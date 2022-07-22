CBSE 12th Result 2022: सीबीएसई 12वीं का रिजल्ट आते ही सोशल मीडिया पर छाए मीम्स, देखकर नहीं रुकेगी हंसी

CBSE Board Result 2022: केंद्रीय माध्यमिक शिक्षा बोर्ड (CBSE) कक्षा 12वीं का रिजल्ट आज, 22 जुलाई 2022 को जारी कर दिया है. इस साल सीबीएसई बोर्ड से कक्षा 12वीं की बोर्ड परीक्षा दे चुके छात्र अपना सीबीएसई बोर्ड की आधिकारिक वेबसाइट cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in से अपना रिजल्ट चेक कर सकते हैं. बोर्ड परीक्षा के नतीजे (CBSE Board Result 2022) सीबीएसई की आधिकारिक वेबसाइट cbse.gov.in या cbseresults.nic.in पर जारी कर दिए गए हैं. सीबीएसई बोर्ड की कक्षा 10वीं, 12वीं बोर्ड रिजल्ट (CBSE Result 2022) को देखने के लिए छात्रों को अपने रोल नंबर, डेट ऑफ बर्थ और स्कूल नंबर का इस्तेमाल करना होगा.
सीबीएसई 12वीं कक्षा का परिणाम आते ही सोशल मीडिया पर मजेदार मीम्स की बाढ़ सी आ गई है. लोग सोशल मीडिया पर फनी मीम्स शेयर कर खूब मजे ले रहे हैं. आइए एक नज़र डालते हैं इन फनी मीम्स पर....
CBSE 12th board result is out‼️— Jyoti Singh (@Jyoti789Singh) July 22, 2022
meanwhile students to parents ???? ???? ???? ????
Parents showing #TrailerOfTheYear to their students #cbseclass12#CBSEResultspic.twitter.com/nToZsLC1jh
#CBSEResults#CBSEResult Children be like :- pic.twitter.com/CnnriFlByu— M A N U (@cry_on_cue) July 22, 2022
#CBSEResults class 12 results r out— Nitish Kumar (@Pnitishkumar26) July 22, 2022
Students rn ????#CBSEpic.twitter.com/08cOz8KyUU
Me after getting 96% in class 12th board exams.#CBSE#CBSEResults#CBSEResultpic.twitter.com/4IzexL1HD8— Shush ???????? (@highonpudina) July 22, 2022
#CBSEResults#CBSE— Zahid Hasan (@ZahidHa68) July 22, 2022
When my CBSE result arrives.
Parents: pass toh ho jaoge na?
Me: pic.twitter.com/YDCENuwy0x
Relatives coming over for #CBSE result pic.twitter.com/CLeMffUQGX— Pragati⁷ ???? (@bts__chingu) July 22, 2022
#CBSE— Sanskar Gupta (@sanskar10136) July 22, 2022
Students woking up and watching result news pic.twitter.com/uqeITg3o4M
Parents after seeing #CBSE result of their child pic.twitter.com/6wG85SyqAH— Pragati⁷ ???? (@bts__chingu) July 22, 2022
CBSE 12th board result is out‼️— ???????????????? ᵉˣᵗⁱⁿᶜᵗ ???? (@its_Engineer__) July 22, 2022
meanwhile indian parents ???? ???? ???? ???? #CBSEResults▪️#cbseclass12pic.twitter.com/Wh4J1ujPGO
#BreakingNews Good Luck for the result to all CBSE class 12 students????#CBSE Class 12 Result 2022 Declared.— Savita Patel (@Savita_Patel9) July 22, 2022
#CBSEResults#HarGharTiranga#FridayFitnesspic.twitter.com/tlY8kdmpFC
Class 12th students showing his cbse results to his parents and relatives.#CBSE#CBSEResultspic.twitter.com/dY5Y2bd6LG— VK ???????? (@Suprvirat) July 22, 2022
Relatable????#CBSEResult#CBSEpic.twitter.com/LIgNVrxb23— College Disha (@college_disha) July 20, 2022
*CBSE announced results in the morning*— S (taylor's version) ???? (@SultryPortraits) July 22, 2022
Students:-#CBSEResultspic.twitter.com/gkOWZhGsyP
#cbseresults2022#CBSE#cbse— engineer_58 (@Engineer8477) July 22, 2022
Cbse announces class 12th result
Le backbenchers pic.twitter.com/9LB3k9GNkE
#CBSEResults CBSE announces Class 12 results pic.twitter.com/7XSEXqQPql— Mohammad Shoeb (@AshrafiShoeb) July 22, 2022
