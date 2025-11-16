IND vs RSA 1st Test: 'कभी-कभी सुन भी लिया करो', गौतम गंभीर आए निशाने पर, फैंस सुना रहे जमकर खरी-खोटी

किसी ने भी नहीं सोचा था कि रविवार को छुट्टी के दिन करोड़ों भारतीय फैंस को वह देखने को मिलेगा, जिसकी उम्मीद उन्होंने बिल्कुल भी नहीं की थी. जब पूरा देश दक्षिण अफ्रीका (India vs South Africa) के खिलाफ खत्म हुए टेस्ट में जब सभी सीरीज में 1-0 की बढ़त उम्मीद कर रहे थे, तब भारतीय बल्लेबाज ईडेन गार्डन में दक्षिण अफ्रीकी स्पिनरों के सामने ढेर हो गए. और टीम टेंबा बवुमा ने टीम शुभमन गिल को 30 रन से गंभीर झटका दिया, तो हेड कोच गौतम करोड़ों फैंस के निशाने पर आ गए. आप देखिए कि ये प्रशंसक कितने ज्यादा गुस्से में हैं. किसी संयमित फैन का गुस्सा कुछ इसी तरह से निकलता है. ज्यादा शब्द नहीं, ज्यादा बकवास नहीं, सीधी बात दिल से निकली है

Congratulations #GautamGambhir you have successfully destroyed a test team that was unbeatable at home..#IndvsSa pic.twitter.com/sri5C52nJ4 — Nikhil (@nikhil_exe9) November 16, 2025

यह मीम बहुत कुछ कहने और बताने के लिए काफी है

Pic 1: • Indian cricket team under the coach of Rahul Dravid



Pic 2: • Indian cricket team under the coach of Gautham Gambhir#GautamGambhir #INDvsSA pic.twitter.com/l6FYtjlRxz — Mamta Jaipal (@ImMD45) November 16, 2025

इन्हें समस्या कहीं ओर नजर नहीं आ रही. 'गंभीर' विषय कुछ और ही है

The problem with the Indian cricket team isn't Rohit Kohli, it's Gautam Gambhir.



And now he's ruining Indian cricket.#INDvsSA #TestCricket #GautamGambhir pic.twitter.com/xQNPlEyxP8 — Mamta Jaipal (@ImMD45) November 16, 2025

यहां गंभीर के साथ चीफ सेलेक्टर अजीत अगरकर भी निशाने पर आ गए हैं

The problem with the Indian cricket team isn't Rohit Kohli, it's Gautam Gambhir.



And now he's ruining Indian cricket.#INDvsSA #TestCricket #GautamGambhir pic.twitter.com/xQNPlEyxP8 — Mamta Jaipal (@ImMD45) November 16, 2025

इस तरह की राय भी आ रही हैं

If management loves Gambhir, fine keep him for T20 where he's clearly their favourite



But for Tests & ODIs, India needs a proper red/white ball specialist coach. 4 home Test losses in a year is a crime. Time to split roles & bring in a new coach for the longer formats #Gambhir — nitin hajare (@nitinhajare_) November 16, 2025

यह भी एक गंभीर सवाल है

A thing that I wud have liked to asked #Gambhir at his PC is that if he consulted with his top five batters if they wanted this shit wicket and how many of his batters have played any domestic game where the wicket is this shit — Amit (@nottheamit) November 16, 2025

वास्तव में फैंस बहुत ही ज्यादा गुस्से में हैं. यह गंभीर की कप्तानी में रिकॉर्ड खोद-खोद कर सामने ला रहे हैं