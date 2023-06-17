इस पहलू को लेकर हर्षा भोगले ने स्टोक्स की तुलना की धोनी से, तो फैंस ने ऐसे किया रिएक्ट

England vs Australia, 1st Test: बेन स्टोक्स (Ben Stokes) के फैसलों ने हर्षा भोगले का दिल जीत लिया, तो उन्होंने उनकी तुलना एमएस धोनी से कर दी.

England vs Australia, 1st Test: स्टोक्स को ऐसी तारीफ पहले किसी से भी नहीं मिली

नई दिल्ली:

मेजबान इंग्लैंड और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बीच एजबस्टन में खेले जा रहे पहले टेस्ट में इंग्लिश कप्तान बेन स्टोक्स (Ben Stoakes) पहली पारी में कुछ खास नहीं कर सके. वह पहली पारी में सिर्फ 8 ही रन बना सके, लेकिन चर्चा का विषय बन गया उनका पारी घोषित करने का साहसिक फैसला. स्टोक्स ने अपनी पहली पारी वीरवार को 8 विकेट पर 393 रनों पर घोषित कर दी. उनके इस फैसले से हर कोई हैरान रन गया. इसके बाद स्टोक्स ने दूसरे दिन शुक्रवार को गेंदबाजी में बदलाव से भी क्रिकेट पंडितों को चौंकाया, तो कमेंटेटर हर्षा भोगले ने उनकी तुलना एमएस धोनी से करते हुए उनकी प्रशंसा कर डाली.

हर्षा ने स्टोक्स की तुलना एमएस धोनी से करते हुए ट्वीट किया, "मुझे कई पीढ़ियों के खिलाड़ियों को देखने का मौका मिला है. और यहां ऐसे भी खिलाड़ी हैं, जिनके दिमाग में मैं झांकना चाहूंगा! हालिया सालों में यह एमएस धोनी रहे हैं. और अब बेन स्टोक्स हैं. जिस तरह स्टोक्स टेस्ट क्रिकेट खेल रहे हैं, उससे मैं सम्मोहित हूं" आप फैंस के भी कमेंट पढ़ते रहिए

बात एकदम सही है


स्टोक्स की सोच भी समझ लीजिए

मॉडर्न युग के बेस्ट ऑलराउंडर हैं स्टोक्स, बस चोट परेशान किए हुए है

