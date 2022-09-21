कॉमेडियन राजू श्रीवास्तव के निधन से दुखी हुए फैंस, बोले- हमेशा याद आएंगे ‘गजोधर भइया’

Raju Srivastava Death: काफी लंबे समय से अस्पताल में भर्ती चल रहे कॉमेडियन राजू श्रीवास्तव का निधन हो गया है. 58 के उम्र में राजू श्रीवास्तव ने अपनी आखिरी सांस ली. न्यूज़ एजेंसी ANI के हवाले से इस दुखद खबर को साझा किया गया है. राजू श्रीवास्तव के निधन के खबर से इंडस्ट्री में सन्नाटा पसर गया है.
Comedian Raju Srivastava passes away in Delhi at the age of 58, confirms his family.— ANI (@ANI) September 21, 2022
He was admitted to AIIMS Delhi on August 10 after experiencing chest pain & collapsing while working out at the gym.
बता दें कि ट्रेडमिल पर वर्कआउट सेशन के दौरान राजू श्रीवास्तव को सीने में दर्द हुआ और वो गिर पड़े. जिसके बाद उन्हें जिम ट्रेनर ने दिल्ली के एम्स में भर्ती किया जहां उनके हार्ट को रिवाइव करने के लिए दो बार सीपीआर भी दिया गया. राजू श्रीवास्तव को अपने देसी अंदाज वाली कॉमिक टाइमिंग के लिए पहचाना जाता रहा है. उन्होंने गजोधर भैया का कैरेक्टर कुछ इस अंदाज में क्रिएट किया कि वह देश भर में पॉपुलर हो गया.
राजू श्रीवास्तव के निधन से बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स, राजनेता और उनके फैंस सभी बेहद दुखी हैं. सोशल मीडिय पर हर कोई उनके लिए अपने प्यार का इज़हार कर रहा है और उनके चले जाने के दुख को बयां कर रहा है. आइए एक नज़र डालते हैं...
For many of us, Raju Srivastava was the first stand-up comedian we watched. He didn't win The Great Indian Laughter Challenge but people remember the show because of him.— Sagar (@sagarcasm) September 21, 2022
RIP Raju Srivastava 😥— Jayesh Patel (@jayeshforreal3) September 21, 2022
The man who introduced india to the world of standup comedy and dominated the field in late 2000s and early 2010s.
We will miss you @iRajuSrivastava!— nitin singh (@SinghNitn) September 21, 2022
You made the nation 🇮🇳 believe that stand up comedy can also be a profession.
RIP LEGEND #rajusrivastava. Will always cherish this evening. Thanks for the entertainment and inspiring a generation of comedians.🙏 pic.twitter.com/DNxckkCIQn— Vipul Goyal (@HumorouslyVipul) September 21, 2022
RIP Raju Srivastava. The guy who made the entire family laugh together. Never got a Netflix special. But still the best wholesome comedian in India.— Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) September 21, 2022
His Indian wedding set was his magnum opus.
RIP #RajuSrivastava .. Legend in the field of Stand Up comedy.. My favorite of all time.. Om Shanti Gajodhar Bhaiya 😔 pic.twitter.com/N5B9Lyqoc1— Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) September 21, 2022
End of an Era! #RajuSrivastava has passed away. He was earlier declared brain dead.— Harsh Jain (@ItsHarshJ) September 21, 2022
Nobody can match the humor level of Raju Shrivastava. No double meaning jokes, no abusive words. He was the best stand up comedian in Indian history.
Saddened to hear the news of the untimely demise of iconic comic artist Raju Srivastava. He had enthralled the entire nation with his comedy and wonderful works. My deepest condolences to his family and fans. Om Shanti. #rajusrivastavapic.twitter.com/nDe2ughbex— Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) September 21, 2022
Extremely sad to know about the passing away of renowned stand up comedian Raju Srivastava.— Sanjiv Bajaj (@bajajsanjiv) September 21, 2022
Sadly, Raju Srivastava, the one who made everyone laugh, is no more. Peace!💐🙏— युवराज राठौर🚩🇮🇳 (@i_Rathor_16) September 21, 2022
