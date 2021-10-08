पहली बार पत्रकारों के नाम रहा नोबेल शांति पुरस्कार, निडर पत्रकारिता के नाम है ये सम्मान

इस बार नोबल शांति पुरस्कार की घोषणा की जा चुकी है. इतिहास में पहली बार पत्रकार मारिया रेसा (Maria Ressa), दमित्री मुर्तोव (Dmitry Muratov) को शांति के लिए इस साल का नोबेल पीस प्राइज 2021 (Nobel Peace Prize) दिया गया है. इससे पहले कभी भी किसी पत्रकार को ये सम्मान प्राप्त नहीं हुआ है. यह सम्मान अभिव्यक्ति की स्वतंत्रता की रक्षा के लिए उनके प्रयास को देखते हुए दिया गया है. सोशल मीडिया पर इसकी चर्चा हो रही है. लोग दोनों पत्रकार को सलाम कर रहे हैं.
The Norwegian Nobel Committee has decided to award the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize to Maria Ressa and Dmitry Muratov for their efforts to safeguard freedom of expression, which is a precondition for democracy and lasting peace.#NobelPrize#NobelPeacePrizepic.twitter.com/KHeGG9YOTT
रूस में अभिव्यक्ति की स्वतंत्रता के लिए पत्रकार दमित्री मुर्तोव ने लंबे समय तक संघर्ष किया और अभी भी कर रहे हैं. पत्रकार दमित्री मुर्तोव 1993 में 'नोवाजा गजेटा' नाम के स्वतंत्र अखबार की संस्थापकों में शामिल थे. वहीं, पत्रकार मारिया रेसा फिलीपीन्स में अभिव्यक्ति की स्वतंत्रका के लिए संघर्ष कर रही हैं, बिना डरे ही दोनों पत्रकारों ने पत्रकारिता का झंडा बुलंद किया है.
सोशल मीडिया पर कई प्रतिक्रयाएं भी आई हैं. आईआईएमसी के प्रोफेसर आनंद प्रधान ने बधाई दी है.
Congratulations to fearless editor of @rapplerdotcom@mariaressa for winning the #NobelPeacePrize but more for the standing and fighting for the free, critical and independent press and running a journalists driven news portal which is continuously challenging an autocratic govt. https://t.co/tArzuu6kZi— Anand Pradhan (@apradhan1968) October 8, 2021
नोबल प्राइज़ के आयोजकों ने एक और ट्वीट शेयर किया है. इस वीडियो ट्वीट में पत्रकार मारिया रेसा की कहानी है.
Hear Maria Ressa's reaction when she hears the news from Olav Njølstad, Secretary of the Norwegian Nobel Committee, on being awarded the 2021 #NobelPeacePrize just before the public announcement. "I'm speechless!"
UN Women ने भी अपने ऑफिशियल ट्विटर अकाउंट पर बधाई दी है.
Huge congrats to 2021 #NobelPeacePrize winners, @mariaressa & Dmitry Muratov!— UN Women (@UN_Women) October 8, 2021
इसके अलावा कई अन्य यूज़र्स ने सोशल मीडिया पर बधाई दी है.