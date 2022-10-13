केबिन और कॉकपिट में धुएं के बाद स्पाइसजेट विमान की हैदराबाद में इमरजेंसी लैंडिंग

एयरलाइन को 29 अक्टूबर तक अपनी कुल उड़ानों में से केवल 50 प्रतिशत का संचालन करने का निर्देश था. बृहस्पतिवार को डीजीसीए अधिकारी ने कहा कि नियामक घटना की जांच कर रहा है. 

केबिन और कॉकपिट में धुएं के बाद स्पाइसजेट विमान की हैदराबाद में इमरजेंसी लैंडिंग

गोवा से आ रहे एक स्पाइसजेट विमान ने बुधवार रात 11 बजे हैदराबाद हवाई अड्डे पर एक आपातकालीन लैंडिंग की. आपातकालीन लैंडिंग केबिन और कॉकपिट में धुआं देखने के बाद की गई. विमानन नियामक नागरिक उड्डयन महानिदेशालय (डीजीसीए) मामले की जांच कर रहा है.

अच्छी बात यह रही कि विमान सुरक्षित रूप से उतर गया और किसी भी यात्री को कोई खतरा नहीं हुआ. सभी यात्रियों को आपातकालीन निकास के माध्यम से उतारा गया. डीजीसीए के एक अधिकारी ने कहा कि विमान से उतरते समय एक यात्री के पैर में मामूली खरोंच आई.  हैदराबाद हवाई अड्डे के एक अधिकारी ने कहा कि स्पाइसजेट के क्यू 400 विमान वीटी-एसक्यूबी में 86 यात्री सवार थे और आपात स्थिति में विमान को उतारने के लिए नौ उड़ानों के मार्ग में परिवर्तन करना पड़ा. 

स्पाइसजेट विमान में सवार एक यात्री ने धुएं से भरे केबिन की एक तस्वीर और हैदराबाद हवाई अड्डे पर इमरजेंसी लैंडिंग के दो वीडियो ट्वीट कर अपना अनुभव साझा किया. स्पाइसजेट हाल के दिनों में परिचालन और वित्तीय बाधाओं का सामना कर रही है.  

यह पहले से ही डीजीसीए की निगरानी में है. नियामक ने एयरलाइन को 29 अक्टूबर तक अपनी कुल उड़ानों में से केवल 50 प्रतिशत का संचालन करने का भी निर्देश दिया था. बृहस्पतिवार को डीजीसीए अधिकारी ने कहा कि नियामक घटना की जांच कर रहा है. 

SpiceJet Emergency Landingspiecejet emergency landing in hyderabadHyderabad Airport
