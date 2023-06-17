इस पहलू को लेकर हर्षा भोगले ने स्टोक्स की तुलना की धोनी से, तो फैंस ने ऐसे किया रिएक्ट

मेजबान इंग्लैंड और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बीच एजबस्टन में खेले जा रहे पहले टेस्ट में इंग्लिश कप्तान बेन स्टोक्स (Ben Stoakes) पहली पारी में कुछ खास नहीं कर सके. वह पहली पारी में सिर्फ 8 ही रन बना सके, लेकिन चर्चा का विषय बन गया उनका पारी घोषित करने का साहसिक फैसला. स्टोक्स ने अपनी पहली पारी वीरवार को 8 विकेट पर 393 रनों पर घोषित कर दी. उनके इस फैसले से हर कोई हैरान रन गया. इसके बाद स्टोक्स ने दूसरे दिन शुक्रवार को गेंदबाजी में बदलाव से भी क्रिकेट पंडितों को चौंकाया, तो कमेंटेटर हर्षा भोगले ने उनकी तुलना एमएस धोनी से करते हुए उनकी प्रशंसा कर डाली.
Over the many generations of players I have had the honour of watching, there have been players whose mind I would have loved to have a peep into. MS Dhoni in recent times and now, Ben Stokes. I am enthralled by how @benstokes38 is playing test cricket.— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) June 17, 2023
हर्षा ने स्टोक्स की तुलना एमएस धोनी से करते हुए ट्वीट किया, "मुझे कई पीढ़ियों के खिलाड़ियों को देखने का मौका मिला है. और यहां ऐसे भी खिलाड़ी हैं, जिनके दिमाग में मैं झांकना चाहूंगा! हालिया सालों में यह एमएस धोनी रहे हैं. और अब बेन स्टोक्स हैं. जिस तरह स्टोक्स टेस्ट क्रिकेट खेल रहे हैं, उससे मैं सम्मोहित हूं" आप फैंस के भी कमेंट पढ़ते रहिए
Ben Stokes is a true superstar, a true once-in-three-generations, genuine match-winner. And he does it every single time he turns up for the big matches. Unlike you know who…— Rohit G Banawlikar (@RohitBanawlikar) June 17, 2023
बात एकदम सही है
Stokes is one of the most impactful of the players— Amitabh Verma (@amitabh26) June 17, 2023
स्टोक्स की सोच भी समझ लीजिए
Benstokes recent interview about leadership - " If you don't want to do it for yourself , then don't ask someone else to do it as well". People will see through you.— SWAMI.BLOG (@swami_blog) June 17, 2023
मॉडर्न युग के बेस्ट ऑलराउंडर हैं स्टोक्स, बस चोट परेशान किए हुए है
Ben Stokes, continues to captivate with his unmatched brilliance. His ability to seize the moment, whether with the bat, ball, or in the field, sets him apart as a modern-day cricketing hero. #Ashes23— Jitender Girdhar (@JGirdhar01) June 17, 2023
