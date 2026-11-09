पीएम मोदी ने जेलेंस्की से फोन पर की बात, रूस से जारी युद्ध को खत्म करने पर हुई चर्चा

PM मोदी ने यूक्रेन के राष्ट्रपति जेलेंस्की से टेलीफोन पर बातचीत की है. राष्ट्रपति जेलेंस्की ने मौजूदा संघर्ष से जुड़े हालिया घटनाक्रमों पर प्रधानमंत्री मोदी को अपने रुख से अवगत कराया है. जेलेंस्की के साथ बातचीत में, प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने भारत का रुख दोहराया कि संघर्ष को बातचीत और कूटनीति के ज़रिए सुलझाया जाना चाहिए. मोदी और जेलेंस्की ने परस्पर लाभ के लिए अलग-अलग क्षेत्र में भारत-यूक्रेन सहयोग को और मजबूत करने के प्रयासों पर चर्चा की.
I spoke with Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi @narendramodi and briefed him on the latest diplomatic developments. We are actively preparing on every item on the agenda for the meeting in Abu Dhabi. Ukraine has always taken a constructive approach, and Russia must show the same readiness to de-escalate. The Prime Minister has said more than once, including directly to the Russian leader, that now is the time to end the war, not to continue it. It is important that India identify what steps it can take and what dialogue it can pursue with other leaders to help bring the war to an end. Food security could be one such area. We discussed Russia's blocking of grain exports via the Black Sea. India is ready to mediate in establishing food corridors, and we are counting on these efforts to continue. Russia must understand that the global economy and hundreds of millions of people around the world are suffering because of blocked sea routes. We agreed that our teams will stay in touch on these and other bilateral issues.— Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) November 9, 2026
जेलेंस्की ने 'X' पर कहा कि प्रधानमंत्री ने एक से अधिक बार- यहां तक कि रूसी नेता से सीधे तौर पर भी - कहा है कि अब युद्ध को खत्म करने का समय है, न कि इसे जारी रखने का." उन्होंने आगे कहा कि भारत, काला सागर (ब्लैक सागर) में रूसी हमलों की वजह से रुके अनाज निर्यात के लिए कॉरिडोर बनाने में मध्यस्थता करने को तैयार है.
Glad to have had a productive telephone conversation with President Zelenskyy. We reviewed our wide-ranging bilateral cooperation and agreed to further strengthen India-Ukraine ties. I thanked President Zelenskyy for sharing his perspectives on the ongoing conflict, its humanitarian aspects and various efforts to restore peace. Reiterated India's firm commitment to contributing in every possible way towards a peaceful resolution. @ZelenskyyUA— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 9, 2026
PM मोदी ने एक्स पोस्ट में बताया कि राष्ट्रपति ज़ेलेंस्की के साथ टेलीफोन पर हुई सार्थक बातचीत से खुशी हुई. हमने अपने व्यापक द्विपक्षीय सहयोग की समीक्षा की और भारत-यूक्रेन संबंधों को और मजबूत करने पर सहमति जताई. मैंने राष्ट्रपति ज़ेलेंस्की को मौजूदा संघर्ष, इसके मानवीय पहलुओं और शांति बहाल करने के विभिन्न प्रयासों पर उनके विचार साझा करने के लिए धन्यवाद दिया. मैंने शांतिपूर्ण समाधान की दिशा में हर संभव योगदान देने के भारत के दृढ़ संकल्प को दोहराया.
ये भी पढ़ें : पीटी उषा को बड़ा झटका, SOM चुनाव में मिली हार, IOA को मिलेगा नया अध्यक्ष?
NDTV.in पर ताज़ातरीन ख़बरों को ट्रैक करें, व देश के कोने-कोने से और दुनियाभर से न्यूज़ अपडेट पाएं