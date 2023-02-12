IndiaW vs PakW: विराट, सचिन सहित दिग्गजों ने महिला टीम की जीत को करार दिया वेरी-वेरी स्पेशल

खास बातें
- महिला टीम का विश्व कप में विजयी आगाज
- पाकिस्तान को 7 विकेट से पीट दिया
- विजयी आगाज, दिग्गज हुए बाग-बाग !
दक्षिण अफ्रीका में खेले जा रहे वीमेंस टी20 विश्व कप (Women T20 World Cup 2023) में जिस अंदाज में भारतीय महिलाओं ने अपने पहले मुकाबले में पाकिस्तान को सात विकेट से शिकस्त दी, उससे पूर्व क्रिकेटर ही नहीं, बल्कि अलग-अलग क्षेत्र के दिग्गजों का दिल भी एकदम बाग-बाग हो गया. वास्तव में यह एक ऐसी जीत रही, जो भारतीय फैंस को लंबे समय तक याद रहेगी और विजयी आगाज से अभियान का आगाज करने वाली भारतीय टीम को भी आगे के मैचों के लिए जरूरी कॉन्फिडेंस प्रदान करेगी. बहरहा, आप देखिए कि सोशल मीडिया पर वीमेंस की टीम को दिग्गजों ने कैसे सराहा है. सूचना एवं प्रसारण मंत्री अनुराग ठाकुर ने इस जीत को खास करार दिया.
VIDEO: बाकी वीडियो देखने के लिए चैनल SUBSCRIBE करें
Hats off to the valiant @BCCIWomen#TeamIndia who battled it out & emerged victorious against Pakistan in the #T20WorldCup2023 !🇮🇳— Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) February 12, 2023
This win is not just a triumph for the team, but for every Indian woman who dared to dream & chase their passions.
Congratulations #TeamIndiapic.twitter.com/N0iNYjbvLQ
अनिल कुंबले जैसा खामोश शख्स तारीफ करे, तो कुछ बात जरूर है
Fantastic from @JemiRodrigues and the team to start the #T20WorldCup2023 with a special victory. Keep it up girls! #INDvsPAK— Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) February 12, 2023
जय शाह ने भी बधायी दी है
What a match! The energy and fighting spirit showcased by all the players was brilliant.— Jay Shah (@JayShah) February 12, 2023
Congratulations #TeamIndia for an outstanding win.This has surely set the tone for a great tournament.
More power to you, girls! #INDvPAK#T20WorldCup@BCCIWomenpic.twitter.com/bifegXstz7
पूर्व कप्तान कोहली ने इस जीत को विराट बताया है
(1/2)What a win from our women's team against Pakistan in a high pressure game and a tough run chase. pic.twitter.com/W98jFZhNUf— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) February 12, 2023
सचिन को भी जीत ने गदगद कर दिया
Watched the game with Anjali & Arjun and we thoroughly enjoyed cheering for our Indian Women's team.— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) February 12, 2023
A good start by Shafali, Jemimah paced her innings beautifully along with a good burst from Richa towards the end.
Wonderful to see India win AGAIN! #INDvsPAKpic.twitter.com/ruF3LKrXAw
लक्ष्मण का दिल भी बाग-बाग हो गया
WHAT A WIN !— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) February 12, 2023
The second highest successful tun chase in Women's #T20WorldCup history.
Jemimah Rodrigues and Richa Ghosh were extra special in a thrilling run chase. Great start to the tournament, best wishes @BCCIWomen#INDvsPAKpic.twitter.com/wG0Aq4xr4N