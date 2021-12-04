Cyclone Jawad Live Updates : पांच राज्यों में कहर बरपा सकता है चक्रवात ‘जवाद’

चक्रवाती तूफान ‘जवाद' के आंध्र प्रदेश के तटों से आज (शनिवार) टकराने की संभावना जताई जा रही है. इससे निपटने के लिए प्रशासन ने अपनी पूरी तैयारी कर रखी है. एनडीआरएफ, एसडीआरएफ, कॉस्ट गार्ड और मरीन पुलिस की टीमों को तैनात किया हुआ है. चक्रवात से ओडिशा, तमिलनाडु, अंडमान-निकोबार और बंगाल भी प्रभावित होने की संभावना है. मौसम विभाग के मुताबिक, इस दौरान 80 से 110 किमी प्रति घंटा हवा की रफ्तार हो सकती है. पीएम मोदी ने स्थिति से निपटने की तैयारियों की गुरुवार को समीक्षा की थी. उन्होंने अधिकारियों को लोगों को सुरक्षित स्थानों पर पहुंचाने के लिए हरसंभव उपाय करने का निर्देश दिया था.
Here are Live Updates on Cyclonic storm Jawad in Hindi :
Andhra Pradesh | Continuous rains witnessed across the district, windspeeds of 50kmph at few locations; 79 cyclone shelters operation since yesterday. NDRF, SDRF, fire teams on alert and deployed across the district: Shrikesh B Lathkar, Collector & DM, Srikakulam on cyclone Jawad pic.twitter.com/G6sSBm3X7L- ANI (@ANI) December 4, 2021
#WATCH | Odisha: Lifeguards from the Odisha Fire & Disaster dept urge people to vacate Puri beach, in the wake of #CycloneJawadpic.twitter.com/SAM9nt7DUH- ANI (@ANI) December 4, 2021
Puri | Following #CycloneJawad warning, fishermen do not venture into the sea- ANI (@ANI) December 4, 2021
Under the influence of the cyclonic storm, Puri witnesses rainfall and high-speed winds#Odishapic.twitter.com/H1MRhtehkE
Andhra Pradesh | 11 NDRF, 5 SDRF, 6 Coast Guard, 10 Marine Police teams deployed in three districts of the state, in view of cyclone Jawad. 54,008 persons have been evacuated from low-lying areas of Vishakapatnam, Vizianagaram and Srikakulam- ANI (@ANI) December 4, 2021
