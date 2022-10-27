"देर आए, दुरुस्त आए", सोशल मीडिया ने बीसीसीआई के महिला क्रिकेटरों को पुरुष बराबर फीस देने के फैसले को सराहा

खास बातें
- महिला क्रिकेटरों की तो निकल पड़ी
- अब मिलेगी पुरुषों के बराब मैच फीस
- अब वीमेन क्रिकेटर भी करोड़ों में खेलेंगी !
भारतीय क्रिकेट कंट्रोल बोर्ड (BCCI) ने महिला क्रिकेटरों के दिलों को ब बाग-बाग करते हुए उन्हें पुरुषों के बराबर मैच फीस देने का ऐलान किया, तो हर वर्ग से इस फैसले की जमकर तारीफ हो रही है. हालांकि, इस विषय पर पिछले कुछ सालों से चर्चा हो रही थी. वजह यह थी कि बीसीसीआई के खजाने में भी आईपीएल के बाद से जमकर पैसों की बारिश हुई है, लेकिन इस बाबत पहले फैसला नहीं लिया जा सका था, लेकिन अब जब फैसला हुआ, तो इसे फैसले को फैंस की जमकर सराहना कर रहे हैं. आप फैंस के कमेंट देखिए.
Well done Jai Shah. You have increased fees of women cricketers .— Madan Lal (@MadanLal1983) October 27, 2022
A great move by @BCCI . It's really help to motivate the youth daughters across the country towards the cricket more. It will hep to boost the moral power of #Team@BCCIWomen . Really a welcoming gesture of women empowerment. @ICC@ICCMediaComms@IndiaSports— Om Prasad Pattnayak (ଓମ୍) (@OmPattnayak) October 27, 2022
फैंस जमकर तारीफ कर रहे हैं
Good gesture. Thank you.— Let's talk! (@mailkashyap2002) October 27, 2022
What we actually need is -
1. Same amount as male players for contracted players
2. Same domestic structure/fees
3. Full women's IPL - hope current team owners can look beyond instant money
Tokenism will only delay the real change. #WomensRights
सभी ने बोर्ड की पीठ थपथपायी है
#BreakingNews#BCCI— INDIA TODAY (@India_To_Today) October 27, 2022
It doesn't get any bigger than This .....
Finally Women in #Blue get their due....
Same pay for #Men & #Women Cricketers #INDvsNEDpic.twitter.com/b6OugAgR5P
फैंस कह रहे हैं कि यह लैंकिंग समानता की दिशा में बड़ा कदम है
This is incredible Truly a great step in ensuring gender equality. This will definitely have huge impact not only in sports but all arena of life as cricket is something we Indian religiously follow!— Praveen Arya (@The_PraveenArya) October 27, 2022
Thank you @BCCI 🇮🇳
You have earned it @BCCIWomen
निश्चित ही यह ऐतिहासिक फैसला है
This is huge and historical. A big big thank to BCCI from all Indian fans. Can't tell how happy I'm after this news. Our women team is dominating all over world and deserve this.— Rohit.Bishnoi (@The_kafir_boy_2) October 27, 2022
A huge step for equality and women empowerment.
