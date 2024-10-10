पिछले कुछ समय से बीमार चल रहे भारतीय उद्योगपति और टाटा संस के मानद चेयरमैन रतन नवल टाटा का निधन हो गया. उन्हें सोमवार को उम्र संबंधी बीमारियों के चलते मुंबई के ब्रीच कैंडी अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया था. जहां बुधवार को उनकी हालत गंभीर हो गई. दो दिन पहले अस्पताल में भर्ती होने के तुरंत बाद टाटा समूह, भारतीय कॉर्पोरेट और राजनीतिक क्षेत्र के साथ-साथ आम जनता के बीच भी उनके स्वास्थ्य को लेकर अटकलें तेज हो गईं थी. वहीं, सभी अफवाहों पर विराम लगाने के लिए 86 वर्षीय कॉरपोरेट दिग्गज ने एक बयान जारी कर सभी का उनकी चिंता करने के लिए धन्यवाद किया और कहा था कि वह उम्र संबंधी स्वास्थ्य समस्याओं के लिए कुछ नियमित चिकित्सा जांच करवा रहे हैं, लेकिन वह "अच्छे मूड" में हैं.
The Congress party is deeply saddened by the passing of Padma Vibhushan Shri Ratan Tata, a titan of Indian industry and a philanthropist who shaped India's corporate landscape.— Congress (@INCIndia) October 9, 2024
His integrity and compassion will continue to inspire future generations of corporates, entrepreneurs… pic.twitter.com/H9jgRiyHHf
देश के महान सुपुत्र रतन टाटा जी के निधन का समाचार सुन कर स्तब्ध हूं। रतन टाटा जी से तीन दशकों से अधिक का अत्यंत घनिष्ट पारिवारिक संबंध रहा है। इतने बड़े व्यक्ति की सादगी, उनकी सहजता, अपने से छोटे का भी सम्मान करना, ये सारे गुण मैने काफी नज़दीक से देखे और अनुभव किए है। मुझे अपने…— Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) October 9, 2024
Ratan Tata was a man with a vision. He has left a lasting mark on both business and philanthropy.— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 9, 2024
The world mourns the loss of a visionary. Ratan Tata's legacy will forever inspire generations. His contributions to India and beyond are immeasurable. We are deeply grateful. Rest in peace, Sir. 🙏— Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) October 9, 2024
Few men have left such an enduring imprint on this world with their vision and integrity as Ratan Tata. Today, we have lost not just a business titan, but a true humanitarian whose legacy goes beyond industrial landscape to live in every heart he touched. As I mourn his passing… pic.twitter.com/f4L1TJi9Dt— N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) October 9, 2024
अदाणी ग्रुप के चेयरमैन गौतम अदाणी ने किया दुख व्यक्त
India has lost a giant, a visionary who redefined modern India's path. Ratan Tata wasn’t just a business leader - he embodied the spirit of India with integrity, compassion and an unwavering commitment to the greater good. Legends like him never fade away. Om Shanti 🙏 pic.twitter.com/mANuvwX8wV— Gautam Adani (@gautam_adani) October 9, 2024
Saddened by the demise of Ratan Tata, Chairman Emeritus of the Tata Sons.— Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) October 9, 2024
The former Chairman of Tata Group had been a foremost leader of Indian industries and a public-spirited philanthropist. His demise will be an irreparable loss for Indian business world and society.
रक्षामंत्री राजनाथ सिंह ने जताया शोक
Saddened by the passing away of Shri Ratan Tata. He was a Titan of the Indian industry known for his monumental contributions to our economy, trade and industry. My deepest condolences to his family, friends and admirers. May his soul rest in peace.— Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) October 9, 2024
I am unable to accept the absence of Ratan Tata.— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) October 9, 2024
Shri Ratan Tata Ji was a visionary business leader, a compassionate soul and an extraordinary human being. He provided stable leadership to one of India’s oldest and most prestigious business houses. At the same time, his contribution went far beyond the boardroom. He endeared… pic.twitter.com/p5NPcpBbBD— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 9, 2024
🔴BREAKING | नहीं रहे मशहूर उद्योगपति रतन टाटा #RatanTata | @Geetajoshi3016 pic.twitter.com/chSquwIJM7— NDTV India (@ndtvindia) October 9, 2024
The clock has stopped ticking. The Titan passes away. #RatanTata was a beacon of integrity, ethical leadership and philanthropy, who has imprinted an indelible mark on the world of business and beyond. He will forever soar high in our memories. R.I.P pic.twitter.com/foYsathgmt— Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) October 9, 2024
सोमवार को सोशल मीडिया पर रतन टाटा ने कहा था, "मैं अपने स्वास्थ्य के बारे में हाल ही में फैली अफवाहों से अवगत हूं और सभी को आश्वस्त करना चाहता हूं कि ये दावे निराधार हैं. मैं फिलहाल अपनी उम्र और संबंधित चिकित्सा स्थितियों के कारण चिकित्सा जांच करवा रहा हूं. चिंता का कोई कारण नहीं है. मैं अच्छे मूड में हूं और जनता तथा मीडिया से अनुरोध करता हूं कि वे गलत सूचना न फैलाएं."
सोमवार को उम्र संबंधी बीमारियों के चलते मुंबई के ब्रीच कैंडी अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया था. बुधवार को उनकी हालत गंभीर हो गई और उन्हें कथित तौर पर आईसीयू में भर्ती कराया गया.
साल 1991 से 28 दिसंबर 2012 को अपनी सेवानिवृत्ति तक परिवार द्वारा संचालित समूह में एक लंबी पारी खेलने के बाद रतन टाटा ने टाटा समूह की होल्डिंग कंपनी टाटा संस के सर्वशक्तिमान अध्यक्ष के रूप में कार्य किया. उसके बाद 2016-2017 तक शीर्ष पद पर एक और छोटे कार्यकाल में अपनी सेवा के दौरान उन्होंने समूह में कुछ बड़े परिवर्तन किए गए थे.