IND vs NZ: हार्दिक पांड्या की जगह हमेशा के लिए छीन सकता है यह खिलाड़ी , मिली टी-20 टीम में जगह, लोग हुए खुश

खास बातें
- वेंकटेश अय्यर को मिली न्यूजीलैंड के खिलाफ टी-20 टीम में जगह
- हार्दिक पंड्या टीम से बाहर
- 17 नवंबर से होगा टी-20 सीरीज
IND vs NZ: रोहित शर्मा (Rohit Sharma) को मंगलवार को औपचारिक रूप से विराट कोहली (Virat KOhli) की जगह न्यूजीलैंड के खिलाफ होने वाली तीन मैचों की सीरीज के लिए भारतीय टी20 टीम का नया कप्तान चुना गया. भारतीय टी20 टीम की कप्तानी छोड़ने वाले कोहली को 17 नवंबर से जयपुर में शुरू होने वाली श्रृंखला के लिए आराम दिया गया है. भारत की 16 सदस्यीय टीम में इंडियन प्रीमियर लीग 2021 में सर्वाधिक रन बनाने वाले रुतुराज गायकवाड़ और सबसे अधिक विकेट चटकाने वाले हर्षल पटेल को भी शामिल किया गया है. चोटों से परेशान रहने वाले हार्दिक पंड्या (Hardik Pandya) के संभावित विकल्प के रूप में देखे जा रहे आलराउंडर वेंकटेश अय्यर (Venkatesh Iyer) को भी टीम में जगह मिली है. वेंकटेश अय्यर के टीम में चयन होने पर सोशल मीडिया पर लोग इस पर रिएक्ट कर रहे हैं. ज्यादा से ज्यादा फैन्स अय्यर के चयन पर खुशी बयां करते हुए ट्वीट कर रहे हैं.
Venkatesh Iyer who made his IPL debut in the second phase of the IPL and just few months later he got his maiden call up for the T20is. He's performing well with both bat and ball in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, it'll be interesting to see his performance in Hardik's absence.— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) November 9, 2021
So happy for Siraj and Avesh Khan but the T20 team is filled with openers (Rohit, Rahul, Ishan, Ruturaj, Venkatesh Iyer), no proper finisher apart from Pant orelse they need to play Venktesh Iyer at 6.— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) November 9, 2021
Don't know what will be Venkatesh Iyer's role.!Will he open or he will finish the innings.!It's high time for India to groom another finisher in the shorter format.!With T20 world cup less than one year Rohit & Rahul combo will need to look this things right from this series.!— Deep Point (@ittzz_spidey) November 9, 2021
फैन्स को उम्मीद है कि अय्यर भारत के लिए हार्दिक से भी ज्यादा अहम साबित होंगे. बता दें कि भारत को न्यूजीलैंड के खिलाफ 3 टी-20 मैचों की सीरीज खेलनी है. सोशल मीडिया पर एक फैन ने लिखा, 'ईमानदारी से कहूं तो वेंकटेश अय्यर फिनिशर के तौर पर खेल सकते हैं, हां, वह एक सलामी बल्लेबाज के रूप में अद्भुत थे लेकिन मुझे व्यक्तिगत रूप से लगता है कि वह नीचे के क्रम को भी खेल सकते हैं.''
Honestly, venkatesh iyer can play as a finisher. Yes he was amazing as an opener but I personally feel he can play down the order as well.— roonzzeyy (@roonzzeyy) November 9, 2021
टी20 वर्ल्ड कप में प्रभाव छोड़ने में नाकाम रहने के बाद हार्दिक को टीम से बाहर कर दिया गया है. रुतुराज श्रीलंका सीरीज के दौरान भारत की ओर से पदार्पण कर चुके हैं. सीनियर लेग स्पिनर युजवेंद्र चहल और तेज गेंदबाज मोहम्मद सिराज की टीम में वापसी हुई है. टी20 वर्ल्ड कप के रिजर्व खिलाड़ियों में शामिल रहे श्रेयस अय्यर, अक्षर पटेल और दीपक चाहर को भी टीम में शामिल किया गया है. रोहित की नियुक्ति महज औपचारिकता थी जबकि खेल के सबसे छोटे प्रारूप में लोकेश राहुल उप कप्तान होंगे. तेज गेंदबाजों जसप्रीत बुमराह, मोहम्मद शमी और आलराउंडर रविंद्र जडेजा को भी इस सीरीज से आराम दिया गया है.
So happy for Siraj and Avesh Khan but the T20 team is filled with openers (Rohit, Rahul, Ishan, Ruturaj, Venkatesh Iyer), no proper finisher apart from Pant orelse they need to play Venktesh Iyer at 6.— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) November 9, 2021
Are we looking for future long time captain in T20?— Ankur garg (@garg20000) November 9, 2021
So why @RishabhPant17 not in choice?
He has the ability
भारत की टी20 टीम इस प्रकार है:
रोहित शर्मा (कप्तान), लोकेश राहुल, रुतुराज गायकवाड़, श्रेयस अय्यर, सूर्यकुमार यादव, ऋषभ पंत, इशान किशन, वेंकटेश अय्यर, युजवेंद्र चहल, रविचंद्रन अश्विन, अक्षर पटेल, आवेश खान, भुवनेश्वर कुमार, दीपक चाहर, हर्षल पटेल और मोहम्मद सिराज (भाषा के साथ)
Venkatesh Iyer who made his IPL debut in the second phase of the IPL and just few months later he got his maiden call up for the T20is. He's performing well with both bat and ball in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, it'll be interesting to see his performance in Hardik's absence.— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) November 9, 2021