भारतीय जीत पर तंज कसते हुए मिचेल मैक्लेनाघन ने कहा कुछ ऐसा कि आग बबूला हो गए भारतीय फैंस

खास बातें
- टेस्ट सीरीज में भारतीय टीम की जीत पर मिचेल मैक्लेनाघन ने कसा तंज
- कीवी तेज गेंदबाज का ट्वीट भारतीय फैंस को नहीं आ रहा रास
- 1-0 से श्रृंखला अपने नाम करने में कामयाब हुई थी विराट सेना
भारतीय दौरे (Indian Tour) पर आई न्यूजीलैंड क्रिकेट टीम (New Zealand National Cricket Team) को पहले T20 इंटरनेशनल श्रृंखला में 3-0 से शिकस्त खानी पड़ी. इसके पश्चात् वह आईसीसी पुरुष वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप के तहत खेली गई दो मैचों की टेस्ट श्रृंखला में भी कुछ खास कमाल नहीं दिखाई पाई. नतीजन यहां भी टीम को 1-0 से शिकस्त खानी पड़ी. भारतीय टीम ने मेहमान टीम को मुंबई टेस्ट में रिकॉर्ड 372 रनों से मात देते हुए टेस्ट श्रृंखला पर अपना कब्जा जमाया.
टीम इंडिया की खिताबी जीत पर कीवी तेज गेंदबाज मिचेल मैक्लेनाघन (Mitchell McClenaghan) ने तंज कसते हुए बधाई दी है. दरअसल उन्होंने ट्वीट करते हुए लिखा है, 'भारत के लिए @ICC विश्व टेस्ट चैंपियन को उनकी परिस्थितियों में घर पर हराने के लिए उत्साहित. बधाई.' 35 वर्षीय कीवी तेज गेंदबाज का यह ट्वीट भारतीय क्रिकेट प्रशंसकों को खास रास नहीं आ रहा है और लोग अपने-अपने तरीके से अपना विचार साझा कर रहे हैं, जो इस प्रकार है-
मिचेल मैक्लेनाघन का ट्वीट:
Excited for India to beat the @ICC world test champions at home in there own conditions. Congrats ????— Mitchell McClenaghan (@Mitch_Savage) December 7, 2021
भारतीय फैंस इस प्रकार दे रहे हैं जवाब:
As a @BLACKCAPS fan, I have to say I'm very disappointed in you tweeting something provocative like this— sivy ???????? (@Sivy62) December 7, 2021
That's not what were are. As skipper Kane Williamson always says: learn to accept defeat with grace and give credit to the opposition where it's due when we've been outplayed
Every one is lion in there own country— Nasir Sahak7 (@NasirSahak) December 7, 2021
And I think you forget the series Vs Australia in Australia and Vs England in England
You should learn respect saaly
Now a New Zealand man is crying. The world champions can't play in different conditions were as the runners up of WTC play around the globe and defeat teams. We accept that we didn't showcase in NZ what we are capable of but still we go around the world and beat teams.— Mukund Agarwal (@RealMukundA) December 7, 2021
Point ☝️:- @ICC World Champions couldn't even score ???? runs in an innings and there was nothing bad in the Pitch.— ????????RAUSHAN???????? (@rnkp755) December 7, 2021
Point 2 :- If you are forgetting then let me remember you that the WTC final was Played in your favourable Conditions but we didn't excuse that.
@Mitch_Savage india have won d series in aus twice and Eng ..but your so called wtc champion hasn't won a series yet in overseas conditions ..enter d final of wtc by beating teams at home and you called india better at home .first check d records then comment ..— dr ankit jain (@drankitjain6) December 7, 2021
@Mitch_Savage As a cricket fan, I feel sorry for you, mate. Your tweets are in poor taste. Please get back to doing what you do way better than this. Eager to see you on the pitch. ❤️— Mihir M (@mihirmohan) December 7, 2021
Sad to see such a downfall of a fine cricketer to become a cheap twitter troll. Maybe not getting anymore IPL contracts, neither getting selected in NZ team is leading to this frustration.— ऋषी ☮️ (@RishiLogics) December 7, 2021
Why so salty? This does not befit you. As a professional athlete, I'm sure you understand better than everybody else that winning and losing is part of the game. All of us here in India love the Kiwis, please don't ruin the public perception of Kiwis with your tweets.— Praneeth Kashyap (@KashyaPraneeth) December 7, 2021
बता दें बीते कुछ सालों से आईसीसी टूर्नामेंट में न्यूजीलैंड के खिलाफ भारतीय टीम का प्रदर्शन कुछ खास नहीं रहा है. टीम इंडिया को पिछले पांच मुकाबलों में कीवी टीम के खिलाफ शिकस्त का सामना करना पड़ना है. विपक्षी टीम ने साल 2007 T20 वर्ल्ड कप, 2016 T20 वर्ल्ड कप, 2019 वर्ल्ड कप सेमीफाइनल, टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप फाइनल और हाल ही में सपन्न हुए T20 वर्ल्ड कप 2021 में भारतीय टीम को मात दी है.
पिछले कुछ सालों में आईसीसी के बड़े टूर्नामेंट में न्यूजीलैंड के खिलाफ भारतीय टीम के इसी प्रदर्शन को देखते हुए कीवी तेज गेंदबाज को तंज कसने का मौका मिला है. बता दें भारतीय टीम ने न्यूजीलैंड के खिलाफ आईसीसी टूर्नामेंट में आखिरी बार साल 2003 वर्ल्ड कप से पहले जीत हासिल की थी.
