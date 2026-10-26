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IPL 2027 ऑक्शन से पहले CSK में बड़ा बदलाव, एक झटके में कोचिंग स्टाफ से पांच दिग्गजों की हुई विदाई

चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स और माइक हसी की राहें जुदा हो गई हैं. फ्रेंचाइजी ने सोमवार को सोशल मीडिया पोस्ट पर हसी को उनके भविष्य के लिए शुभकामनाएं दी हैं.

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IPL 2027 ऑक्शन से पहले CSK में बड़ा बदलाव, एक झटके में कोचिंग स्टाफ से पांच दिग्गजों की हुई विदाई
माइक हसी ने छोड़ा CSK के बैटिंग कोच का रोल

चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स ने आईपीएल 2027 के पहले अपने कोचिंग सेटअप में बड़े बदलाव किए हैं. पांच बार की चैंपियन यह टीम 2025 और 2026 में प्लेऑफ के लिए क्वालीफाई नहीं कर पाई थी. इस बार, लंबे समय तक टीम के कोच रहे स्टीफन फ्लेमिंग से अलग होने के बाद, उन्होंने जहीर खान को नया हेड कोच नियुक्त किया है. बात यहीं खत्म नहीं होती. सोमवार को चेन्नई ने लंबे समय से जुड़े रहे बैटिंग कोच माइक हसी के जाने की घोषणा की. इनके अलावा चार और लोगों ने टीम छोड़ी है. एरिक सिमंस (बॉलिंग कोच), ग्रेग किंग (स्ट्रेंथ एंड कंडीशनिंग कोच), टॉमी सिमसेक (फिजियोथेरेपिस्ट) और राजीव कुमार (असिस्टेंट बैटिंग कोच).

चेन्नई ने अपने सोशल मीडिया हैंडल पर हसी से अलग होने की घोषणा करते हुए लिखा,"2008 में पहले सीजन से ही, आप चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स परिवार का एक अहम हिस्सा रहे हैं." "पीली जर्सी में आपका सफर सिर्फ आपके बनाए रनों या आपके द्वारा तैयार किए गए खिलाड़ियों से ही नहीं जाना जाएगा, बल्कि उन सालों में आपने इस फ्रेंचाइजी के प्रति जो समर्पण, विनम्रता और अटूट प्रतिबद्धता दिखाई है, उसके लिए भी याद रखा जाएगा." बयान में आगे कहा गया,"हमारे इतिहास में आपकी जगह हमेशा खास रहेगी, 'हसमिस्टर'. जो एक बार सुपर किंग बन गया, वह हमेशा के लिए सुपर किंग ही रहता है."

सुपर किंग्स ने बॉलिंग कोच एरिक सिमंस को भी आधिकारिक तौर पर विदाई दी है. उनकी जगह अब भारत के पूर्व तेज गेंदबाज मोहित शर्मा लेंगे. चेन्नई ने लिखा,"2018 से चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स के कोचिंग सेटअप का अहम हिस्सा रहे एरिक सिमंस ने हमारी बॉलिंग यूनिट को तैयार करने और टीम की सफलता में बड़ा योगदान दिया है." "आपकी समर्पित सेवा और योगदान के लिए हम आपका दिल से शुक्रिया अदा करते हैं. धन्यवाद, एरिक सिमंस. आपके भविष्य के प्रयासों के लिए आपको बहुत-बहुत शुभकामनाएं."

टीम के असिस्टेंट कोच राजीव कुमार और फील्डिंग कोच जेम्स फोस्टर भी IPL 2027 में टीम के सपोर्ट स्टाफ का हिस्सा नहीं होंगे. पांच बार की चैंपियन रही यह टीम 2023 में लीग जीतने के बाद से उम्मीद के मुताबिक प्रदर्शन नहीं कर पाई है. इसके बाद के सालों में टीम 5वें (2024), 10वें (2025) और 8वें (2026) स्थान पर रही.

लगातार खराब प्रदर्शन के कारण फ्रेंचाइजी ने हेड कोच स्टीफन फ्लेमिंग के साथ अपना लंबा साथ खत्म करने का फैसला किया. फ्लेमिंग अब इंग्लैंड की टेस्ट टीम की कमान संभालेंगे. फ्लेमिंग की जगह भारत के पूर्व तेज गेंदबाज जहीर खान ने ले ली है. अगले साल का IPL सुपर किंग्स के साथ उनका पहला असाइनमेंट होगा.

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फॉलो करे:
Chennai Super Kings, Michael Hussey, Cricket
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