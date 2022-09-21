कॉमेडियन राजू श्रीवास्तव के निधन से दुखी हुए फैंस, बोले- हमेशा याद आएंगे ‘गजोधर भइया’

Raju Srivastava: काफी लंबे समय से अस्पताल में भर्ती चल रहे कॉमेडियन राजू श्रीवास्तव का निधन हो गया है. 58 के उम्र में राजू श्रीवास्तव ने अपनी आखिरी सांस ली.

कॉमेडियन राजू श्रीवास्तव के निधन से दुखी हुए फैंस, बोले- हमेशा याद आएंगे ‘गजोधर भइया’

Raju Srivastava: कॉमेडियन राजू श्रीवास्तव के निधन से दुखी हुए फैंस

Raju Srivastava Death: काफी लंबे समय से अस्पताल में भर्ती चल रहे कॉमेडियन राजू श्रीवास्तव का निधन हो गया है. 58 के उम्र में राजू श्रीवास्तव ने अपनी आखिरी सांस ली. न्यूज़ एजेंसी ANI के हवाले से इस दुखद खबर को साझा किया गया है. राजू श्रीवास्तव के निधन के खबर से इंडस्ट्री में सन्नाटा पसर गया है.

यह भी पढ़ें

बता दें कि ट्रेडमिल पर वर्कआउट सेशन के दौरान राजू श्रीवास्तव को सीने में दर्द हुआ और वो गिर पड़े. जिसके बाद उन्हें जिम ट्रेनर ने दिल्ली के एम्स में भर्ती किया जहां उनके हार्ट को रिवाइव करने के लिए दो बार सीपीआर भी दिया गया. राजू श्रीवास्तव को अपने देसी अंदाज वाली कॉमिक टाइमिंग के लिए पहचाना जाता रहा है. उन्होंने गजोधर भैया का कैरेक्टर कुछ इस अंदाज में क्रिएट किया कि वह देश भर में पॉपुलर हो गया.

राजू श्रीवास्तव के निधन से बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स, राजनेता और उनके फैंस सभी बेहद दुखी हैं. सोशल मीडिय पर हर कोई उनके लिए अपने प्यार का इज़हार कर रहा है और उनके चले जाने के दुख को बयां कर रहा है. आइए एक नज़र डालते हैं...

Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com


कॉमेडियन राजू श्रीवास्तव का निधन, लंबे समय से थे बीमार

Raju SrivastavaRaju Srivastava Ageraju srivastava deathraju srivastava death reason
टिप्पणियां

पढ़ें देश और दुनिया की ताजा ख़बरें अब हिंदी में (Hindi News) | शिक्षा समाचार (Education News) , शहर (City News) , बॉलीवुड और राजनीति के समाचार at NDTV.in

लाइव खबर देखें:

अन्य खबरें
 