CBSE 12th Result 2022: सीबीएसई 12वीं का रिजल्ट आते ही सोशल मीडिया पर छाए मीम्स, देखकर नहीं रुकेगी हंसी

CBSE 12th Result 2022: सीबीएसई 12वीं का रिजल्ट आते ही सोशल मीडिया पर छाए मीम्स

CBSE Board Result 2022: केंद्रीय माध्यमिक शिक्षा बोर्ड (CBSE) कक्षा 12वीं का रिजल्ट आज, 22 जुलाई 2022 को जारी कर दिया है. इस साल सीबीएसई बोर्ड से कक्षा 12वीं की बोर्ड परीक्षा दे चुके छात्र अपना सीबीएसई बोर्ड की आधिकारिक वेबसाइट cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in से अपना रिजल्ट चेक कर सकते हैं. बोर्ड परीक्षा के नतीजे (CBSE Board Result 2022) सीबीएसई की आधिकारिक वेबसाइट cbse.gov.in या cbseresults.nic.in  पर जारी कर दिए गए हैं. सीबीएसई बोर्ड की कक्षा 10वीं, 12वीं बोर्ड रिजल्ट (CBSE Result 2022) को देखने के लिए छात्रों को अपने रोल नंबर, डेट ऑफ बर्थ और स्कूल नंबर का इस्तेमाल करना होगा.

सीबीएसई 12वीं कक्षा का परिणाम आते ही सोशल मीडिया पर मजेदार मीम्स की बाढ़ सी आ गई है. लोग सोशल मीडिया पर फनी मीम्स शेयर कर खूब मजे ले रहे हैं. आइए एक नज़र डालते हैं इन फनी मीम्स पर....

