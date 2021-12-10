भारतीय जीत पर तंज कसते हुए मिचेल मैक्लेनाघन ने कहा कुछ ऐसा कि आग बबूला हो गए भारतीय फैंस

टीम इंडिया की खिताबी जीत पर कीवी तेज गेंदबाज मिचेल मैक्लेनाघन ने तंज कसते हुए बधाई दी है.

भारतीय जीत पर तंज कसते हुए मिचेल मैक्लेनाघन ने कहा कुछ ऐसा कि आग बबूला हो गए भारतीय फैंस

भारतीय टीम (प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर)

खास बातें

  • टेस्ट सीरीज में भारतीय टीम की जीत पर मिचेल मैक्लेनाघन ने कसा तंज
  • कीवी तेज गेंदबाज का ट्वीट भारतीय फैंस को नहीं आ रहा रास
  • 1-0 से श्रृंखला अपने नाम करने में कामयाब हुई थी विराट सेना
नई दिल्ली :

भारतीय दौरे (Indian Tour) पर आई न्यूजीलैंड क्रिकेट टीम (New Zealand National Cricket Team) को पहले T20 इंटरनेशनल श्रृंखला में 3-0 से शिकस्त खानी पड़ी. इसके पश्चात् वह आईसीसी पुरुष वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप के तहत खेली गई दो मैचों की टेस्ट श्रृंखला में भी कुछ खास कमाल नहीं दिखाई पाई. नतीजन यहां भी टीम को 1-0 से शिकस्त खानी पड़ी. भारतीय टीम ने मेहमान टीम को मुंबई टेस्ट में रिकॉर्ड 372 रनों से मात देते हुए टेस्ट श्रृंखला पर अपना कब्जा जमाया. 

टीम इंडिया की खिताबी जीत पर कीवी तेज गेंदबाज मिचेल मैक्लेनाघन (Mitchell McClenaghan) ने तंज कसते हुए बधाई दी है. दरअसल उन्होंने ट्वीट करते हुए लिखा है, 'भारत के लिए @ICC विश्व टेस्ट चैंपियन को उनकी परिस्थितियों में घर पर हराने के लिए उत्साहित. बधाई.' 35 वर्षीय कीवी तेज गेंदबाज का यह ट्वीट भारतीय क्रिकेट प्रशंसकों को खास रास नहीं आ रहा है और लोग अपने-अपने तरीके से अपना विचार साझा कर रहे हैं, जो इस प्रकार है- 

मिचेल मैक्लेनाघन का ट्वीट:

भारतीय फैंस इस प्रकार दे रहे हैं जवाब:

बता दें बीते कुछ सालों से आईसीसी टूर्नामेंट में न्यूजीलैंड के खिलाफ भारतीय टीम का प्रदर्शन कुछ खास नहीं रहा है. टीम इंडिया को पिछले पांच मुकाबलों में कीवी टीम के खिलाफ शिकस्त का सामना करना पड़ना है. विपक्षी टीम ने साल 2007 T20 वर्ल्ड कप, 2016 T20 वर्ल्ड कप, 2019 वर्ल्ड कप सेमीफाइनल, टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप फाइनल और हाल ही में सपन्न हुए T20 वर्ल्ड कप 2021 में भारतीय टीम को मात दी है.

पिछले कुछ सालों में आईसीसी के बड़े टूर्नामेंट में न्यूजीलैंड के खिलाफ भारतीय टीम के इसी प्रदर्शन को देखते हुए कीवी तेज गेंदबाज को तंज कसने का मौका मिला है. बता दें भारतीय टीम ने न्यूजीलैंड के खिलाफ आईसीसी टूर्नामेंट में आखिरी बार साल 2003 वर्ल्ड कप से पहले जीत हासिल की थी. 

विराट कोहली से किसने छीनी कप्तानी?


. ​

Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com


New ZealandIndiaMitchell John McClenaghanCricket
टिप्पणियां

पढ़ें देश-विदेश की ख़बरें अब हिन्दी में (Hindi News) | कोरोनावायरस के लाइव अपडेट के लिए हमें फॉलो करें |

लाइव खबर देखें:

अन्य खबरें
 