विज्ञापन
विशेष लिंक

IND vs RSA 1st T20I: 'उन्होंने संजू का करियर खत्म कर दिया', फैंस बाहर बैठाने पर बुरी तरह भड़के

India vs South Africa: देखते-देखते संजू सारे समीकरणों से बाहर हो गए हैं. और फिलहाल वह ऐसे मोड़ पर खड़े हैं, जहां से उनका भविष्य आगे क्या आकार लेगा, कुछ भी नहींं कहा जा सकता

Read Time: 1 min
Share
IND vs RSA 1st T20I: 'उन्होंने संजू का करियर खत्म कर दिया', फैंस बाहर बैठाने पर बुरी तरह भड़के
South Africa tour of India, 2025: संजू सैमसन

दक्षिण अफ्रीका के खिलाफ पहले टी20 मुकाबले के लिए टीम इंडिया की फाइनल XI सामने आई, तो फैंस बहुत ही हैरान ही नहीं रह गए, बल्कि भड़क भी गए. हैरानी कुलदीप यादव के टीम में न होने पर थी, तो संजू सैमसन को बाहर बैठाने ने प्रशंसकों को गुस्से से भर दिया. यह नाराजगी सोशल मीडिया पर प्रतिक्रियाों में साफ तौर पर झलकी. सैमसन के चाहने वालों के दिल से निकली यह आवाज

पता नहीं किसने किसका करियर खत्म किया है, लेकिन संजू के साथ कुछ न कुछ तो गलत जरूर हुआ है

आप कमेंट पढ़िए और देखिए निशाने पर कौन है

अब इस तरही प्रतिक्रियाएं आगे भी देखने को मिलती रहेंगी. इससे ज्यादा हम कुछ नहीं कहेंगे

यह भी एक कमेंट है !

पूरी स्टोरी पढ़ें

NDTV.in पर ताज़ातरीन ख़बरों को ट्रैक करें, व देश के कोने-कोने से और दुनियाभर से न्यूज़ अपडेट पाएं

फॉलो करे:
India, South Africa, Sanju Viswanath Samson, India Vs South Africa 12/09/2025 Insa12092025259046, Cricket
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com