बप्पी लाहिड़ी के निधन से शोक में डूबे फैंस, कहा- हमेशा जिंदा रहेगा आपका संगीत

मशहूर गायक बप्पी लहरी (Bappi lahiri) का निधन हो गया है. प्यार से बप्पीदा नाम से जाने जाने वाले संगीतकार 69 वर्ष के थे. जानकारी है कि वो जुहू के क्रिटी केयर अस्पताल में भर्ती थे. वह पिछले साल कोरोना से भी संक्रमित हो गए थे. बता दें कि मुंबई के अस्पताल में उन्होंने आखिरी सांस ली. बप्पी लाहिड़ी का असली नाम अलोकेश लाहिड़ी है. उनका जन्म 27 नवंबर 1952 को पश्चिम बंगाल के जलपाईगुड़ी में हुआ था. इनके पिता का नाम अपरेश लाहिड़ी और मां का नाम बन्सारी लाहिड़ी है.
बप्पी दा के निधन से पूरे देश में शोक की लहर है. बॉलीवुड समेत पूरा देश बप्पी दा को याद कर रहा है. नेता, अभिनेता और आम जनता समेत सभी लोग बप्पी दा को सोशल मीडिया पर श्रद्धांजलि दे रहे हैं.
Saddened to hear about #BappiLahiri's demise.— Gautam Chintamani (@GChintamani) February 16, 2022
A icon and a legend, Bappi da struck an impeccable balance of mood, melody and arrangement when it came songs.
An integral part of growing up, Bappi da will remain forever
Kabhi alvida na kehana… Om Shanti🙏
Deeply saddened by the sudden demise of Veteran musician-composer singer #BappiLahiri ji 🙏🏻— Sonal Goel IAS (@sonalgoelias) February 16, 2022
An iconic legend, Bappi Da's music will always remain forever alive in our hearts !
May his departed soul be blessed 🙏🏻
Om Shanti 🙏🏻 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/HwXMHFSEpA
Another Legend Died. Music composer and singer #BappiLahiri died at a Mumbai hospital today. He was 69. R.I.P LEGEND 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/xcdJGj6i1F— ARINDAM CHATTERJEE (অরিন্দম চ্যাটার্জী) (@ChatterjeeArind) February 16, 2022
We lost one more legend #BappiLahiri— Dilip Rao G Shetty ✪ (@DilipRaoG) February 16, 2022
💐💐💐💐RIP 💐💐💐💐 pic.twitter.com/ZnJwGk2kLJ
SAD NEWS : May his soul Rest In Peace ! Om Shaanti 🙏 #BappiLahiri#RIPpic.twitter.com/lrszeS7xC0— тαяυη♡ (@_Being_Tarun) February 16, 2022
Legendary Music Director #BappiLahiri passed away in Mumbai. May his soul rest in peace💐. #BappiLahiripic.twitter.com/gxOfI7uFDx— Hiraj Lalwani (@LalwaniHiraj) February 16, 2022
Indian music world loses a star I wish him peace of mind.— SS DAS (@SurjaSakherDas) February 16, 2022
Om Shanti 🙏#BappiLahiripic.twitter.com/YrcwUfuZYh
Singer bappi lahri no more— Prateek Mishra (@Prateek79077318) February 16, 2022
.
India loss another beautiful voice s 🙏🙏
.
Om shanti 🙏🙏🙏
.#BappiLahiripic.twitter.com/aHEcUC5qh1
Legendary Music Director #BappiLahiri passed away in Mumbai.— Awanish Sharan (@AwanishSharan) February 16, 2022
May his soul rest in peace.🙏 pic.twitter.com/5ah5kL6ol5
बप्पी लहरी (Bappi Lahiri) ने फिल्म इंडस्ट्री को एक से एक हिट सॉन्ग दिए हैं. बप्पी दा 'डिस्को डांसर' और 'शराबी' में लोकप्रिय गाने देने के लिए वो काफी फेमस रहे हैं. एक तरह से कहा जा सकता है कि बप्पी लहरी ने ही बॉलीवुड में गीतों को पॉप का तड़का लगाया बप्पी दा का म्यूजिक उस समय और पॉपुलर हुआ जब उन्होंने मिथुन चक्रवर्ती के साथ अपनी जोड़ी जमाई. इस जोड़ी ने बॉलीवुड में ऐसा धमाल मचाया कि आज भी लोग उनके दीवाने हैं.
नहीं रहे बॉलीवुड के मशहूर सिंगर-कंपोज़र बप्पी लाहिरी, मुंबई के एक अस्पताल में ली आखिरी सांस