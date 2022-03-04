विश्व के महान क्रिकेटर शेन वॉर्न का 52 साल की उम्र में निधन, सोशल मीडिया पर शोक की लहर

ऑस्ट्रेलिया के दिग्गज लेग स्पिनर रहे शेन वॉर्न 52 साल की उम्र में दुनिया को अलविदा कह दिया. शेन वॉर्न की मौत की खबर ने हर किसी को हैरान कर दिया है. जानकारी के मुताबिक, वह थाईलैंड में थे और वही उन्हें दिल का दौरा पड़ा, जिसके बाद उनकी मौत हो गई. इस मौके पर क्रिकेट जगत पूरी तरह से चकित हैं. देश- विदेश के क्रिकेटर्स सोशल मीडिया के ज़रिए श्रद्धांजलि दे रहे हैं.
भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम के कप्तान रोहित शर्मा दी श्रद्धांजलि
I'm truly lost for words here, this is extremely sad. An absolute legend and champion of our game has left us. RIP Shane Warne….still can't believe it— Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) March 4, 2022
वीरेंद्र सहवाग ने कहा- विश्वास नहीं हो रहा है.
Cannot believe it.— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) March 4, 2022
One of the greatest spinners, the man who made spin cool, superstar Shane Warne is no more.
Life is very fragile, but this is very difficult to fathom. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and fans all around the world. pic.twitter.com/f7FUzZBaYX
पूर्व भारतीय क्रिकेटर वेंकटेश प्रसाद ने ट्वीट के जरिए दी श्रद्धांजलि
Extremely sad day for cricket. An all time great and a modern day legend, Shane Warne has passed away. Tweeted in the morning about passing away of Rodney Marsh, and a few hours later , the great man has passed. Prayers for the soul and condolences to his loved ones.— Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) March 4, 2022
पाकिस्तानी क्रिकेटर शाहिद अफ्रीदी ने भी दुख व्यक्त किया
The game of cricket has lost what I consider a university of leg-spin bowling today. I was inspired by his bowling from the start of my career and it was always a privilege to play against him. My deepest condolences are with Warne's family and loved ones. #ShaneWarnepic.twitter.com/Uht87qDcJ5— Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) March 4, 2022
देश के पूर्व क्रिकेटर और भाजपा के सांसद गौतम गंभीर ने भी श्रद्धांजलि दी
Very few can match their attitude with raw talent. #ShaneWarne made bowling look like magic! RIP— Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) March 4, 2022
केंद्रीय मंत्री व भाजपा सांसद राज्यवर्धन सिंह राठौर ने भी दी श्रद्धांजलि
Saddened by the passing away of Legendary Cricketer Spin Wizard #ShaneWarne— RajyavardhanRathore (@Ra_THORe) March 4, 2022
Heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and fans around the globe.
ॐ शांति। pic.twitter.com/ixDlw5zmNp
पाकिस्तान टीम के पूर्व कप्तान शोएब मलिक ने भी श्रद्धांजलि दी
- Shocked to hear the news of legendary #ShaneWarne passing away... pic.twitter.com/r5SxwUFjXm— Shoaib Malik ???????? (@realshoaibmalik) March 4, 2022
उमर अब्दुल्ला ने भी शोक व्यक्त किया है
Shocking news & so tragic to lose someone at a relatively young age like this. The man was an absolute legend. Rest in peace & God speed #ShaneWarnehttps://t.co/yhi5dqBeGS— Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) March 4, 2022
हर्ष भोगले ने भी अपनी संवेदनाएं प्रकट की है
I am in agony. Grief. And have no words. I was lucky enough to know him well. The magic will stay forever. #ShaneWarne#GreatestOfHisKind. In disbelief.— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) March 4, 2022
पाकिस्तानी क्रिकेटर ने भी श्रद्धांजलि दी
Sad day for Cricket!— Yasir Shah (@Shah64Y) March 4, 2022
An iconic cricket player & mentor has left us.
Deeply saddened by this news.
My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and fans all around the world ????#RIPLegend#ShaneWarnepic.twitter.com/1msDev2JoF
स्पिन गेंदबाजी को नयी परिभाषा देने वाले आस्ट्रेलिया के महान स्पिनर शेन वॉर्न का थाईलैंड में दिल का दौरा पड़ने से निधन हो गया. उनके प्रबंधन की ओर से जारी बयान के हवाले से मीडिया रपटों में यह जानकारी दी गई. ‘फॉक्स स्पोर्ट्स डॉट कॉम डॉट एयू ' के अनुसार वॉर्न के प्रबंधन ने एक संक्षिप्त बयान जारी किया है कि वॉर्न का थाईलैंड में निधन हो गया और इसका कारण दिल का दौरा पड़ना बताया जा रहा है.
अंतरराष्ट्रीय क्रिकेट में सर्वकालिक महान खिलाड़ियों में शुमार वॉर्न ने 1992 में आस्ट्रेलिया के लिये पदार्पण करके 145 टेस्ट खेले और 708 विकेट लिये. वहीं 194 वनडे में 293 विकेट चटकाये । आईपीएल के पहले सत्र में 2008 में राजस्थान रॉयल्स ने उनकी कप्तानी में खिताब जीता था.