विश्व के महान क्रिकेटर शेन वॉर्न का 52 साल की उम्र में निधन, सोशल मीडिया पर शोक की लहर

ऑस्ट्रेलिया के दिग्गज लेग स्पिनर रहे शेन वॉर्न 52 साल की उम्र में दुनिया को अलविदा कह दिया. शेन वॉर्न की मौत की खबर ने हर किसी को हैरान कर दिया है. जानकारी के मुताबिक, वह थाईलैंड में थे और वही उन्हें दिल का दौरा पड़ा, जिसके बाद उनकी मौत हो गई. इस मौके पर क्रिकेट जगत पूरी तरह से चकित हैं. देश- विदेश के क्रिकेटर्स सोशल मीडिया के ज़रिए श्रद्धांजलि दे रहे हैं.

भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम के कप्तान रोहित शर्मा दी श्रद्धांजलि

वीरेंद्र सहवाग ने कहा- विश्वास नहीं हो रहा है.

पूर्व भारतीय क्रिकेटर वेंकटेश प्रसाद ने ट्वीट के जरिए दी श्रद्धांजलि

पाकिस्तानी क्रिकेटर शाहिद अफ्रीदी ने भी दुख व्यक्त किया

देश के पूर्व क्रिकेटर और भाजपा के सांसद गौतम गंभीर ने भी श्रद्धांजलि दी

केंद्रीय मंत्री व भाजपा सांसद राज्यवर्धन सिंह राठौर ने भी दी श्रद्धांजलि

पाकिस्तान टीम के पूर्व कप्तान शोएब मलिक ने भी श्रद्धांजलि दी

उमर अब्दुल्ला ने भी शोक व्यक्त किया है

हर्ष भोगले ने भी अपनी संवेदनाएं प्रकट की है

पाकिस्तानी क्रिकेटर ने भी श्रद्धांजलि दी


स्पिन गेंदबाजी को नयी परिभाषा देने वाले आस्ट्रेलिया के महान स्पिनर शेन वॉर्न का थाईलैंड में दिल का दौरा पड़ने से निधन हो गया. उनके प्रबंधन की ओर से जारी बयान के हवाले से मीडिया रपटों में यह जानकारी दी गई. ‘फॉक्स स्पोर्ट्स डॉट कॉम डॉट एयू ' के अनुसार वॉर्न के प्रबंधन ने एक संक्षिप्त बयान जारी किया है कि वॉर्न का थाईलैंड में निधन हो गया और इसका कारण दिल का दौरा पड़ना बताया जा रहा है.

अंतरराष्ट्रीय क्रिकेट में सर्वकालिक महान खिलाड़ियों में शुमार वॉर्न ने 1992 में आस्ट्रेलिया के लिये पदार्पण करके 145 टेस्ट खेले और 708 विकेट लिये. वहीं 194 वनडे में 293 विकेट चटकाये । आईपीएल के पहले सत्र में 2008 में राजस्थान रॉयल्स ने उनकी कप्तानी में खिताब जीता था.

