Mustafizur Rahman: 'बहुत ही अच्छा फैसला', सोशल मीडिया ने किया मुस्तिफजुर रहमान पर फैसले का स्वागत

पिछले कुछ दिनों के भीतर देश के हर वर्ग में बांग्लादेश में हाल ही में हिंदुओं की बर्बरतापूर्वक हत्या के बाद बहुत ही ज्यादा रोष था. और इसने आईपीएल भी अपने लपेटे में ले लिया, जब देश के प्रसिद्ध साधु संतों ने केकेआर टीम में खरीदे गए बांग्लादेशी क्रिकेटर मुस्तिफजुर रहमान को बाहर करने को लेकर खासी नाराजगी प्रकट की. और अब शनिवार को जब BCCI ने केकेआर को रहमान को हटाने का फैसला लिया, तो इस फैसले को लेकर आम फैंस ने भी खासी खुसी का इजहार किया. और यह सोशल मीडिया के अलग-अलग प्लेटफॉर्मों पर उनकी प्रतिक्रिया में भी नजर आया.

BCCI asks KKR to drop Bangladeshi pacer Mustafizur Rahman



A Good Step taken!#KKRControversy — Gandharva (@heygandharva) January 3, 2026

फैंस इस नजरिए से भी समीक्षा कर रहे हैं.

KKR could have easily bought Cooper Connolly had Mustafizur Rahman was banned before IPL Auction, KKR lost on Kartik Sharma also against CSK.



How you can compensate this just by a normal replacement of a 9.2 crore bowler?@VenkyMysore | @KKRiderspic.twitter.com/rdu0hxEVrW — कट्टर INDIA समर्थक 🦁🇮🇳 ™ (@KKRWeRule) January 3, 2026

#KKRControversy

Sports activities nationally or internationally have to be carried out within the bounds of National strategy and ethics. Cricketing can't be permitted to be out of this ambit. Why are the KKRs and the likes given the liberty of flaunting the basic principles of… pic.twitter.com/mk4Qisl0bR — LtGen AK Choudhary(Retd) (@LtGenAshokInf) January 3, 2026

फैंस अपनी भड़ास और गुस्सा किंग खान पर ज्यादा निकाल रहे हैं

Shame on @iamsrk for purchasing #MustafizurRahman at exorbitant price and not expelling him even after so much uproar.

So Happy on #BCCI decision to order @iamsrk to release him. 👍👍#KKRControversy — कपिल (@jeivandhara) January 3, 2026

इस तरह के रिएक्शन की भी भरमार है