दिल्ली में ओमिक्रॉन के बढ़ते खतरे के बीच Yellow Alert लागू, सोशल मीडिया पर लोगों को सूझा मज़ाक, शेयर किए मीम्स

राजधानी दिल्ली में कोरोनावायरस के बढ़ते मामलों को देखते हुए दिल्ली सरकार ने यहां येलो अलर्ट लागू कर दिया है. मंगलवार को मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल ने इसकी घोषणा की. मुख्यमंत्री केजरीवाल ने बताया कि दिल्ली में GRAP को लागू करने का निर्णय लिया गया है और इसके तहत येलो अलर्ट लागू होगा. कोरोना के बढ़ते मामलों को देखते हुए राजधानी में कोरोना के बढ़ते मामलों को लेकर सख्ती बढ़ाई जा रही है. दिल्ली में पहले ही नाइट कर्फ्यू लगाने का ऐलान हो चुका है. अब सरकार ने एक बार फिर कई तरह के प्रतिबंधों का ऐलान कर दिया है.
दुनिया में जहां एक तरफ ओमिक्रॉन वैरिएंट को लेकर लोग डरे हुए हैं, वहीं दिल्ली में येलो अलर्ट लागू होने पर सोशल मीडिया यूजर्स फनी मीम्स शेयर कर रहे हैं. हैशटैग #YellowAlert के साथ लोग फनी मीम्स शेयर कर रहे हैं. लोगों का कहना है कि नाइट कर्फ्यू और येलो अलर्ट जैसी चीजों से कुछ नहीं होने वाला. हालांकि, कुछ लोग मीम्स के जरिए लोगों को सतर्क रहने की भी सलाह दे रहे हैं. आइए एक नजर डालते हैं इन मजेदार मीम्स पर…
#YellowAlert#Delhi cinema halls, gyms closed due to omicron— SURYA (@Suryasaharan) December 28, 2021
Producers & gym owners rn pic.twitter.com/8l7P9pZaeK
This #YellowAlert is nothing but a massive over reaction. Sad today our lives are controlled by authoritarian govt to this extend that stepping out of home need permission.— Being Jayadev (@Jaidevvv) December 28, 2021
#YellowAlert, #BREAKING || #COVID19 restrictions under #YellowAlert of Graded Response Action Plan in #Delhi:— BHARAT KUMAR (@BHARATK67053857) December 28, 2021
- Metro, restaurants, bars to operate at 50% capacity
- Cinema halls, spas, gyms, multiplexes, banquet halls, auditoriums & sports complexes to be closed, with immediate pic.twitter.com/ZMaOHXyZ7o
Bar allowed and no gyms what kind of logic is this #YellowAlert— The Rich Trader💰💰 (@PraShevate) December 28, 2021
Watching 2022 ka jalwa with a longgggg pol😭 #YellowAlert#YellowAlertpic.twitter.com/XCAwqq7bMs— Simran (@Simran16singh) December 28, 2021
Yello alert in dehli— SecsPeare🇮🇳 (@pxoxxpox) December 28, 2021
Meanwhile Maharashtra people's #YellowAlertpic.twitter.com/88A2usGXH4
Gyms and cinema halls will be closed in Delhi.— Shraddha 🏳️🌈 (@penguica) December 28, 2021
Meanwhile, Ghaziabad, Noida, and Gurgaon people be like. #YellowAlertpic.twitter.com/5HxVFYv5CP