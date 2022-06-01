मशहूर सिंगर केके के निधन के बाद प्रधानमंत्री मोदी समेत इन हस्तियों ने जताया शोक

मशहूर सिंगर केके उर्फ कृष्णकुमार कुनाथ का मंगलवार को कोलकाता में एक कॉन्सर्ट के कुछ घंटों बाद निधन हो गया. वह 53 वर्ष के थे. उनकी मृत्यु के बाद तमाम हस्तियों ने शोक किया. इस कड़ी में प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने ट्वीट कर शोक व्यक्त किया.
पीएम मोदी ने लिखा, "केके के नाम से प्रसिद्ध गायक कृष्णकुमार कुन्नाथ के असामयिक निधन से दुखी हूं. उनके गीतों ने भावनाओं की एक विस्तृत श्रृंखला को दर्शाया है, जिसने सभी वर्ग के लोगों को प्रभावित किया है. हम उन्हें उनके गानों के जरिए हमेशा याद रखेंगे. उनके परिवार और प्रशंसकों के प्रति संवेदना. शांति."
Saddened by the untimely demise of noted singer Krishnakumar Kunnath popularly known as KK. His songs reflected a wide range of emotions as struck a chord with people of all age groups. We will always remember him through his songs. Condolences to his family and fans. Om Shanti.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 31, 2022
जानकारी के मुताबिक कॉन्सर्ट में करीब एक घंटे तक गाने के बाद जब केके वापस अपने होटल लौटे तो वह अस्वस्थ महसूस कर रहे थे. कोलकाता के नजरूल मंच सभागार में परफॉर्म करने के बाद वह कथित तौर पर उस होटल में सीढ़ियों से गिर गए, जहां वह ठहरे थे. इसके बाद उन्हें सीएमआरआई अस्पताल ले जाया गया, जहां डॉक्टर ने उन्हें मृत घोषित कर दिया.
अभिनेता अक्षय कुमार ने भी सिंगर की मौत पर दुख व्यक्त किया. अभिनेता ने ट्वीट कर लिखा, 'केके के निधन के बारे में जानकर बेहद दुखी और स्तब्ध हूं. बड़ा नुकसान! ओम शांति'
Extremely sad and shocked to know of the sad demise of KK. What a loss! Om Shanti ????????— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) May 31, 2022
वीरेंद्र सहवाग ने अपने ट्विटर पर लिखा, "जीवन कितना नाजुक है, इसका एक और अनुस्मारक."
Tragic to hear about the passing away of KK after falling ill while performing in Kolkata. Another reminder of how fragile life is. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/43B3dzykP3— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) May 31, 2022
वहीं संगीतकार विशाल ददलानी ने ट्वीट किया, "यह सच नहीं हो सकता. केके तुम्हारे बिना कुछ भी पहले जैसा नहीं रहेगा. कुछ भी तो नहीं. मेरा मन दुखी है. पवित्रता की आवाज, शालीनता की दया, सोने जैसा सच्च दिल चला गया."
This cannot be real.@K_K_Pal , nothing will be the same without you. Nothing. My heart is in tatters.— VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) May 31, 2022
The voice of purity itself, of kindness of decency, of a true heart of gold. Gone.
सलीम मर्चेंट ने दुख जताते हुए लिखा, "मेरे भाई केके, मेरे पास शब्द नहीं हैं, तुम्हारे यूं अचानक चले जाने से मैं टूट गया हूं … आपने अपने दिल से गाया भाई..: आखिरी दिन तक.'
My brother KK ???????????? I'm speechless & broken with you leaving us so suddenly…you sang your heart out brother ???????? ..: till the very last day ???? @K_K_Pal#KKSinger#RipKKpic.twitter.com/lCaMj5TvM7— salim merchant (@salim_merchant) May 31, 2022
इनके अलावा भी तमाम सेलिब्रिटियों ने ट्वीट कर दुख जताया.
This song by KK will live forever. https://t.co/Nqu5ttgule— Derek O'Brien | ডেরেক ও'ব্রায়েন (@derekobrienmp) May 31, 2022
In utter shock. Just heard about KK . Someone please tell me it's not true— Pritam (@ipritamofficial) May 31, 2022
Life is so uncertain!!— papon angaraag (@paponmusic) May 31, 2022
Just too crazy this is for me to process! God give strength to the family! #KK you will be missed brother! You, your voice and your songs will be forever with us!
Can't believe the terrible news I have just heard! Singer KK is no more! It's shocking and terribly sad. Just doesn't sound right. What a singer! May he rest in peace #KK— Shafqat Amanat Ali (@ShafqatAmanatA) May 31, 2022
Shattered beyond words! Gone too soon brother! ????????— Anu Malik (@The_AnuMalik) May 31, 2022
There never was anyone like you and there never will be! ????#RIPKK#KKpic.twitter.com/L0Dl0Wd1XF
बता दें कि भारतीय फिल्म उद्योग के सबसे वर्सेटाइल गायकों में से एक, केके ने हिंदी, तमिल, तेलुगु, कन्नड़ और बंगाली सहित कई भाषाओं में गाने रिकॉर्ड किए हैं. इस चौंकाने वाली खबर से कुछ घंटे पहले ही केके ने कोलकाता में अपने परफॉर्मेंस के कुछ अंश सोशल मीडिया पर पोस्ट भी किए थे.
गौरतलब है कि केके को उनके डेब्यू एल्बम "पल" और फिल्म काइट्स के "जिंदगी दो पल की", ओम शांति ओम फिल्म के "आंखों में तेरी", फिल्म बचना ऐ हसीनों के "खुदा जाने", "तड़प" जैसे गानों के लिए जाना जाता है.