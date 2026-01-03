विज्ञापन
BCCI on Mustafizur Rahman: बीसीसीआई ने शनिवार को केकेआर को मुस्तिफजुर रहमान को रिलीज करने का निर्देश जारी किया

Mustafizur Rahman: 'बहुत ही अच्छा फैसला', सोशल मीडिया ने किया मुस्तिफजुर रहमान पर फैसले का स्वागत

पिछले कुछ दिनों के भीतर देश के हर वर्ग में बांग्लादेश में हाल ही में हिंदुओं की बर्बरतापूर्वक हत्या के बाद बहुत ही ज्यादा रोष था. और इसने आईपीएल भी अपने लपेटे में ले लिया, जब देश के प्रसिद्ध साधु संतों ने केकेआर टीम में खरीदे गए बांग्लादेशी क्रिकेटर मुस्तिफजुर रहमान को बाहर करने को  लेकर खासी नाराजगी प्रकट की. और अब शनिवार को जब BCCI ने केकेआर को रहमान को हटाने का फैसला लिया, तो इस फैसले को लेकर आम फैंस ने भी खासी खुसी का इजहार किया. और यह सोशल मीडिया के अलग-अलग प्लेटफॉर्मों पर उनकी प्रतिक्रिया में भी नजर आया.

फैंस इस नजरिए से भी समीक्षा कर रहे हैं.

फैंस अपनी भड़ास और गुस्सा किंग खान पर ज्यादा निकाल रहे हैं

इस तरह के रिएक्शन की भी भरमार है

