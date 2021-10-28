डिजाइनर सब्यसाची ने मंगलसूत्र का किया प्रचार, लोगों ने कहा, ‘कभी ताबीज ऐसे बेच कर दिखाओ’

फैशन डिजाइनर सब्यसाची मुखर्जी (Sabyasachi Mukherjee) सोशल मीडिया पर चर्चा में हैं. यूजर्स उन्हें जमकर ट्रोल कर रहे हैं. अभी हाल ही उन्होंने एक मंगलसूत्र डिजाइन किया है. उसे सोशल मीडिया पर पोस्ट भी किया है. मगर जिस तरीके से ज्वैलरी कोसोशल मीडिया पर पोस्ट किया है, वो लोगों को पसंद नहीं आ रही है. सोशल मीडिया पर लोग सब्यसाची मुखर्जी को लेकर कैंपेन कर रहे हैं. ट्विटर पर #BoycottSabyasachi तेजी से ट्रेंड भी कर रहा है.

तस्वीरें शेयर करते हुए सब्यसाची ने लिखा, पेश है एक रॉयल बंगाल मंगलसूत्र 1.2- बंगाल टाइगर आइकन VVS हीरे, काले गोमेद और काले तामचीनी के साथ 18 कैरेट सोने में हार, झुमके और सिग्नेट रिंग्स का कलेक्शन.


जानकारी के लिए बता दूं कि सेलिब्रिटी फैशन डिजाइनर सब्यसाची मुखर्जी अपने स्टाइल और डिजाइन के लिए सोशल मीडिया पर हमेशा चर्चा में रहते हैं. इस बार यूज़र्स उन्हें ज़्यादा ट्रोल कर रहे हैं.

