NAM vs IRE, 11th Match: नामीबिया ने वर्ल्ड कप में रचा इतिहास, दिग्गजों ने किया सलाम

T20 World Cup: ऑयरलैंड ने इस मुकाबले में टॉस जीतकर पहले बल्लेबाजी करते हुए 125 रन ही बनाए, जिससे नामीबिया ने सिर्फ दो विकेट खोकर हासिल कर लिया. 

NAM vs IRE, 11th Match: नामीबिया ने वर्ल्ड कप में रचा इतिहास, दिग्गजों ने किया सलाम

IRE vs NED: नामीबिया क्रिकेट के लिए शुक्रवार का दिन बहुत ही ऐतिहासिक रहा

खास बातें

  • ऑयरलैंड को 8 विकेट से चौंकाया
  • सुपर-12 में पहुंची नामीबिया की टीम
  • फैंस ने सोशल मीडिया पर जमकर सराहा
नयी दिल्ली:

T20 World Cup: यूएई (UAE) में जारी टी20 वर्ल्ड कप (T20 World Cup) में शुक्रवार का दिन बहुत ही ऐतिहासिक रहा. जो बात किसी ने भी नहीं सोची थी, वह गयी. किसी ने नहीं सोचा था कि अनुभवी ऑयरलैंड की टीम नामीबिया के हाथों पिट जाएगी और यह टीम सुपर-12 राउंड के लिए क्वालीफायी कर जाएगी. और जब ऐसा हुआ, तो फैंस हैरान रह गए, लेकिन इन्होंने नामीबिया को पलकों पर बैठा लिया और सोशल मीडिया इस टीम को ढेरों बधाई दी. ऑयरलैंड ने इस मुकाबले में टॉस जीतकर पहले बल्लेबाजी करते हुए 125 रन ही बनाए, जिससे नामीबिया ने सिर्फ दो विकेट खोकर हासिल कर लिया. ऐसा पहली बार हुआ है कि जब नामीबिया ने विश्व कप के दूसरे दौर में जगह बनायी है. देखिए कि फैंस और पूर्व क्रिकेटरों ने कैसे नामीबिया को सराहा है

यह भी पढ़ें- 

T20 World Cup: मैथ्यू हेडेन ने बताया, यह सबसे बड़ा फैक्टर रहेगा भारत-पाकिस्तान मुकाबले में

T20 World Cup: जो ब्रेट ली ने वॉर्नर के बारे में कहा, वह कहने की कोई भी दिग्गज हिम्मत नहीं कर सका

T20 World Cup: माइकल वॉन ने टीम विराट को लेकर की पॉजिटिव टिप्पणी , तो जाफर ने पोस्ट की मीम, फैंस भी ले रहे मजे


VIDEO: छठे गेंदबाज को लेकर भारत की फिक्र बरकरार 

Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com


ICC T20 World Cup 2021Board of Control for Cricket in IndiaNamibia vs Ireland 10/22/2021 nair10222021204822Sharjah Cricket Association Stadium SharjahCricket
टिप्पणियां

पढ़ें देश-विदेश की ख़बरें अब हिन्दी में (Hindi News) | कोरोनावायरस के लाइव अपडेट के लिए हमें फॉलो करें |

लाइव खबर देखें:

अन्य खबरें
 