी-नेट और आईआईएफटी की परीक्षा टली
न्यूज एजेंसी भाषा के मुताबिक, विश्वविद्यालय अनुदान आयोग - राष्ट्रीय पात्रता परीक्षा (यूजीसी-नेट) और भारतीय विदेश व्यापार संस्थान (आईआईएफटी) की रविवार को होने वाली प्रवेश परीक्षा, चक्रवात 'जवाद' के कारण ओडिशा, आंध्र प्रदेश और पश्चिम बंगाल के कुछ केंद्रों में स्थगित कर दी गई है. राष्ट्रीय परीक्षा एजेंसी (एनटीए) ने शुक्रवार को एक नोटिस में कहा कि यूजीसी-नेट 2020, जून 2021 का परीक्षा कार्यक्रम आंध्र प्रदेश के विशाखापत्तनम, ओडिशा के पुरी, भुवनेश्वर, कटक, गंजम जिले के बरहामपुर और रायगढ़ जिले के गुनुपुर केंद्रों के लिए पुनर्निर्धारित किया गया है.
Dec 04, 2021 10:53 (IST)
आंध्र प्रदेश : श्रीकाकुलम जिले में शुक्रवार से लगातार बारिश हो रही है, वहीं कई जगह पर तेज हवा भी चल रही है.
Dec 04, 2021 10:48 (IST)
ओडिशा : प्रशासन की ओर से लोगों से पुरी बीच खाली करने की अपील की जा रही है.
Dec 04, 2021 09:45 (IST)
मौसम विभाग के मुताबिक, उत्तरी तटीय आंध्र प्रदेश और इससे लगे दक्षिणी तटीय ओडिशा में बहुत भारी वर्षा की संभावना है.
Dec 04, 2021 09:44 (IST)
चक्रवात का नाम ''जवाद'' सऊदी अरब ने प्रस्तावित किया है.
Dec 04, 2021 09:44 (IST)
आईएमडी के महानिदेशक मृत्युंजय महापात्र ने बताया कि 30 नवंबर को अंडमान सागर के ऊपर हवा का कम दबाव का एक क्षेत्र बना था. यह दो दिसंबर को अवदाब में और शुक्रवार सुबह एक गहरे अवदाब में बदल गया. आईएमडी ने बताया कि यह शुक्रवार को दोपहर तक चक्रवात में तब्दील हो गया.
Dec 04, 2021 09:42 (IST)
चक्रवात के चलते पुरी में बारिश और तेज हवा चल रही है.
Dec 04, 2021 09:40 (IST)
आंध्र प्रदेश : चक्रवात के चलते राज्य के तीन जिलों में एनडीआरएफ की 11, एसडीआरएफ की 5, कॉस्ट गार्ड की 6 और मरीन पुलिस की 10 टीमें तैनात की गई हैं.
Cyclone JawadCyclone AlertAndhra Pradesh
टिप्पणियां

यह भी पढ़ें

पढ़ें देश-विदेश की ख़बरें अब हिन्दी में (Hindi News) | कोरोनावायरस के लाइव अपडेट के लिए हमें फॉलो करें |

लाइव खबर देखें:

 