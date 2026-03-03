AI Prompts for Holi 2026: होली पर Google Gemini और ChatGPT से फ्री में बनवाएं अपनी खूबसूरत तस्वीरें, Instagram पर छा जाएंगे आप

Holi AI prompts 2026: होली का मतलब सिर्फ रंग ही नहीं, खूब सारी मिठाइयां, गुलाल से भरी मुस्कानें, परिवार संग मस्ती और ढेर सारी फोटो खीचवाना है. आज के डिजिटल दौर में, इन तस्वीरों को और भी खूबसूरत बनाने में AI एडिटिंग एक बड़ा ट्रेंड बन चुका है. अगर आप भी अपनी होली की तस्वीरों को और बेहतरीन बनाना चाहते हैं, तो नीचे बताए गए इन 7 AI एडिटिंग प्रॉम्प्ट्स की मदद ले सकते हैं. आइए जानते हैं AI फोटो को बनाने को बनाने के लिए किन स्टेप्स को फॉलो करना होगा.

Prompt 1:

Creative Holi Look Prompt | होली क्रिएटिव लुक के लिए AI प्रॉम्प्ट

“Transform the portrait into a colorful Holi-themed photo with dynamic powder bursts around the subject. Add soft multicolor gulal on the cheeks, forehead, and clothes with smooth gradients. Include airborne color particles for a festive atmosphere. Keep eyes sharp and expression natural.”“Add cinematic Holi color effects with realistic powder shadows, soft highlights, and rich vibrant gulal. Maintain high detail on the face while adding layered color splashes for a dramatic festive look.”

Prompt 2:

Cinematic Holi Romance Prompt (For Couple Photo) | होली स्पेशल: नॉर्मल कपल फोटो को रोमांटिक कपल फ़ोटो बनाने के लिए AI प्रॉम्प्ट

“Transform the uploaded couple photo into a cinematic Holi romance moment. Keep their faces natural and expressive. Add vibrant Holi colors (pink, yellow, green, blue) softly and realistically on their cheeks, hair, and clothes. Change their outfits into traditional Indian attire, the woman in a colorful lehenga or light saree with minimal embroidery, and the man in a classic white or pastel kurta. Add soft airborne gulal particles around them for a dreamy festive vibe. Use warm sunlight, soft shadows, and light bokeh to create a cinematic romantic mood. Maintain skin texture and photo realism.”

Prompt 3:

Holi Kurta Look Realistic AI Transformation Prompt | होली कुर्ता लुक रियलिस्टिक एआई ट्रांसफॉर्मेशन प्रॉम्प्ट

“Transform the male portrait into a realistic Holi-themed photo. Change the outfit to a traditional Indian kurta in white or pastel color. Add vibrant Holi colors (pink, yellow, green, blue) naturally on the face, neck, hair, and kurta with soft blending and real powder texture. Keep the facial features sharp and original. Add soft airborne color particles around the subject for a festive vibe. Use warm sunlight, mild shadows, and a slightly cinematic tone to make the image look natural and lively.”

Prompt 4:

Glamorous Wet Look With Vibrant Holi Colors | सिनेमैटिक रंगों की बौछार के लिए AI Prompt

“Transform the woman's portrait into a Bollywood-style wet Holi scene. Make the hair naturally wet, slightly sticking to the face and shoulders. Add water droplets on the skin and outfit for a realistic drenched effect. Apply bright Holi colors pink, yellow, green, and blue softly on the cheeks, forehead, neck and wet clothes with smooth blending. Keep the facial features sharp, glowing and expressive. Add subtle airborne color powder in the background with a dreamy cinematic atmosphere. Use warm light reflections on wet skin, soft shadows, and a dramatic Bollywood vibe to create a sensual yet elegant festive look.”

Prompt 5:

Family Holi Celebration- AI Prompt | Holi Gemini Prompts for Family

“Create a photorealistic, high-resolution scene of a whole family dancing together during Holi. Sabke faces par big happy smiles hon, different ages kids, adults, elders all enjoying together. Everyone is wearing white outfits that have turned into rainbow shades because of vibrant Holi colors. Scene should be set on a home terrace with a glowing Holika bonfire in the background. Add warm, cinematic lighting, soft shadows, floating gulal in the air, and a joyful unity vibe. Overall mood should feel lively, festive, emotional, and totally real.”

Prompt 6:

Holi Gemini Prompt: Mother-Daughter Photo | मां-बेटी के प्यार को रंगों में सजाने के AI Prompt

“Create a photorealistic, high-resolution Holi portrait of a mother and daughter celebrating together. Dono ke faces par natural big smiles ho, showing pure love and bonding. Add soft yet vibrant Holi colors pink, yellow, green, blue gently on their cheeks, nose, hands, and white outfits, making them look beautifully rainbow-tinted. Add light airborne gulal, warm sunlight, and a soft cinematic glow to enhance the emotional feel. Their pose should reflect closeness like laughter, hugging, or playful coloring. Background should feel festive but minimal, focusing mainly on their joyful connection.”

Prompt 7:

Holi Gemini Prompt: Father-Daughter Prompt | बाप-बेटी के प्यार को रंगों में सजाने के AI Prompt

“Generate a photorealistic, high-resolution Holi moment featuring a father and daughter. Dono ke faces par pure affection aur happiness dikhe, father gently applying color to his daughter's cheek or the daughter laughing while coloring her dad. Add bright Holi gulal shades like pink, yellow, green, and blue naturally on their faces, hands, and white outfits, turning them beautifully multi-colored. Use warm sunlight, soft shadows, and a cinematic festive glow. Light airborne gulal and subtle background elements should enhance the mood without distracting from their emotional bond. Overall vibe: warm, loving, playful, and filled with Holi magic.”

नोट: सभी तस्‍वीरें Google Gemini और ChatGPT से बनाई गई हैं.

