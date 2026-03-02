Holi 2026: होली पर बिना गुलाल लगाए बनाएं शानदार फोटोज, जानिए कमाल के AI Prompts, हर कोई कहेगा तरीका बताओ

Holi 2026 AI Prompts: होली 2026 का त्योहार नजदीक आते ही हर जगह रंगों का उत्साह दिखाई देने लगा है. हालांकि कुछ लोग ऐसे भी होते हैं जिन्हें होली पर रंग या गुलाल लगाना पसंद नहीं होता. लेकिन अब AI तकनीक की मदद से बिना रंग लगाए भी आप होली जैसी शानदार और रंगीन तस्वीरें बना सकते हैं. इस बार का त्योहार और भी खास बन सकता है, क्योंकि सिर्फ एक फोटो और कुछ सरल AI प्रॉम्प्ट्स की मदद से आप अपनी साधारण तस्वीर को बेहद आकर्षक और होली‑थीम वाली फोटो में बदल सकते हैं. इनकी मदद से बिना रंग लगाए भी तस्वीरों में गुलाल उड़ेगा, बैकग्राउंड में त्योहार का माहौल दिखाई देगा और आपकी इमेज बिल्कुल सिनेमैटिक हो जाएगी. साथ ही हर कोई फोटोज देखकर आपसे तरीका पूछने लगेगा. आइए जानते हैं इन AI प्रॉम्प्ट्स के बारे में...

नीचे दिए गए AI Prompts को आपको Google Gemini पर अपनी फोटोज अपलोड करने के बाद डालना होगा.

1. 'Need a candid shot of mine, completely drenched in coloured water, while celebrating Holi. Put different colours like red, blue and purple on clothes, along with wet hair and a laughing expression. Create an authentic festival atmosphere and sunlight glistening on water droplets.'

2. 'A HD close-up portrait of me celebrating Holi. Make face smeared with vibrant red and yellow powder. Keep the lighting soft and natural, with a shallow depth of field and a blurred background of festive colours.'

3. 'Side profile of me celebrating Holi. Need black sunglasses and a white chikankari kurta with red, pink and scattered all over it. Make one of my hands throw gulal into the air, with hair flowing behind. The background should be lit up with golden sunlight, and blur the crowd.'

4. 'Create an image of three friends celebrating Holi at a poolside party. Make the young man swing a wooden bat at a yellow water balloon, splashing water at others in a circular motion. Show the other two women enjoying on either side, while holding multi-coloured balloons in their hands. Keep their t-shirts white and painted in gulal, with golden sunlight as the backdrop.'

5. 'Dressed in traditional Indian white kurta pajama and covered in splashes of bright Holi colours, including red, blue and yellow. Make background show a blurred Indian street scene with people celebrating Holi. Warm sunlight, joyful and cultural vibe.'