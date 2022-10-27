"देर आए, दुरुस्त आए", सोशल मीडिया ने बीसीसीआई के महिला क्रिकेटरों को पुरुष बराबर फीस देने के फैसले को सराहा

बीसीसीआई (BCCI) ने महिला क्रिकेटरों की मैच फीस को लेकर बड़ा फैसला लिया है, उसका बहुआयामी असर होगा

शफाली वर्मा जैसी युवा खिलाड़ियों को इस फैसले से बहुत ही ज्यादा फायदा होगा

खास बातें

  • महिला क्रिकेटरों की तो निकल पड़ी
  • अब मिलेगी पुरुषों के बराब मैच फीस
  • अब वीमेन क्रिकेटर भी करोड़ों में खेलेंगी !
नई दिल्ली:

भारतीय क्रिकेट कंट्रोल बोर्ड (BCCI) ने महिला क्रिकेटरों के दिलों को ब बाग-बाग करते हुए उन्हें पुरुषों के बराबर मैच फीस देने का ऐलान किया, तो हर वर्ग से इस फैसले की जमकर तारीफ हो रही है. हालांकि, इस विषय पर पिछले कुछ सालों से चर्चा हो रही थी. वजह यह थी कि बीसीसीआई के खजाने में भी आईपीएल के बाद से जमकर पैसों की बारिश हुई है, लेकिन इस बाबत पहले फैसला नहीं लिया जा सका था, लेकिन अब जब फैसला हुआ, तो इसे फैसले को फैंस की जमकर सराहना कर रहे हैं. आप फैंस के कमेंट देखिए.

फैंस जमकर तारीफ कर रहे हैं

सभी ने बोर्ड की पीठ थपथपायी है

फैंस कह रहे हैं कि यह लैंकिंग समानता की दिशा में बड़ा कदम है

निश्चित ही यह ऐतिहासिक फैसला है

Mithali RajShafali VermaIndia WomenCricketBoard of Control for Cricket in India
