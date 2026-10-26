IPL 2027 ऑक्शन से पहले CSK में बड़ा बदलाव, एक झटके में कोचिंग स्टाफ से पांच दिग्गजों की हुई विदाई

चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स ने आईपीएल 2027 के पहले अपने कोचिंग सेटअप में बड़े बदलाव किए हैं. पांच बार की चैंपियन यह टीम 2025 और 2026 में प्लेऑफ के लिए क्वालीफाई नहीं कर पाई थी. इस बार, लंबे समय तक टीम के कोच रहे स्टीफन फ्लेमिंग से अलग होने के बाद, उन्होंने जहीर खान को नया हेड कोच नियुक्त किया है. बात यहीं खत्म नहीं होती. सोमवार को चेन्नई ने लंबे समय से जुड़े रहे बैटिंग कोच माइक हसी के जाने की घोषणा की. इनके अलावा चार और लोगों ने टीम छोड़ी है. एरिक सिमंस (बॉलिंग कोच), ग्रेग किंग (स्ट्रेंथ एंड कंडीशनिंग कोच), टॉमी सिमसेक (फिजियोथेरेपिस्ट) और राजीव कुमार (असिस्टेंट बैटिंग कोच).
चेन्नई ने अपने सोशल मीडिया हैंडल पर हसी से अलग होने की घोषणा करते हुए लिखा,"2008 में पहले सीजन से ही, आप चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स परिवार का एक अहम हिस्सा रहे हैं." "पीली जर्सी में आपका सफर सिर्फ आपके बनाए रनों या आपके द्वारा तैयार किए गए खिलाड़ियों से ही नहीं जाना जाएगा, बल्कि उन सालों में आपने इस फ्रेंचाइजी के प्रति जो समर्पण, विनम्रता और अटूट प्रतिबद्धता दिखाई है, उसके लिए भी याद रखा जाएगा." बयान में आगे कहा गया,"हमारे इतिहास में आपकी जगह हमेशा खास रहेगी, 'हसमिस्टर'. जो एक बार सुपर किंग बन गया, वह हमेशा के लिए सुपर किंग ही रहता है."
From the very first season in 2008, you have been an integral part of the Chennai Super Kings family. Your journey in Yellow has been defined not just by the runs you scored and the players you mentored, but by the dedication, humility, and unwavering commitment you brought to this franchise over the years. Your place in our history will forever remain special, Hussmeister. Once a Super King, always a Super King. 💛— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) October 26, 2026
सुपर किंग्स ने बॉलिंग कोच एरिक सिमंस को भी आधिकारिक तौर पर विदाई दी है. उनकी जगह अब भारत के पूर्व तेज गेंदबाज मोहित शर्मा लेंगे. चेन्नई ने लिखा,"2018 से चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स के कोचिंग सेटअप का अहम हिस्सा रहे एरिक सिमंस ने हमारी बॉलिंग यूनिट को तैयार करने और टीम की सफलता में बड़ा योगदान दिया है." "आपकी समर्पित सेवा और योगदान के लिए हम आपका दिल से शुक्रिया अदा करते हैं. धन्यवाद, एरिक सिमंस. आपके भविष्य के प्रयासों के लिए आपको बहुत-बहुत शुभकामनाएं."
Official Announcement: An integral part of the Chennai Super Kings coaching setup since 2018, Eric Simons has played an important role in shaping our bowling unit and contributing to the team's success over the years. We extend our sincere gratitude for your dedicated service and contributions. Thank you, Eric Simons. Wishing you the very best in your future endeavours.— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) October 26, 2026
टीम के असिस्टेंट कोच राजीव कुमार और फील्डिंग कोच जेम्स फोस्टर भी IPL 2027 में टीम के सपोर्ट स्टाफ का हिस्सा नहीं होंगे. पांच बार की चैंपियन रही यह टीम 2023 में लीग जीतने के बाद से उम्मीद के मुताबिक प्रदर्शन नहीं कर पाई है. इसके बाद के सालों में टीम 5वें (2024), 10वें (2025) और 8वें (2026) स्थान पर रही.
Official Announcement: An integral part of the Chennai Super Kings coaching setup since 2018, Eric Simons has played an important role in shaping our bowling unit and contributing to the team's success over the years. We extend our sincere gratitude for your dedicated service and contributions. Thank you, Eric Simons. Wishing you the very best in your future endeavours.— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) October 26, 2026
Official Announcement: A constant presence behind the scenes since our very first season in 2008, Tommy Simsek has played an invaluable role in the journey of Chennai Super Kings. Your dedication to keeping our players fit and match-ready, including our famous “Dad's Army” back in the day, has been an important part of our success over the years. Thank you for your years of service, Tommy Simsek. Wishing you success in the journey ahead.— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) October 26, 2026
Official Announcement: Every successful campaign is built on countless hours of preparation, discipline, and hard work. Greg King, your expertise in strength and conditioning has helped our Super Kings overcome physical challenges and perform at the highest level across seasons. We appreciate everything you have brought to the Yellow Army, Greg King.— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) October 26, 2026
लगातार खराब प्रदर्शन के कारण फ्रेंचाइजी ने हेड कोच स्टीफन फ्लेमिंग के साथ अपना लंबा साथ खत्म करने का फैसला किया. फ्लेमिंग अब इंग्लैंड की टेस्ट टीम की कमान संभालेंगे. फ्लेमिंग की जगह भारत के पूर्व तेज गेंदबाज जहीर खान ने ले ली है. अगले साल का IPL सुपर किंग्स के साथ उनका पहला असाइनमेंट होगा.
यह भी पढ़ें: पीवी सिंधू की नजर हाइलो ओपन खिताब पर, लक्ष्य सेन और आयुष शेट्टी भी दिखाएंगे दम
यह भी पढ़ें: यूथ ओलंपिक 2026: भारतीय दल का हुआ ऐलान, 11 खेलों में हिस्सा लेंगे 17 एथलीट
NDTV.in पर ताज़ातरीन ख़बरों को ट्रैक करें, व देश के कोने-कोने से और दुनियाभर से न्यूज़ अपडेट पाएं