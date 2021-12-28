दिल्ली में ओमिक्रॉन के बढ़ते खतरे के बीच Yellow Alert लागू, सोशल मीडिया पर लोगों को सूझा मज़ाक, शेयर किए मीम्स

दिल्ली में येलो अलर्ट लागू होने पर सोशल मीडिया यूजर्स फनी मीम्स शेयर कर रहे हैं. हैशटैग #YellowAlert के साथ लोग फनी मीम्स शेयर कर रहे हैं. लोगों का कहना है कि नाइट कर्फ्यू और येलो अलर्ट जैसी चीजों से कुछ नहीं होने वाला.

राजधानी दिल्ली में कोरोनावायरस के बढ़ते मामलों को देखते हुए दिल्ली सरकार ने यहां येलो अलर्ट लागू कर दिया है. मंगलवार को मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल ने इसकी घोषणा की. मुख्यमंत्री केजरीवाल ने बताया कि दिल्ली में GRAP को लागू करने का निर्णय लिया गया है और इसके तहत येलो अलर्ट लागू होगा. कोरोना के बढ़ते मामलों को देखते हुए राजधानी में कोरोना के बढ़ते मामलों को लेकर सख्ती बढ़ाई जा रही है.  दिल्ली में पहले ही नाइट कर्फ्यू लगाने का ऐलान हो चुका है. अब सरकार ने एक बार फिर कई तरह के प्रतिबंधों का ऐलान कर दिया है.

दुनिया में जहां एक तरफ ओमिक्रॉन वैरिएंट को लेकर लोग डरे हुए हैं, वहीं दिल्ली में येलो अलर्ट लागू होने पर सोशल मीडिया यूजर्स फनी मीम्स शेयर कर रहे हैं. हैशटैग #YellowAlert के साथ लोग फनी मीम्स शेयर कर रहे हैं. लोगों का कहना है कि नाइट कर्फ्यू और येलो अलर्ट जैसी चीजों से कुछ नहीं होने वाला. हालांकि, कुछ लोग मीम्स के जरिए लोगों को सतर्क रहने की भी सलाह दे रहे हैं. आइए एक नजर डालते हैं इन मजेदार मीम्स पर…


