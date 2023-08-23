चंद्रयान-3 ने चंद्रमा पर रखे कदम, जश्न में डूबे भारतीयों ने इस तरह जताई खुशी

India On The Moon: आखिरकार वो पल आ ही गया, जिसका हर भारतीय को बेसब्री से इंतजार था. चंद्रयान-3 की चंद्रमा के दक्षिणी ध्रूव पर 'सॉफ्ट लैंडिंग' (Chandrayaan-3 Lands On Moon) के बाद देशभर में खुशी की लहर दौड़ पड़ी. आज का दिन कभी न भूलने वाला दिन बन चुका है, क्योंकि भारत ही है, जो इस मिशन को पूरा करने वाला दुनिया का सबसे पहला देश बन गया है. चंद्रमा पर चंद्रयान-3 की सफल लैंडिंग के बाद सोशल मीडिया आम आदमी से लेकर नामी हस्तियों की खुशी का ठिकाना न रहा. इस खास मौके पर सभी ने अपने-अपने तरीके से ISRO को बधाई दी. वहीं सोशल मीडिया पर बधाइयों (Chandrayaan 3 Success Celebration) का तांता सा लगा दिया.
यहां देखें पोस्ट
Scientists of @isropic.twitter.com/rLnTPchq4m— indianhistorypics (@IndiaHistorypic) August 23, 2023
Touchdown MOON! 🛰️ Big congratulations to @isro on the successful soft landing of #Chandrayaan3 on the moon. This day is historic for every Indian, a moment of pride and belief that we can reach for the stars, the moon and beyond. Proud! 🇮🇳 #ISROpic.twitter.com/lvff9EESIb— manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) August 23, 2023
1981 :: ISRO Scientists Carry India's First Communication APPLE Satellite on Bullock Cart pic.twitter.com/dufEdVq1cI— indianhistorypics (@IndiaHistorypic) August 23, 2023
Started from the bottom now we here..— The Cinéprism (@TheCineprism) August 23, 2023
Congratulations @isro 👑#Chandrayaan3pic.twitter.com/gEwiwuedKU
From the dawn of humankind we have gazed at the moon and let it work its magic on our minds. The moon turned us into dreamers. Today, magic & science merge and having the moon in our grasp will spark new dreams in the minds of 1.4 billion Indians. Jai Hind. 🇮🇳… pic.twitter.com/I4I9vJD4WE— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 23, 2023
Indian lander #Vikram right now. #Chandrayaan3pic.twitter.com/gB6h1RT03y— Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) August 23, 2023
We are the first country to reach the lunar south pole 💙🇮🇳#Chandrayaan3#IndiaOnTheMoonpic.twitter.com/Tns9ZVVqLK— Atul °Kushwaha🇮🇳 (@RealAtulsay) August 23, 2023
The smile I was waiting to see. #Chandrayaan3 creates history.! #IndiaOnTheMoonpic.twitter.com/HxFSWguxCM— Vertigo_Warrior (@VertigoWarrior) August 23, 2023
And... it landed 😍— Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) August 23, 2023
Proud moment for all of us 🇮🇳
Jai Hind ❤️#Chandrayaan3#Chandrayaan3Landingpic.twitter.com/0tfDV4YZO8
HISTORY MADE 🇮🇳— Trends Allu Arjun ™ (@TrendsAlluArjun) August 23, 2023
Congratulations to @isro on the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the moon!
This is a momentous achievement for India and a testament to the Prowess
and hardwork of the ISRO team#IndiaOnTheMoon#Chandrayaan3pic.twitter.com/BbqOpnjGCH
चंद्रयान-3 ने चंद्रमा के दक्षिणी ध्रूव पर 'सॉफ्ट लैंडिंग' कर ली है, जिसके बाद तो जैसे हर भारतीय जश्न में डूब गया है. बताया जा रहा है कि, अब विक्रम लैंडर अब वहां 14 दिन रहकर काम पानी की खोज, खनिज की जानकारी और भूकंप, गर्मी व मिट्टी की स्टडी जैसे खास काम करेगा. बता दें, 14 जुलाई को आंध्र प्रदेश के श्रीहरिकोटा से चंद्रयान-3 ने उड़ान भरी थी.