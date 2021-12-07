Parliament Live Updates : विपक्ष के हंगामे के बीच राज्यसभा 2 बजे तक स्थगित

संसद में सोमवार को नगालैंड फायरिंग का मामला छाया रहा. संसद के दोनों सदनों को विपक्ष के हंगामे की वजह से कई बार स्थगित करना पड़ा. वहीं, राज्यसभा की कार्यवाही ‘अशोभनीय आचरण' के कारण निलंबित 12 सदस्यों का निलंबन वापस लिए जाने की मांग कर रहे विपक्षी सदस्यों के हंगामे के कारण सोमवार को चार बार के स्थगन के बाद दोपहर चार बजकर करीब दस मिनट पर पूरे दिन के लिए स्थगित कर दी गयी. हंगामे की वजह से उच्च सदन में शून्यकाल और प्रश्नकाल नहीं हो पाया. वहीं, भाजपा मंगलवार को अपने संसदीय दल की बैठक आंबेडकर अंतरराष्ट्रीय केंद्र में करेगी. पहले ये बैठक संसद भवन परिसर में होनी प्रस्तावित थी.
Parliament Live Updates in Hindi :-
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over the issue of compensation to the farmers who died during farmers' agitation over the three farm laws.- ANI (@ANI) December 7, 2021
Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda gives adjournment motion notice in Rajya Sabha over farmers demand of MSP Act, compensation and job for the families of the farmers who died during agitation & withdrawal of cases filed against them.- ANI (@ANI) December 7, 2021
Congress MP Manish Tewari gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over reports of China setting up villages near Arunachal Pradesh and Doklam. pic.twitter.com/uHetyabdLZ- ANI (@ANI) December 7, 2021
Delhi: PM Narendra Modi honoured at the BJP Parliamentary Party meeting for announcing the celebration of November 15th (the birthday of Birsa Munda) as Janjatiya Gaurav Divas.- ANI (@ANI) December 7, 2021
The meeting has begun. pic.twitter.com/fd5GObWgbM