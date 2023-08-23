Chandrayaan-3 : चांद पर तिरंगा देख पूरी दुनिया कायल, हिंदुस्तान को मिल रही बधाई - "भारत तेरी सदा जय हो!"

Chandrayaan-3 on Moon : इसरो के महत्वाकांक्षी तीसरे चंद्रमा मिशन ‘‘चंद्रयान-3’’ के लैंडर मॉड्यूल (एलएम) ने बुधवार शाम चंद्रमा की सतह को चूम कर अंतरिक्ष विज्ञान में सफलता की एक नयी इबारत रची

Chandrayaan-3 on Moon : भारत ने इतिहास रच दिया है. भारतीय अंतरिक्ष अनुसंधान संगठन (ISRO) ने बुधवार को अंतरिक्ष क्षेत्र में एक नया अध्याय रचते हुए चंद्रमा के दक्षिणी ध्रुव पर लैंडर ‘विक्रम' और रोवर ‘प्रज्ञान' से लैस एलएम की साफ्ट लैंडिग कराने में सफलता हासिल की. यह खबर पूरी दुनिया के लिए एक बहुत बड़ी उपलब्धि है. इसके लिए हमारे देश के वैज्ञानिकों ने दिन रात मेहनत कर इसे सफल बनाने में महत्वपूर्ण भूमिका निभाई है. भारतीय समयानुसार शाम करीब छह बजकर चार मिनट पर इसने चांद की सतह को छुआ. इसके साथ ही भारत चंद्रमा के दक्षिणी ध्रुव पर साफ्ट लैंडिंग कराने वाला दुनिया का पहला देश तथा चांद की सतह पर साफ्ट लैंडिंग करने वाले चार देशों में शामिल हो गया है.

इस सफलता के साथ सोशल मीडिया पर देश-विदेश के कई लोगों ने अपनी प्रतिक्रियाएं दी हैं. साथ ही साठ इसरो के सभी लोगों को शुभकामनाएं दी हैं. आइए देखते हैं सोशल मीडिया पर लोग क्या-क्या प्रतिक्रियाएं दे रहे हैं.

इसरो ने ऑफिशियली सूचना दी

देश के प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने बधाई दी है

गृहमंत्री अमित शाह ने देशवासियों को बधाई दी है

कांग्रेस नेता राहुल गांधी ने बधाई दी है

कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष ने बधाई दी है

नासा की तरफ से शुभकामनाएं आई हैं

यूके स्पेस एजेंसी ने भी बधाई दी है

इजरायल ने दी भारत को बधाई

फिल्म अभिनेता अल्लु अर्जुन ने बधाई दी है

यूपी के मुख्यमंत्री आदित्यनाथ ने भी बधाई दी है

सदगुरु ने दी बधाई

किंग कोहली ने दी बधाई

एक्टर कार्तिक आर्यन ने दी बधाई

एक्टर रवि तेजा ने दी बधाई

आनंद महिंद्रा ने दी बधाई

किंग खान ने दी पूरी टीम को बधाई

इसरो के महत्वाकांक्षी तीसरे चंद्रमा मिशन ‘‘चंद्रयान-3'' के लैंडर मॉड्यूल (एलएम) ने बुधवार शाम चंद्रमा की सतह को चूम कर अंतरिक्ष विज्ञान में सफलता की एक नयी इबारत रची. वैज्ञानिकों के अनुसार इस अभियान के अंतिम चरण में सारी प्रक्रियाएं पूर्व निर्धारित योजनाओं के अनुरूप ठीक से चली.

यह एक ऐसी सफलता है जिसे न केवल इसरो के शीर्ष वैज्ञानिक बल्कि भारत का हर आम और खास आदमी टीवी की स्क्रीन पर टकटकी बांधे देख रहा था.

