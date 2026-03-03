Google Gemini Holi prompts: होली 2026 पर बनाएं फिल्मी स्टाइल AI फोटो! ये रहे Google Gemini के 10 प्रॉम्प्ट

Holi 2026 पर हर कोई बस AI से बनी फोटोज़ और वीडियोज़ पोस्ट कर रहा है. कहीं आप इस रेस में पीछे न रह जाएं, इसीलिए आपके लिए यहां 10 सबसे ज्यादा वायरल हो रहे जेमिनी प्रॉम्ट्स् दिए हैं. इनकी मदद से आप एकदम बॉलीवुड स्टाइल AI Photos बना पाएंगे. इन AI फोटोज़ को बनाने के लिए बस आपको Google Gemini पर जाना है, वहां अपनी अपनी साफ-सुथरी फोटो अपलोड करनी है, साथ में यहां से अपने फेवरेट प्रॉम्प्ट को पेस्ट कर देना है. बस कुछ ही सेकेंड में आपकी शानदार AI फोटोज़ बनकर सामने आ जाएंगी.

PROMPT 1. A HD close-up portrait of me celebrating Holi. Make face smeared with vibrant red and yellow powder. Keep the lighting soft and natural, with a shallow depth of field and a blurred background of festive colours.

PROMPT 2. Need a candid shot of mine, completely drenched in coloured water, while celebrating Holi. Put different colours like red, blue and purple on clothes, along with wet hair and a laughing expression. Create an authentic festival atmosphere and sunlight glistening on water droplets.

PROMPT 3. Make Ultra HD portrait, with vibrant Holi gulal exploding mid-air and a slow-motion powder effect. Keep golden hour lighting and cinematic photography.

PROMPT 4. Dressed in traditional Indian white kurta pajama and covered in splashes of bright Holi colours, including red, blue and yellow. Make background show a blurred Indian street scene with people celebrating Holi. Warm sunlight, joyful and cultural vibe.

PROMPT 5. Side profile of me celebrating Holi. Need black sunglasses and a white chikankari kurta with red, pink and scattered all over it. Make one of my hands throw gulal into the air, with hair flowing behind. The background should be lit up with golden sunlight, and blur the crowd.

PROMPT 6. Make an image of the family celebrating Holi at home. The family members included in the picture are grandparents, parents, and children, with all of them dressed in white traditional clothing coloured with red, blue, pink and yellow powders. Keep plates of gulal and water guns in their hands, with sunlight shining around them.

PROMPT 7. Create an image of three friends celebrating Holi at a poolside party. Make the young man swing a wooden bat at a yellow water balloon, splashing water at others in a circular motion. Show the other two women enjoying on either side, while holding multi-coloured balloons in their hands. Keep their t-shirts white and painted in gulal, with golden sunlight as the backdrop.

PROMPT 8. A confident young woman celebrating Holi, wearing a white kurta with colourful powder stains, playful expression, holding colored powder in her hand, vibrant colours frozen mid-air, sunlit outdoor street, modern cinematic style, energetic mood, sharp focus, professional photography.

PROMPT 9. Create a side profile of a young Indian woman celebrating Holi. The woman is wearing black sunglasses and a white chikankari kurta with pink, yellow, and blue colours scattered all over it.

PROMPT 10. A candid shot of the subject drenched in coloured water during Holi celebrations. Clothes stained with splashes of red and purple water, wet hair, laughing expression. Sunlight glistening on water droplets, an authentic festival atmosphere.