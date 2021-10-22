NAM vs IRE, 11th Match: नामीबिया ने वर्ल्ड कप में रचा इतिहास, दिग्गजों ने किया सलाम

खास बातें
- ऑयरलैंड को 8 विकेट से चौंकाया
- सुपर-12 में पहुंची नामीबिया की टीम
- फैंस ने सोशल मीडिया पर जमकर सराहा
T20 World Cup: यूएई (UAE) में जारी टी20 वर्ल्ड कप (T20 World Cup) में शुक्रवार का दिन बहुत ही ऐतिहासिक रहा. जो बात किसी ने भी नहीं सोची थी, वह गयी. किसी ने नहीं सोचा था कि अनुभवी ऑयरलैंड की टीम नामीबिया के हाथों पिट जाएगी और यह टीम सुपर-12 राउंड के लिए क्वालीफायी कर जाएगी. और जब ऐसा हुआ, तो फैंस हैरान रह गए, लेकिन इन्होंने नामीबिया को पलकों पर बैठा लिया और सोशल मीडिया इस टीम को ढेरों बधाई दी. ऑयरलैंड ने इस मुकाबले में टॉस जीतकर पहले बल्लेबाजी करते हुए 125 रन ही बनाए, जिससे नामीबिया ने सिर्फ दो विकेट खोकर हासिल कर लिया. ऐसा पहली बार हुआ है कि जब नामीबिया ने विश्व कप के दूसरे दौर में जगह बनायी है. देखिए कि फैंस और पूर्व क्रिकेटरों ने कैसे नामीबिया को सराहा है
We feel all the joy for Namibia as a crocket nation on the qualification to the Super 12 stage of the #ICCT20WorldCup2021 Well dome to Gerhard Erasmus and his wonderful team— Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) October 22, 2021
???????? HISTORY FOR NAMIBIA ????????— SuperSport (@SuperSportTV) October 22, 2021
Erasmus and Wiese combine to send the Namibians through to the Super 12 of the #T20WorldCup.
???????????????? ???????????????? ???????? ???????????????????????? ???????????????????? ???????????????????? ???????????????????????????????????????? ???????? ???????????????? ???????????????????? ???????? ???????????? ????????????????????????????????????????. pic.twitter.com/4HdIrrNxhD
Congratulations Namibia ???????? An extremely proud moment. To beat Netherlands & Ireland and to qualify for the Super 12s in their first ever T20 World Cup is really commendable. Take a bow #NAMvIRE#T20WorldCuppic.twitter.com/V7R5hhSG33— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) October 22, 2021
Waha Scotland ne group top kiya to aaj Namibia ne Ireland ko bahar!— Vinod Kambli (@vinodkambli349) October 22, 2021
Well played Namibia, played against them in 2002 and now seeing them come here is how a team grows!
This #T20WorldCup seems all about surprises
What a story #T20WorldCup#IREvNAM@CricketNamibia1 send out a strong message to all Associate nations on what can be done .. it can be done .. Well done guys pic.twitter.com/IdXGc5NLmO— Russel Arnold (@RusselArnold69) October 22, 2021
यह भी पढ़ें-
T20 World Cup: मैथ्यू हेडेन ने बताया, यह सबसे बड़ा फैक्टर रहेगा भारत-पाकिस्तान मुकाबले में
T20 World Cup: जो ब्रेट ली ने वॉर्नर के बारे में कहा, वह कहने की कोई भी दिग्गज हिम्मत नहीं कर सका
T20 World Cup: माइकल वॉन ने टीम विराट को लेकर की पॉजिटिव टिप्पणी , तो जाफर ने पोस्ट की मीम, फैंस भी ले रहे मजे
VIDEO: छठे गेंदबाज को लेकर भारत की फिक्र बरकरार