डिजाइनर सब्यसाची ने मंगलसूत्र का किया प्रचार, लोगों ने कहा, ‘कभी ताबीज ऐसे बेच कर दिखाओ’

फैशन डिजाइनर सब्यसाची मुखर्जी (Sabyasachi Mukherjee) सोशल मीडिया पर चर्चा में हैं. यूजर्स उन्हें जमकर ट्रोल कर रहे हैं. अभी हाल ही उन्होंने एक मंगलसूत्र डिजाइन किया है. उसे सोशल मीडिया पर पोस्ट भी किया है. मगर जिस तरीके से ज्वैलरी कोसोशल मीडिया पर पोस्ट किया है, वो लोगों को पसंद नहीं आ रही है. सोशल मीडिया पर लोग सब्यसाची मुखर्जी को लेकर कैंपेन कर रहे हैं. ट्विटर पर #BoycottSabyasachi तेजी से ट्रेंड भी कर रहा है.
ट्वीट देखें
Bizarre #Sabyasachi. He just gave an open invitation for getting himself trolled big time 😅 ! The ad agencies are going overboard to hurt public sentiments …get additional publicity for the product by creating some kind of controversy! This is the plan..ppl ! Don't succumb !— Wg Cdr Gitika Jasrotia (R) 🇮🇳 (@gitika9) October 28, 2021
Mangalsutra looks like this #Sabyasachi— Sheetal Chopra 🇮🇳 (@SheetalPronamo) October 27, 2021
It's not a random piece of fashion jewellery, it indicates the love and commitment the husband and wife have towards each other. pic.twitter.com/HB3r4Aa4A4
So the latest target of the Hindutva hate brigade is designer #Sabyasachi & his eponymous #brand..!— Roopali Srivastava (@RoopaliSriv) October 28, 2021
They have zeroed in on one in a series of ads for a new jewellery line & are apoplectic about it..
Because if it wasn't for this ad, they'd have totally shopped #Sabyasachi...🙄
तस्वीरें शेयर करते हुए सब्यसाची ने लिखा, पेश है एक रॉयल बंगाल मंगलसूत्र 1.2- बंगाल टाइगर आइकन VVS हीरे, काले गोमेद और काले तामचीनी के साथ 18 कैरेट सोने में हार, झुमके और सिग्नेट रिंग्स का कलेक्शन.
जानकारी के लिए बता दूं कि सेलिब्रिटी फैशन डिजाइनर सब्यसाची मुखर्जी अपने स्टाइल और डिजाइन के लिए सोशल मीडिया पर हमेशा चर्चा में रहते हैं. इस बार यूज़र्स उन्हें ज़्यादा ट्रोल कर रहे हैं.