नई दिल्ली:

पिछले कुछ समय से बीमार चल रहे भारतीय उद्योगपति और टाटा संस के मानद चेयरमैन रतन नवल टाटा का निधन हो गया. उन्हें सोमवार को उम्र संबंधी बीमारियों के चलते मुंबई के ब्रीच कैंडी अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया था. जहां बुधवार को उनकी हालत गंभीर हो गई. दो दिन पहले अस्पताल में भर्ती होने के तुरंत बाद टाटा समूह, भारतीय कॉर्पोरेट और राजनीतिक क्षेत्र के साथ-साथ आम जनता के बीच भी उनके स्वास्थ्य को लेकर अटकलें तेज हो गईं थी. वहीं, सभी अफवाहों पर विराम लगाने के लिए 86 वर्षीय कॉरपोरेट दिग्गज ने एक बयान जारी कर सभी का उनकी चिंता करने के लिए धन्यवाद किया और कहा था कि वह उम्र संबंधी स्वास्थ्य समस्याओं के लिए कुछ नियमित चिकित्सा जांच करवा रहे हैं, लेकिन वह "अच्छे मूड" में हैं.

अदाणी ग्रुप के चेयरमैन गौतम अदाणी ने किया दुख व्यक्त

रक्षामंत्री राजनाथ सिंह ने जताया शोक

सोमवार को सोशल मीडिया पर रतन टाटा ने कहा था, "मैं अपने स्वास्थ्य के बारे में हाल ही में फैली अफवाहों से अवगत हूं और सभी को आश्वस्त करना चाहता हूं कि ये दावे निराधार हैं. मैं फिलहाल अपनी उम्र और संबंधित चिकित्सा स्थितियों के कारण चिकित्सा जांच करवा रहा हूं. चिंता का कोई कारण नहीं है. मैं अच्छे मूड में हूं और जनता तथा मीडिया से अनुरोध करता हूं कि वे गलत सूचना न फैलाएं."

सोमवार को उम्र संबंधी बीमारियों के चलते मुंबई के ब्रीच कैंडी अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया था. बुधवार को उनकी हालत गंभीर हो गई और उन्हें कथित तौर पर आईसीयू में भर्ती कराया गया.

साल 1991 से 28 दिसंबर 2012 को अपनी सेवानिवृत्ति तक परिवार द्वारा संचालित समूह में एक लंबी पारी खेलने के बाद रतन टाटा ने टाटा समूह की होल्डिंग कंपनी टाटा संस के सर्वशक्तिमान अध्यक्ष के रूप में कार्य किया. उसके बाद 2016-2017 तक शीर्ष पद पर एक और छोटे कार्यकाल में अपनी सेवा के दौरान उन्होंने समूह में कुछ बड़े परिवर्तन किए गए थे.

विनम्र व्यवहार के लिए विख्यात रतन टाटा फिलहाल टाटा ट्रस्ट के चेयरमैन थे, जिसमें सर रतन टाटा ट्रस्ट एवं एलाइड ट्रस्ट के साथ ही सर दोराबजी टाटा ट्रस्ट एवं एलाइड ट्रस्ट भी शामिल थे.

पूरी स्टोरी पढ़ें

