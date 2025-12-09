IND vs RSA 1st T20I: 'उन्होंने संजू का करियर खत्म कर दिया', फैंस बाहर बैठाने पर बुरी तरह भड़के

दक्षिण अफ्रीका के खिलाफ पहले टी20 मुकाबले के लिए टीम इंडिया की फाइनल XI सामने आई, तो फैंस बहुत ही हैरान ही नहीं रह गए, बल्कि भड़क भी गए. हैरानी कुलदीप यादव के टीम में न होने पर थी, तो संजू सैमसन को बाहर बैठाने ने प्रशंसकों को गुस्से से भर दिया. यह नाराजगी सोशल मीडिया पर प्रतिक्रियाों में साफ तौर पर झलकी. सैमसन के चाहने वालों के दिल से निकली यह आवाज
So the guy who scored two T20I centuries against South Africa the last time we played them… had to sit on the bench now🙂— Sanju Samson Fans Page (@SanjuSamsonFP) December 9, 2025
It really feels like the system keeps backing certain players regardless of form, while the genuinely deserving ones don't always get the same trust or… pic.twitter.com/1EP8rBFQDx
पता नहीं किसने किसका करियर खत्म किया है, लेकिन संजू के साथ कुछ न कुछ तो गलत जरूर हुआ है
🚨 POLITICS WINS CRICKET LOST 🚨— Mr Stranger (@mrstranger005) December 9, 2025
Politician Gautam Gambhir and Vacation Man Ajit Agarkar have successfully destroyed Sanju Samson career
- First, they removed Sanju from opening
- Then, they dropped him,& next series they'll remove him from the squad toopic.twitter.com/m5P8v0qhLk
आप कमेंट पढ़िए और देखिए निशाने पर कौन है
-Won CEAT Men's T20I Batter of the Year few months back.\— Anurag™ (@Samsoncentral) December 9, 2025
-WC coming up and still not in the XI.
If your name is Sanju Samson, this is very normal.
God is watching @GautamGambhir pic.twitter.com/tALI2vjydD
अब इस तरही प्रतिक्रियाएं आगे भी देखने को मिलती रहेंगी. इससे ज्यादा हम कुछ नहीं कहेंगे
Gautam Gambhir dropped Sanju Samson for this failed T20 Player Shubhman Gill 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/T0dXdZEIl6\— ` (@Itz\_Bl3ze) December 9, 2025
यह भी एक कमेंट है !
India has talented openers like Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, KL Rahul, Ishan kishan and many more..\— Atharv Shukla (@Atharb\_) December 9, 2025
But still our main opener is Shubman Gill 💔💔 pic.twitter.com/9UM0CCfrQs
NDTV.in पर ताज़ातरीन ख़बरों को ट्रैक करें, व देश के कोने-कोने से और दुनियाभर से न्यूज़ अपडेट पाएं