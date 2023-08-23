चंद्रयान-3 ने चंद्रमा पर रखे कदम, जश्न में डूबे भारतीयों ने इस तरह जताई खुशी

ISRO के वैज्ञानिकों ने इतिहास रच दिया है. अब भारत ही है, जो इस मिशन को पूरा करने वाला दुनिया का सबसे पहला देश बन गया है. इस खुशी में सोशल मीडिया पर बधाइयों का तांता सा लग गया है.

चंद्रयान-3 ने चंद्रमा पर रखे कदम, जश्न में डूबे भारतीयों ने इस तरह जताई खुशी

India On The Moon: आखिरकार वो पल आ ही गया, जिसका हर भारतीय को बेसब्री से इंतजार था. चंद्रयान-3 की चंद्रमा के दक्षिणी ध्रूव पर 'सॉफ्ट लैंडिंग' (Chandrayaan-3 Lands On Moon) के बाद देशभर में खुशी की लहर दौड़ पड़ी. आज का दिन कभी न भूलने वाला दिन बन चुका है, क्योंकि भारत ही है, जो इस मिशन को पूरा करने वाला दुनिया का सबसे पहला देश बन गया है. चंद्रमा पर चंद्रयान-3 की सफल लैंडिंग के बाद सोशल मीडिया आम आदमी से लेकर नामी हस्तियों की खुशी का ठिकाना न रहा. इस खास मौके पर सभी ने अपने-अपने तरीके से ISRO को बधाई दी. वहीं सोशल मीडिया पर बधाइयों (Chandrayaan 3 Success Celebration) का तांता सा लगा दिया.

चंद्रयान-3 ने चंद्रमा के दक्षिणी ध्रूव पर 'सॉफ्ट लैंडिंग' कर ली है, जिसके बाद तो जैसे हर भारतीय जश्न में डूब गया है. बताया जा रहा है कि, अब विक्रम लैंडर अब वहां 14 दिन रहकर काम पानी की खोज, खनिज की जानकारी और भूकंप, गर्मी व मिट्टी की स्टडी जैसे खास काम करेगा. बता दें, 14 जुलाई को आंध्र प्रदेश के श्रीहरिकोटा से चंद्रयान-3 ने उड़ान भरी थी.

