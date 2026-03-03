Google Gemini Holi Prompts: सिर्फ 1 मिनट में बनाएं रंगीन और रियलिस्टिक फ्री AI होली फोटो

How to create AI Holi images: आपको यहां बताते हैं Google Gemini से बिना पैसे खर्च किए शानदार और प्रोफेशनल दिखने वाली होली फोटो बनाने का तरीका. इसके लिए आपको सिर्फ अपनी एक क्लीयर फोटो चाहिए. इससे Google के AI टूल Google Gemini से आप कुछ ही सेकंड में रंगों से भरी, रियलिस्टिक और सिनेमैटिक होली तस्वीरें तैयार हो जाएगी. चाहे आप रोमांटिक अंदाज चाहते हों, ट्रेडिशनल लुक या फिर बॉलीवुड स्टाइल सीन, जेमिनी आपके आइडिया को AI के जरिए शानदार इमेज में बदल देगा. तो चलिए यहां जानिए जेमिनी से होली एआई फोटोज़ बनाने का आसान तरीका.

1. सबसे पहले अपने Google पर Google Gemini खोलें.

2. इसे अपने गूगल अकाउंट से लॉग करें, लॉग इन करने के बाद होमपेज पर “New Chat” का ऑप्शन पर क्लिक करें.

3. अब + पर क्लिक करके Upload Files चुनें और अपनी फोटो को सेलेक्ट करें.

4. फोटो के साथ कैप्शन पर 'Prompt' डालें. (नीचे आपको 5 होली प्रॉप्म्ट दिए गए हैं.)

5. सबमिट करते ही कुछ ही सेकेंड में Gemini आपको शानदार AI Holi फोटो बनाकर दे देगा.

नोट - आप अपने हिसाब से भी प्रॉम्प्ट को बदल सकते हैं. Google Gemini के बाद एक बार नहीं बल्कि कई बार आप अपनी फोटोज़ बना सकते हैं.

AI Holi Photo Prompts : होली फोटो के एआई प्रॉम्प्ट

PROMPT - 1 A stunning Indian woman celebrating Holi in slow motion, vibrant pink and yellow gulal flying in the air, cinematic lighting, golden hour sunlight, soft depth of field, ultra realistic skin texture, wearing a traditional white saree with colorful powder stains, wind blowing hair, emotional.

PROMPT -2 A stunning Indian woman celebrating Holi in slow motion, vibrant pink and yellow gulal flying in the air, cinematic lighting, golden hour sunlight, soft depth of field, ultra realistic skin texture, wearing a traditional white saree with colorful powder stains, wind blowing hair, smile.

PROMPT - 4 Young woman sitting on steps, wearing a white crop top and jeans with Holi splashes. Looking down with a soft smile. One hand holding a small plate of colors, the other brushing hair back. Light pastel powder misted around her. Urban rooftop background, natural sunlight.

AI Holi Prompt 4 - Create soft pastel colours, an aesthetic Holi celebration, glowing skin tones, an airy background, and Instagram-style photography.

AI Holi Prompt 5 - Create a photorealistic mid-shot Holi festival portrait from uploaded photo, exact preserve facial features, skin tone, hair style, body proportions, joyful laughing expression with sparkling eyes, medium composition from waist up, person actively throwing vibrant gulal powder with both hands creating massive colorful explosions in red pink yellow turquoise magenta orange clouds and flying particles around upper body and face, light multicolored powder dusting on skin hair clothes, bright 4 PM afternoon sunlight strictly from left side illuminating left face cheek shoulder arm with soft natural highlights and gentle right-side shadows, high-key bright atmosphere no sunset no backlighting no rim light, outdoor festival square bg softly blurred with joyful crowd flower garlands colorful banners, hyper-realistic powder texture and skin details, professional editorial mid-shot photography, sharp focus 8k HDR, vibrant energetic masterpiece.