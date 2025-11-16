विज्ञापन
IND vs RSA 1st Test: 'कभी-कभी सुन भी लिया करो', गौतम गंभीर आए निशाने पर, फैंस सुना रहे जमकर खरी-खोटी

South Africa tour of India, 2025: टीम इंडिया ईडेन गॉर्डन में दक्षिण अफ्रीका के हाथों 30 रन से हारी, तो फैंस का गुस्सा बुरी तरह से सोशल मीडिया पर गौतम गंभीर पर फूटा है

Read Time: 2 mins
India vs South Africa, 1st Test:

किसी ने भी नहीं सोचा था कि रविवार को छुट्टी के दिन करोड़ों भारतीय फैंस को वह देखने को मिलेगा, जिसकी उम्मीद उन्होंने बिल्कुल भी नहीं की थी. जब पूरा देश दक्षिण अफ्रीका (India vs South Africa) के खिलाफ खत्म हुए टेस्ट में जब सभी सीरीज में 1-0 की बढ़त उम्मीद कर रहे थे, तब भारतीय बल्लेबाज ईडेन गार्डन में दक्षिण अफ्रीकी स्पिनरों के सामने ढेर हो गए. और टीम टेंबा बवुमा ने टीम शुभमन गिल को 30 रन से गंभीर झटका दिया, तो हेड कोच गौतम करोड़ों फैंस के निशाने पर आ गए. आप देखिए कि ये प्रशंसक कितने ज्यादा गुस्से में हैं. किसी संयमित फैन का गुस्सा कुछ इसी तरह से निकलता है. ज्यादा शब्द नहीं, ज्यादा बकवास नहीं, सीधी बात दिल से निकली है

यह मीम बहुत कुछ कहने और बताने के लिए काफी है

इन्हें समस्या कहीं ओर नजर नहीं आ रही. 'गंभीर' विषय कुछ और ही है

यहां गंभीर के साथ चीफ सेलेक्टर अजीत अगरकर भी निशाने पर आ गए हैं

इस तरह की राय भी आ रही हैं

यह भी एक गंभीर सवाल है

वास्तव में फैंस बहुत ही ज्यादा गुस्से में हैं. यह गंभीर की कप्तानी में रिकॉर्ड खोद-खोद कर सामने ला रहे हैं

पूरी स्टोरी पढ़ें

Gautam Gambhir, Shubman Singh Gill, India, South Africa, Cricket
