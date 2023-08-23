Chandrayaan-3 : चांद पर तिरंगा देख पूरी दुनिया कायल, हिंदुस्तान को मिल रही बधाई - "भारत तेरी सदा जय हो!"

Chandrayaan-3 on Moon : भारत ने इतिहास रच दिया है. भारतीय अंतरिक्ष अनुसंधान संगठन (ISRO) ने बुधवार को अंतरिक्ष क्षेत्र में एक नया अध्याय रचते हुए चंद्रमा के दक्षिणी ध्रुव पर लैंडर ‘विक्रम' और रोवर ‘प्रज्ञान' से लैस एलएम की साफ्ट लैंडिग कराने में सफलता हासिल की. यह खबर पूरी दुनिया के लिए एक बहुत बड़ी उपलब्धि है. इसके लिए हमारे देश के वैज्ञानिकों ने दिन रात मेहनत कर इसे सफल बनाने में महत्वपूर्ण भूमिका निभाई है. भारतीय समयानुसार शाम करीब छह बजकर चार मिनट पर इसने चांद की सतह को छुआ. इसके साथ ही भारत चंद्रमा के दक्षिणी ध्रुव पर साफ्ट लैंडिंग कराने वाला दुनिया का पहला देश तथा चांद की सतह पर साफ्ट लैंडिंग करने वाले चार देशों में शामिल हो गया है.
इस सफलता के साथ सोशल मीडिया पर देश-विदेश के कई लोगों ने अपनी प्रतिक्रियाएं दी हैं. साथ ही साठ इसरो के सभी लोगों को शुभकामनाएं दी हैं. आइए देखते हैं सोशल मीडिया पर लोग क्या-क्या प्रतिक्रियाएं दे रहे हैं.
इसरो ने ऑफिशियली सूचना दी
Chandrayaan-3 Mission:— ISRO (@isro) August 23, 2023
'India🇮🇳,
I reached my destination
and you too!'
: Chandrayaan-3
Chandrayaan-3 has successfully
soft-landed on the moon 🌖!.
Congratulations, India🇮🇳!#Chandrayaan_3#Ch3
देश के प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने बधाई दी है
Historic day for India's space sector. Congratulations to @isro for the remarkable success of Chandrayaan-3 lunar mission. https://t.co/F1UrgJklfp— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 23, 2023
गृहमंत्री अमित शाह ने देशवासियों को बधाई दी है
🇮🇳— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 23, 2023
As the world watches #Chandrayaan3 script India's epoch in space, I express my heartfelt gratitude to @isro and our scientists for their undeterred efforts to make this mission a historic success.
This landmark achievement is not only a testament to the power of Indian…
कांग्रेस नेता राहुल गांधी ने बधाई दी है
Congratulations to Team ISRO for today's pioneering feat.#Chandrayaan3's soft landing on the uncharted lunar South Pole is the result of decades of tremendous ingenuity and hard work by our scientific community.— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 23, 2023
Since 1962, India's space program has continued to scale new…
कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष ने बधाई दी है
The success of #Chandrayaan3 is the collective success of every Indian.— Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) August 23, 2023
An elated nation with 140 crore aspirations witnessed today yet another achievement in its six-decade long space programme.
We are deeply indebted to the remarkable hard work, unparalleled ingenuity and…
नासा की तरफ से शुभकामनाएं आई हैं
Congratulations @isro on your successful Chandrayaan-3 lunar South Pole landing! And congratulations to #India on being the 4th country to successfully soft-land a spacecraft on the Moon. We're glad to be your partner on this mission! https://t.co/UJArS7gsTv— Bill Nelson (@SenBillNelson) August 23, 2023
यूके स्पेस एजेंसी ने भी बधाई दी है
History made! 🇮🇳🌖— UK Space Agency (@spacegovuk) August 23, 2023
Congratulations to @isro 👏#Chandrayaan3https://t.co/6bPUfA3yXy
इजरायल ने दी भारत को बधाई
Ambassador @NaorGilon's special message as India scripted history with the success of #Chandrayaan3! 🇮🇳🌕#Chandrayaan3Landing#ISROpic.twitter.com/H5TisFLbGG— Israel in India (@IsraelinIndia) August 23, 2023
फिल्म अभिनेता अल्लु अर्जुन ने बधाई दी है
Congratulations to @isro . A proud moment for India in space exploration! #Chandrayaan3 has touched down on the moon's South Pole, making India the FIRST country to achieve this remarkable feat! JAIHIND ! #IndiaOnTheMoon 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/arBfnj1c4Z— Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) August 23, 2023
यूपी के मुख्यमंत्री आदित्यनाथ ने भी बधाई दी है
'वसुधैव कुटुंबकम्' के पवित्र भाव के साथ आज की इस सफलता के लिए @isro के सभी वैज्ञानिकों और पूरे प्रदेश व देश वासियों को हृदय से ढेर सारी बधाई एवं शुभकामनाएं!— Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) August 23, 2023
जय हिंद!🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/xHEo2AO0l7
सदगुरु ने दी बधाई
Isha Yoga Center celebrates the successful #Chandrayaan3 mission. Congratulations and Blessings to all involved. -Sg@isro#ISROpic.twitter.com/dlgzGUYLak— Sadhguru (@SadhguruJV) August 23, 2023
किंग कोहली ने दी बधाई
Many congratulations to the #Chandrayaan3 team. You have made the nation proud 🇮🇳— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 23, 2023
Jai Hind!
एक्टर कार्तिक आर्यन ने दी बधाई
OUR INDIA IS NOW ON THE MOON 🇮🇳 #Chandrayaan3— Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) August 23, 2023
HISTORIC MOMENT !!
Thank you @isro 🤍 pic.twitter.com/c98QcUjDVd
एक्टर रवि तेजा ने दी बधाई
Congratulations to @ISRO for scripting another glorious chapter in India's space journey with the successful soft landing of #Chandrayaan3 🌕— Ravi Teja (@RaviTeja_offl) August 23, 2023
Your brilliance and tireless efforts shine as a beacon of hope and pride for our nation 🇮🇳🚀 pic.twitter.com/PI79Rh5Stk
आनंद महिंद्रा ने दी बधाई
Dhanyavaad, Thank you, @isro for:— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 23, 2023
—Teaching us how to aim for the stars
—Making us believe in our own abilities
—Showing us how to deal with failure & use it as a platform to rise again.
And above all, making us Proud to be Indian. #Chandrayaan3pic.twitter.com/BNFVacYXQJ
किंग खान ने दी पूरी टीम को बधाई
Chaand Taare todh laoon….Saari Duniya par main chhaoon. Aaj india aur @isro chhaa gaya. Congratulations to all the scientists and engineers…the whole team which has made India so proud. Chandrayaan-3 has successfully— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 23, 2023
soft-landed on the moon. #Chandrayaan3pic.twitter.com/yBJu9k7Q8a
इसरो के महत्वाकांक्षी तीसरे चंद्रमा मिशन ‘‘चंद्रयान-3'' के लैंडर मॉड्यूल (एलएम) ने बुधवार शाम चंद्रमा की सतह को चूम कर अंतरिक्ष विज्ञान में सफलता की एक नयी इबारत रची. वैज्ञानिकों के अनुसार इस अभियान के अंतिम चरण में सारी प्रक्रियाएं पूर्व निर्धारित योजनाओं के अनुरूप ठीक से चली.
यह एक ऐसी सफलता है जिसे न केवल इसरो के शीर्ष वैज्ञानिक बल्कि भारत का हर आम और खास आदमी टीवी की स्क्रीन पर टकटकी बांधे देख रहा था.