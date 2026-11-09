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पीएम मोदी ने जेलेंस्की से फोन पर की बात, रूस से जारी युद्ध को खत्म करने पर हुई चर्चा

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने यूक्रेन के राष्ट्रपति वोलोदिमिर जेलेंस्की से फोन पर बातचीत की. इस दौरान दोनों नेताओं के बीच रूस-यूक्रेन युद्ध और क्षेत्रीय सुरक्षा से जुड़े मुद्दों पर चर्चा हुई.

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पीएम मोदी ने जेलेंस्की से फोन पर की बात, रूस से जारी युद्ध को खत्म करने पर हुई चर्चा

PM मोदी ने यूक्रेन के राष्ट्रपति जेलेंस्की से टेलीफोन पर बातचीत की है. राष्ट्रपति जेलेंस्की ने मौजूदा संघर्ष से जुड़े हालिया घटनाक्रमों पर प्रधानमंत्री मोदी को अपने रुख से अवगत कराया है. जेलेंस्की के साथ बातचीत में, प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने भारत का रुख दोहराया कि संघर्ष को बातचीत और कूटनीति के ज़रिए सुलझाया जाना चाहिए. मोदी और जेलेंस्की ने परस्पर लाभ के लिए अलग-अलग क्षेत्र में भारत-यूक्रेन सहयोग को और मजबूत करने के प्रयासों पर चर्चा की.

जेलेंस्की ने 'X' पर कहा कि प्रधानमंत्री ने एक से अधिक बार- यहां तक कि रूसी नेता से सीधे तौर पर भी - कहा है कि अब युद्ध को खत्म करने का समय है, न कि इसे जारी रखने का." उन्होंने आगे कहा कि भारत, काला सागर (ब्लैक सागर) में रूसी हमलों की वजह से रुके अनाज निर्यात के लिए कॉरिडोर बनाने में मध्यस्थता करने को तैयार है.

PM मोदी ने एक्स पोस्ट में बताया कि राष्ट्रपति ज़ेलेंस्की के साथ टेलीफोन पर हुई सार्थक बातचीत से खुशी हुई. हमने अपने व्यापक द्विपक्षीय सहयोग की समीक्षा की और भारत-यूक्रेन संबंधों को और मजबूत करने पर सहमति जताई. मैंने राष्ट्रपति ज़ेलेंस्की को मौजूदा संघर्ष, इसके मानवीय पहलुओं और शांति बहाल करने के विभिन्न प्रयासों पर उनके विचार साझा करने के लिए धन्यवाद दिया. मैंने शांतिपूर्ण समाधान की दिशा में हर संभव योगदान देने के भारत के दृढ़ संकल्प को दोहराया.

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