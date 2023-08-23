चंद्रयान-3 ने चंद्रमा पर रखे कदम, जश्न में डूबे भारतीयों ने इस तरह जताई खुशी

India On The Moon: आखिरकार वो पल आ ही गया, जिसका हर भारतीय को बेसब्री से इंतजार था. चंद्रयान-3 की चंद्रमा के दक्षिणी ध्रूव पर 'सॉफ्ट लैंडिंग' (Chandrayaan-3 Lands On Moon) के बाद देशभर में खुशी की लहर दौड़ पड़ी. आज का दिन कभी न भूलने वाला दिन बन चुका है, क्योंकि भारत ही है, जो इस मिशन को पूरा करने वाला दुनिया का सबसे पहला देश बन गया है. चंद्रमा पर चंद्रयान-3 की सफल लैंडिंग के बाद सोशल मीडिया आम आदमी से लेकर नामी हस्तियों की खुशी का ठिकाना न रहा. इस खास मौके पर सभी ने अपने-अपने तरीके से ISRO को बधाई दी. वहीं सोशल मीडिया पर बधाइयों (Chandrayaan 3 Success Celebration) का तांता सा लगा दिया.