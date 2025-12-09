IND vs RSA 1st T20I: 'उन्होंने संजू का करियर खत्म कर दिया', फैंस बाहर बैठाने पर बुरी तरह भड़के

दक्षिण अफ्रीका के खिलाफ पहले टी20 मुकाबले के लिए टीम इंडिया की फाइनल XI सामने आई, तो फैंस बहुत ही हैरान ही नहीं रह गए, बल्कि भड़क भी गए. हैरानी कुलदीप यादव के टीम में न होने पर थी, तो संजू सैमसन को बाहर बैठाने ने प्रशंसकों को गुस्से से भर दिया. यह नाराजगी सोशल मीडिया पर प्रतिक्रियाों में साफ तौर पर झलकी. सैमसन के चाहने वालों के दिल से निकली यह आवाज

So the guy who scored two T20I centuries against South Africa the last time we played them… had to sit on the bench now🙂



It really feels like the system keeps backing certain players regardless of form, while the genuinely deserving ones don't always get the same trust or… pic.twitter.com/1EP8rBFQDx — Sanju Samson Fans Page (@SanjuSamsonFP) December 9, 2025

पता नहीं किसने किसका करियर खत्म किया है, लेकिन संजू के साथ कुछ न कुछ तो गलत जरूर हुआ है

🚨 POLITICS WINS CRICKET LOST 🚨



Politician Gautam Gambhir and Vacation Man Ajit Agarkar have successfully destroyed Sanju Samson career



- First, they removed Sanju from opening

- Then, they dropped him,& next series they'll remove him from the squad toopic.twitter.com/m5P8v0qhLk — Mr Stranger (@mrstranger005) December 9, 2025

आप कमेंट पढ़िए और देखिए निशाने पर कौन है

-Won CEAT Men's T20I Batter of the Year few months back.

-WC coming up and still not in the XI.



If your name is Sanju Samson, this is very normal.



God is watching @GautamGambhir pic.twitter.com/tALI2vjydD \— Anurag™ (@Samsoncentral) December 9, 2025

अब इस तरही प्रतिक्रियाएं आगे भी देखने को मिलती रहेंगी. इससे ज्यादा हम कुछ नहीं कहेंगे

Gautam Gambhir dropped Sanju Samson for this failed T20 Player Shubhman Gill 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/T0dXdZEIl6 \— ` (@Itz\_Bl3ze) December 9, 2025

यह भी एक कमेंट है !