मशहूर सिंगर केके के निधन के बाद प्रधानमंत्री मोदी समेत इन हस्तियों ने जताया शोक

भारतीय फिल्म उद्योग के सबसे वर्सेटाइल गायकों में से एक, केके ने हिंदी, तमिल, तेलुगु, कन्नड़ और बंगाली सहित कई भाषाओं में गाने रिकॉर्ड किए हैं.

इस चौंकाने वाली खबर से कुछ घंटे पहले केके ने अपने परफॉर्मेंस के कुछ अंश सोशल मीडिया पर पोस्ट भी किए थे.

नई दिल्ली:

मशहूर सिंगर केके उर्फ कृष्णकुमार कुनाथ का मंगलवार को कोलकाता में एक कॉन्सर्ट के कुछ घंटों बाद निधन हो गया. वह 53 वर्ष के थे. उनकी मृत्यु के बाद तमाम हस्तियों ने शोक किया. इस कड़ी में प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने ट्वीट कर शोक व्यक्त किया. 

पीएम मोदी ने लिखा, "केके के नाम से प्रसिद्ध गायक कृष्णकुमार कुन्नाथ के असामयिक निधन से दुखी हूं. उनके गीतों ने भावनाओं की एक विस्तृत श्रृंखला को दर्शाया है, जिसने सभी वर्ग के लोगों को प्रभावित किया है. हम उन्हें उनके गानों के जरिए हमेशा याद रखेंगे. उनके परिवार और प्रशंसकों के प्रति संवेदना. शांति."

जानकारी के मुताबिक कॉन्सर्ट में करीब एक घंटे तक गाने के बाद जब केके वापस अपने होटल लौटे तो वह अस्वस्थ महसूस कर रहे थे. कोलकाता के नजरूल मंच सभागार में परफॉर्म करने के बाद वह कथित तौर पर उस होटल में सीढ़ियों से गिर गए, जहां वह ठहरे थे. इसके बाद उन्हें सीएमआरआई अस्पताल ले जाया गया, जहां डॉक्टर ने उन्हें मृत घोषित कर दिया. 

अभिनेता अक्षय कुमार ने भी सिंगर की मौत पर दुख व्यक्त किया. अभिनेता ने ट्वीट कर लिखा, 'केके के निधन के बारे में जानकर बेहद दुखी और स्तब्ध हूं. बड़ा नुकसान! ओम शांति'

वीरेंद्र सहवाग ने अपने ट्विटर पर लिखा, "जीवन कितना नाजुक है, इसका एक और अनुस्मारक."  

वहीं संगीतकार विशाल ददलानी ने ट्वीट किया, "यह सच नहीं हो सकता. केके तुम्हारे बिना कुछ भी पहले जैसा नहीं रहेगा. कुछ भी तो नहीं. मेरा मन दुखी है. पवित्रता की आवाज, शालीनता की दया, सोने जैसा सच्च दिल चला गया."

सलीम मर्चेंट ने दुख जताते हुए लिखा, "मेरे भाई केके, मेरे पास शब्द नहीं हैं, तुम्हारे यूं अचानक चले जाने से मैं टूट गया हूं … आपने अपने दिल से गाया भाई..: आखिरी दिन तक.'

इनके अलावा भी तमाम सेलिब्रिटियों ने ट्वीट कर दुख जताया.

बता दें कि भारतीय फिल्म उद्योग के सबसे वर्सेटाइल गायकों में से एक, केके ने हिंदी, तमिल, तेलुगु, कन्नड़ और बंगाली सहित कई भाषाओं में गाने रिकॉर्ड किए हैं. इस चौंकाने वाली खबर से कुछ घंटे पहले ही केके ने कोलकाता में अपने परफॉर्मेंस के कुछ अंश सोशल मीडिया पर पोस्ट भी किए थे.

गौरतलब है कि केके को उनके डेब्यू एल्बम "पल" और फिल्म काइट्स के "जिंदगी दो पल की", ओम शांति ओम फिल्म के "आंखों में तेरी", फिल्म बचना ऐ हसीनों के "खुदा जाने", "तड़प" जैसे गानों के लिए जाना जाता है. 

