पहली बार पत्रकारों के नाम रहा नोबेल शांति पुरस्कार, निडर पत्रकारिता के नाम है ये सम्मान

इस बार नोबल शांति पुरस्कार की घोषणा की जा चुकी है. इतिहास में पहली बार पत्रकार मारिया रेसा (Maria Ressa), दमित्री मुर्तोव (Dmitry Muratov) को शांति के लिए इस साल का नोबेल पीस प्राइज 2021 (Nobel Peace Prize) दिया गया है.

पहली बार पत्रकारों के नाम रहा नोबेल शांति पुरस्कार, निडर पत्रकारिता के नाम है ये सम्मान

इस बार नोबल शांति पुरस्कार की घोषणा की जा चुकी है. इतिहास में पहली बार पत्रकार मारिया रेसा (Maria Ressa), दमित्री मुर्तोव (Dmitry Muratov) को शांति के लिए इस साल का नोबेल पीस प्राइज 2021 (Nobel Peace Prize) दिया गया है. इससे पहले कभी भी किसी पत्रकार को ये सम्मान प्राप्त नहीं हुआ है. यह सम्मान अभिव्यक्ति की स्वतंत्रता की रक्षा के लिए उनके प्रयास को देखते हुए दिया गया है. सोशल मीडिया पर इसकी चर्चा हो रही है. लोग दोनों पत्रकार को सलाम कर रहे हैं.

यह भी पढ़ें

रूस में अभिव्यक्ति की स्वतंत्रता के लिए पत्रकार दमित्री मुर्तोव ने लंबे समय तक संघर्ष किया और अभी भी कर रहे हैं. पत्रकार दमित्री मुर्तोव 1993 में 'नोवाजा गजेटा' नाम के स्वतंत्र अखबार की संस्थापकों में शामिल थे. वहीं, पत्रकार मारिया रेसा फिलीपीन्स में अभिव्यक्ति की स्वतंत्रका के लिए संघर्ष कर रही हैं, बिना डरे ही दोनों पत्रकारों ने पत्रकारिता का झंडा बुलंद किया है.

सोशल मीडिया पर कई प्रतिक्रयाएं भी आई हैं. आईआईएमसी के प्रोफेसर आनंद प्रधान ने बधाई दी है.

नोबल प्राइज़ के आयोजकों ने एक और ट्वीट शेयर किया है. इस वीडियो ट्वीट में पत्रकार मारिया रेसा की कहानी है.


UN Women ने भी अपने ऑफिशियल ट्विटर अकाउंट पर बधाई दी है.

Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com


इसके अलावा कई अन्य यूज़र्स ने सोशल मीडिया पर बधाई दी है. 

Dmitry MuratovMaria RessaNobel Peace Prizeनोबल शांति पुरस्कारjournalist
टिप्पणियां

पढ़ें देश-विदेश की ख़बरें अब हिन्दी में (Hindi News) | कोरोनावायरस के लाइव अपडेट के लिए हमें फॉलो करें |

लाइव खबर देखें:

अन्य खबरें
 