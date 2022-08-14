शेयर मार्केट के दिग्गज राकेश झुनझुनवाला का 62 साल की उम्र में निधन, पीएम मोदी ने जताया शोक

राकेश झुनझुनवाला के निधन पर प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने दुख व्यक्त किया है.

मुंबई:

शेयर मार्केट के दिग्गज राकेश झुनझुनवाला का 62 साल की उम्र में निधन हो गया. सूत्रों के मुताबिक, सुबह 6.45 बजे मुंबई के ब्रीच कैंडी अस्पताल पहुंचने से पहले ही उनकी मौत हो गई थी. वह कुछ दिन पहले भी अस्पताल में भर्ती रहकर गए थे. उन्हें 2-3 सप्ताह पहले अस्पताल से छुट्टी दी गई थी. लेकिन अस्पताल से जाने के बाद भी उनकी तबीयत सही नहीं रह रही थी.

सुबह दिल का दौरा पड़ने बाद उन्हें अस्पताल लाया गया था. अस्पताल लाते ही उन्हें मृत घोषित कर दिया गया था. वह पिछले कुछ समय से बीमार चल रहे थे.

झुनझुनवाला कई स्वास्थ्य समस्याओं से पीड़ित थे और उन्हें आखिरी बार एक सप्ताह पहले Akasa Air के लॉन्च पर देखा गया था. वह इस एयरलाइंस के फाउंडर भी थे, जिसे हालही में शुरू किया गया था.

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने उनके निधन पर दुख जाहिर किया है. पीएम मोदी ने ट्वीट किया, ‘राकेश झुनझुनवाला जिंदादिल, हाजिरजवाब और गहरी समझ वाले व्यक्ति थे. उन्होंने आर्थिक जगत में एक अमिट छाप छोड़ी है. वह (झुनझुनवाला) भारत की प्रगति को लेकर बहुत जुनूनी थे. उनका दुनिया से जाना दुखद है. उनके परिवार और प्रशंसकों के प्रति मेरी संवेदना. ओम शांति.'.

वित्त मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण ने ट्वीट करते हुए लिखा है, राकेश झुनझुनवाला नहीं रहे. निवेशक, साहसिक जोखिम लेने वाला, शेयर बाजार की उत्कृष्ट समझ रखने वाले थे. उन्हें भारत की ताकत और क्षमताओं में दृढ़ विश्वास था.

फोर्ब्स के मुताबिक, दिग्गज निवेशक, जिसे दलाल स्ट्रीट के बिग बुल के रूप में भी जाना जाता है, की कुल संपत्ति लगभग 5.5 बिलियन डॉलर है.

केंद्रीय गृह मंत्री अमित शाह ने उनके निधन पर दुख जाहिर करते हुए लिखा है, राकेश झुनझुनवाला जी के निधन के बारे में जानकर दुख हुआ. उनके अनुभव और शेयर बाजार की समझ ने अनगिनत निवेशकों को प्रेरित किया है. उनके परिवार के प्रति मेरी गहरी संवेदना है. ओम शांति शांति

केंद्रीय मंत्री पीयूष गोयल ने भी उनके निधन पर दुख व्यक्त करते हुए ट्वीट किया है.

