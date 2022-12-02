FIFA Wc 2022: स्पेन के खिलाफ जापान के विवादित गोल को लेकर ट्विटर पर छिड़ी जंग, फैंस के आए ऐसे रिएक्शन

FIFA Wc 2022: जापान (Japan) ने गुरुवार को फीफा विश्व कप 2022 (FIFA Wc 2022) के ग्रुप ई मैच में स्पेन (Spain) को हराकर अंतिम 16 में प्रवेश किया. जापान बनाम स्पेन मैच में 51वें मिनट में एओ तनाका से निर्णायक गोल आया, लेकिन जिस तरह से गोल किया गया, उसके लिए गोल ने विवाद खड़ा कर दिया. तनाका के स्कोरशीट पर नाम आने से पहले स्कोर 1-1 से बराबर था. तनाका ने कोरू मितोमा की सहायता के बाद ही गोल किया. जबकि अंतिम स्ट्राइक पर सवाल नहीं था, जिस तरह से मितोमा ने टचलाइन के पास गेंद को प्राप्त किया और फिर उसे अपने टीम के साथी को दे दिया, उससे विवाद खड़ा हो गया. मितोमा द्वारा तनाका को पास करने से पहले गेंद खेल के क्षेत्र से बाहर चली गई या नहीं, इस पर VAR की जाँच की गई और फैसला जापान के पक्ष में गया. वो निर्णय, जिसका खेल में इतना बड़ा प्रभाव था और साथ ही जर्मनी को टूर्नामेंट से बाहर कर दिया गया था, इसके समर्थन में कुछ लोगों के साथ भारी विवाद खड़ा कर दिया और दूसरों ने इसकी जमकर आलोचना की.
ट्विटर पर आए ऐसे रिएक्शन
Look again pic.twitter.com/hn1vgk1NjO— shweta kk (@shwetakk7) December 2, 2022
According to physics and football rules the "entire" ball has to be completely out of the field ..again entire ball...Japan goal counts...no rigging #FIFAWorldCup#SpotifyCorrupt#Japan#fifa#VAR#SpainVsJapan#WorldCuppic.twitter.com/7WLJfPscgf— shweta kk (@shwetakk7) December 2, 2022
everyone who's saying robbed 😂 Japan vs Germany #VAR#robbedpic.twitter.com/bzVuMEOlSs— iiii (@JoshuaJ40198996) December 1, 2022
#JAPESP The ball is out! No goal! #varpic.twitter.com/JNUCtXBO1N— Paul Thomas (@PTP9696) December 1, 2022
Pour ceux qui disent que la balle est sorti sur le but du Japon contre l'Espagne, c'est juste on a pas le bon angle de vue, voilà l'exemple, #CoupeDuMondeFIFA#JaponEspana#VARpic.twitter.com/yjdC06PDF2— Moose0907 (@Moosse0907) December 1, 2022
Although tonight is historic for Japan, I can't help but believe that there is something not right with this World Cup. Lots of controversial decisions and no show of the view from VAR. The ball looked to have crossed the line on the second Japan goal to me. #VAR#WorldCuppic.twitter.com/gGzRYKU92s— Oscar Brown (@redpilloscar) December 1, 2022
Can #VAR just explain this ? I was on the understanding that if the ball goes over the line then it's out . When did they change the rule . pic.twitter.com/MpsnIZ9XPQ— Mike McClean (@mikemcclean5) December 1, 2022
