बप्पी लाहिड़ी के निधन से शोक में डूबे फैंस, कहा- हमेशा जिंदा रहेगा आपका संगीत

प्यार से बप्पीदा नाम से जाने जाने वाले संगीतकार 69 वर्ष के थे. जानकारी है कि वो जुहू के क्रिटी केयर अस्पताल में भर्ती थे. वह पिछले साल कोरोना से भी संक्रमित हो गए थे.

मशहूर गायक बप्पी लहरी (Bappi lahiri) का निधन हो गया है. प्यार से बप्पीदा नाम से जाने जाने वाले संगीतकार 69 वर्ष के थे. जानकारी है कि वो जुहू के क्रिटी केयर अस्पताल में भर्ती थे. वह पिछले साल कोरोना से भी संक्रमित हो गए थे. बता दें कि मुंबई के अस्पताल में उन्होंने आखिरी सांस ली. बप्‍पी लाहिड़ी का असली नाम अलोकेश लाहिड़ी है. उनका जन्‍म 27 नवंबर 1952 को पश्चिम बंगाल के जलपाईगुड़ी में हुआ था. इनके पिता का नाम अपरेश लाहिड़ी और मां का नाम बन्‍सारी लाहिड़ी है.

बप्पी दा के निधन से पूरे देश में शोक की लहर है. बॉलीवुड समेत पूरा देश बप्पी दा को याद कर रहा है. नेता, अभिनेता और आम जनता समेत सभी लोग बप्पी दा को सोशल मीडिया पर श्रद्धांजलि दे रहे हैं.

बप्पी लहरी (Bappi Lahiri) ने फिल्म इंडस्ट्री को एक से एक हिट सॉन्ग दिए हैं. बप्पी दा 'डिस्को डांसर' और 'शराबी' में लोकप्रिय गाने देने के लिए वो काफी फेमस रहे हैं. एक तरह से कहा जा सकता है कि बप्पी लहरी ने ही बॉलीवुड में गीतों को पॉप का तड़का लगाया बप्पी दा का म्यूजिक उस समय और पॉपुलर हुआ जब उन्होंने मिथुन चक्रवर्ती के साथ अपनी जोड़ी जमाई. इस जोड़ी ने बॉलीवुड में ऐसा धमाल मचाया कि आज भी लोग उनके दीवाने हैं.


नहीं रहे बॉलीवुड के मशहूर सिंगर-कंपोज़र बप्पी लाहिरी, मुंबई के एक अस्पताल में ली आखिरी सांस

