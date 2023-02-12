IndiaW vs PakW: विराट, सचिन सहित दिग्गजों ने महिला टीम की जीत को करार दिया वेरी-वेरी स्पेशल

India Women vs Pakistan Women: भारतीय महिला टीम की पाकिस्तान पर मिली इस जीत को हमेशा याद किया जाएगा.

IndiaW vs PakW: विराट, सचिन सहित दिग्गजों ने महिला टीम की जीत को करार दिया वेरी-वेरी स्पेशल

भारतीय पूर्व विराट कोहली ने महिला टीम की जमकर तारीफ की है

खास बातें

  • महिला टीम का विश्व कप में विजयी आगाज
  • पाकिस्तान को 7 विकेट से पीट दिया
  • विजयी आगाज, दिग्गज हुए बाग-बाग !
नई दिल्ली:

दक्षिण अफ्रीका में खेले जा रहे वीमेंस टी20 विश्व कप (Women T20 World Cup 2023) में जिस अंदाज में भारतीय महिलाओं ने अपने पहले मुकाबले में पाकिस्तान को सात विकेट से शिकस्त दी, उससे पूर्व क्रिकेटर ही नहीं, बल्कि अलग-अलग क्षेत्र के दिग्गजों का दिल भी एकदम बाग-बाग हो गया. वास्तव में यह एक ऐसी जीत रही, जो भारतीय फैंस को लंबे समय तक याद रहेगी और विजयी आगाज से अभियान का आगाज करने वाली भारतीय टीम को भी आगे के मैचों के लिए जरूरी कॉन्फिडेंस प्रदान करेगी. बहरहा, आप देखिए कि सोशल मीडिया पर वीमेंस की टीम को दिग्गजों ने कैसे सराहा है. सूचना एवं प्रसारण मंत्री अनुराग ठाकुर ने इस जीत को खास करार दिया.

अनिल कुंबले जैसा खामोश शख्स तारीफ करे, तो कुछ बात जरूर है

जय शाह ने भी बधायी दी है

पूर्व कप्तान कोहली ने इस जीत को विराट बताया है

सचिन को भी जीत ने गदगद कर दिया

लक्ष्मण का दिल भी बाग-बाग हो गया





