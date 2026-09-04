Janmashtami AI Photo Prompts: 1-क्लिक में बनाएं अपनी और बच्चों की खूबसूरत फोटोज

Janmashtami 2026: श्रीकृष्ण जन्माष्टमी के खास मौके पर अगर आप अपनी या अपने बच्चों की तस्वीरों को एक फेस्टिवल वाइब देना चाहते हैं, तो ये AI प्रॉम्प्ट्स आपके बहुत काम आएंगे. आपको बस नीचे दिए गए प्रॉम्प्ट्स को Bing Image Creator, Midjourney या किसी भी AI इमेज जनरेटर में कॉपी-पेस्ट करना है और नाम बदल देना है. इतना करते ही आपको कुछ ही सेकंड में एक बेहतरीन फेस्टिव फोटो तैयार मिल जाएगी, जिसे आप डाउनलोड कर सकते हैं.

1. बच्चों के लिए प्यारे बाल-गोपाल और राधा AI प्रॉम्प्ट्स

Photo Credit: AI

लिटिल माखन चोर: A cute 3-year-old Indian baby boy dressed as Lord Krishna, wearing a yellow silk dhoti, peacock feather crown (mor pankh), and pearl jewelry. He is sitting on the floor with a big earthen pot (matki) filled with butter (makhan), smiling with butter on his cheeks, soft dramatic lighting, realistic 8k photo.

छोटी राधा रानी: A beautiful 4-year-old Indian baby girl dressed as Radha, wearing a colorful ghagra choli, floral jewelry, and a small bindi. She is sitting in a traditional decorated courtyard with marigold flowers around her, warm daylight, highly detailed, photorealistic.

माखन खाते कान्हा: Realistic portrait of a toddler Krishna secretly eating butter from a hanging matki, innocent expression, glowing skin, traditional Indian home background decorated with flowers, festive atmosphere, cinematic photo.

बांसुरी बजाते बाल-गोपाल: A realistic image of a young Indian boy dressed as Lord Krishna, holding a wooden flute (bansuri) near his lips, standing in a lush green Vrindavan garden with a peacock sitting nearby, soft golden hour lighting, 4k quality.

राधा-कृष्ण जोड़ी: Cute brother and sister dressed as young Krishna and Radha, sitting together, brother holding a flute and sister holding a small pot, festive decorations, bright colors, realistic Indian festival look.

मटकी फोड़ स्टाइल: A small boy dressed as Krishna trying to reach a high hanging matki decorated with flowers, happy excited face, festive celebration background, realistic photography.

वृंदावन वाइब्स: A toddler dressed as Krishna walking on a village path in Vrindavan with small cows in the background, dreamy soft lighting, hyper-realistic details.

सोता हुआ कान्हा: A cute 1-year-old baby dressed as baby Krishna sleeping peacefully on a large lotus flower, glowing background, magical and divine vibe, 8k resolution.

2. फैमिली और कपल्स के लिए जन्माष्टमी प्रॉम्प्ट्स

Photo Credit: AI

कपल्स के लिए (राधा-कृष्ण थीम): An Indian couple dressed in traditional festive attire inspired by Radha Krishna, standing together in a beautifully decorated temple courtyard with fairy lights and flowers, romantic and divine vibe, realistic photo.

मां और बाल-गोपाल: A loving Indian mother dressed in a traditional saree holding her 2-year-old son who is dressed as little Krishna with a peacock feather, tender moment, soft warm lighting, cinematic portrait.

पूरी फैमिली जन्माष्टमी फोटो: An Indian family celebrating Janmashtami at home, wearing vibrant ethnic clothes, sitting near a decorated Jhula (cradle) with a small Krishna idol, cheerful atmosphere, realistic festive photo.

फादर एंड सन: A father holding his young son on his shoulders, boy dressed as Krishna wearing a crown, joyful expressions, Janmashtami festival crowd and decorations in the background.

3. 3D अवतार और डिजिटल आर्ट प्रॉम्प्ट्स

Photo Credit: AI

3D क्यूट अवतार (Boy): 3D digital art of a cute chibi-style baby Krishna sitting with a matki full of butter, vibrant colors, Pixar style, highly detailed, cute cartoon expression.

3D क्यूट अवतार (Girl): 3D animated cute baby Radha holding a flower, soft pastels, Disney-Pixar style character, adorable look, glowing background.

झूले पर 3D कान्हा: 3D render of baby Krishna sitting on a beautifully decorated golden Jhula, smiling, high detail, festive background.

मटकी और मोर पंख आर्ट: Creative 3D typography of "Happy Janmashtami" with a realistic earthen pot, flowing butter, and a glowing peacock feather, cinematic lighting.

4. फेस्टिवल सोलो और पोर्ट्रेट प्रॉम्प्ट्स

Photo Credit: AI

ट्रेडिशनल मेन पोर्ट्रेट: A young Indian man wearing an elegant silk kurta, holding a flute, with a subtle peacock feather aesthetic background, warm lighting, royal look, realistic.

ट्रेडिशनल वूमेन पोर्ट्रेट: An Indian woman in a traditional yellow saree with floral jewelry, holding a brass diya, soft lighting, festive Janmashtami background, photorealistic.

डिवोशनल वाइब: A young person standing with folded hands in front of a decorated Krishna idol, soft candle lights, peaceful and spiritual atmosphere.

मॉडर्न फेस्टिव लुक: A stylish young man/woman sitting in a cozy room decorated with Janmashtami lights and jhula, holding a small sweet box, candid warm photo.

ये भी पढ़ें:- घर संभालने के लिए पत्नी को हर महीने सैलरी देता है पति, लोग बोले- 'आजकल तो औरतें नीले ड्रम में डाल देती हैं'