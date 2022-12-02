FIFA Wc 2022: स्पेन के खिलाफ जापान के विवादित गोल को लेकर ट्विटर पर छिड़ी जंग, फैंस के आए ऐसे रिएक्शन

जापान बनाम स्पेन मैच में 51वें मिनट में एओ तनाका से निर्णायक गोल आया, लेकिन जिस तरह से गोल किया गया, उसके लिए गोल ने विवाद खड़ा कर दिया

FIFA Wc 2022: स्पेन के खिलाफ जापान के विवादित गोल को लेकर ट्विटर पर छिड़ी जंग, फैंस के आए ऐसे रिएक्शन

गेंद खेल के क्षेत्र से बाहर चली गई या नहीं

FIFA Wc 2022: जापान (Japan) ने गुरुवार को फीफा विश्व कप 2022 (FIFA Wc 2022) के ग्रुप ई मैच में स्पेन (Spain) को हराकर अंतिम 16 में प्रवेश किया. जापान बनाम स्पेन मैच में 51वें मिनट में एओ तनाका से निर्णायक गोल आया, लेकिन जिस तरह से गोल किया गया, उसके लिए गोल ने विवाद खड़ा कर दिया. तनाका के स्कोरशीट पर नाम आने से पहले स्कोर 1-1 से बराबर था. तनाका ने कोरू मितोमा की सहायता के बाद ही गोल किया. जबकि अंतिम स्ट्राइक पर सवाल नहीं था, जिस तरह से मितोमा ने टचलाइन के पास गेंद को प्राप्त किया और फिर उसे अपने टीम के साथी को दे दिया, उससे विवाद खड़ा हो गया. मितोमा द्वारा तनाका को पास करने से पहले गेंद खेल के क्षेत्र से बाहर चली गई या नहीं, इस पर VAR की जाँच की गई और फैसला जापान के पक्ष में गया. वो निर्णय, जिसका खेल में इतना बड़ा प्रभाव था और साथ ही जर्मनी को टूर्नामेंट से बाहर कर दिया गया था, इसके समर्थन में कुछ लोगों के साथ भारी विवाद खड़ा कर दिया और दूसरों ने इसकी जमकर आलोचना की.

यह भी पढ़ें

ट्विटर पर आए ऐसे रिएक्शन 

ये भी पढ़े-


Ind vs Ban 1st Odi: शेर ए बंगाल स्टेडियम में भारत बनाम बांग्लादेश का पहला मुकाबला, जानिए क्या कहते हैं ये रिकॉर्ड

Video: ऋषभ पंत ने हर्षा भोगले को दिया ऐसा जवाब तो भड़क उठे फैंस, युवा क्रिकेटर को ‘घमंडी' बताया

Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
       

स्पोर्ट्स से जुड़ी खबरों के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें NDTV Sports Hindi



Other Sports
टिप्पणियां

पढ़ें देश और दुनिया की ताज़ा ख़बरें अब हिन्दी में (Hindi News) | शिक्षा समाचार (Education News), शहर (City News), बॉलीवुड, चुनाव 2022 और राजनीति के समाचार at NDTV.in

लाइव खबर देखें:

अन्य खबरें
 