राज्यसभा सोमवार को चार बार के स्थगन के बाद दोपहर चार बजकर करीब दस मिनट पर पूरे दिन के लिए स्थगित कर दी गयी.

Parliament Live Updates : विपक्ष के हंगामे के बीच राज्यसभा 2 बजे तक स्थगित

संसद में सोमवार को नगालैंड फायरिंग का मामला छाया रहा. संसद के दोनों सदनों को विपक्ष के हंगामे की वजह से कई बार स्थगित करना पड़ा. वहीं, राज्यसभा की कार्यवाही ‘अशोभनीय आचरण' के कारण निलंबित 12 सदस्यों का निलंबन वापस लिए जाने की मांग कर रहे विपक्षी सदस्यों के हंगामे के कारण सोमवार को चार बार के स्थगन के बाद दोपहर चार बजकर करीब दस मिनट पर पूरे दिन के लिए स्थगित कर दी गयी. हंगामे की वजह से उच्च सदन में शून्यकाल और प्रश्नकाल नहीं हो पाया. वहीं, भाजपा मंगलवार को अपने संसदीय दल की बैठक आंबेडकर अंतरराष्ट्रीय केंद्र में करेगी. पहले ये बैठक संसद भवन परिसर में होनी प्रस्तावित थी.

Dec 07, 2021 11:59 (IST)
कांग्रेस के वरिष्ठ नेता और राज्यसभा सांसद शक्ति सिंह गोहिल :
जब नरेंद्र मोदी गुजरात के मुख्यमंत्री थे तो उन्होंने कहा था कि एमएसपी का कानून बनना ही चाहिए. लेकिन अब जब वह प्रधानमंत्री हैं तो एमएसपी पर कानून बनाने में लीपापोती कर रहे हैं. एमएसपी पर कमेटी बनाने का फैसला इस मसले को ठंडे बस्ते में डालने की एक रणनीति है. किसानों ने शांतिपूर्ण तरीके से आंदोलन किया है. उनके खिलाफ मामला क्यों दर्ज किए गए? उसके खिलाफ सारे दर्ज किए गए मामले वापस लिए जाने चाहिए. दिल्ली एनसीआर से सटे राज्यों में जो मामले दर्ज हुए हैं वहां बीजेपी की ही सरकार है.
Dec 07, 2021 11:58 (IST)
राज्यसभा 2 बजे तक स्थगित
राज्यसभा में विपक्षी सांसदों ने 12 सांसदों के निलंबन की मांग की. विपक्षी सांसदों के हंगामे के बीच संसद के ऊपरी सदन राज्यसभा तो दोपहर 2 बजे तक स्थगित कर दिया गया. 
Dec 07, 2021 11:56 (IST)
राज्यसभा के 12 निलंबित सांसदों का प्रदर्शन बुधवार से जारी है. विपक्ष के तमाम नेताओं ने भी इनके समर्थन में गांधी प्रतिमा के सामने नारे लगाए. 'मोदी हटाओ देश बचाओ' और 'लोकतंत्र बचाओ मोदी हटाओ' के नारे लगाए गए.
Dec 07, 2021 11:20 (IST)
सांसदों की गैरहाजिरी पर सख्त पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी
बीजेपी संसदीय दल की बैठक में अटेंडेंस को लेकर पीएम ने कहा कि सदन में सभी सांसदों को रहना चाहिए. चाहे कोई बिल हो या ना हो. पीएम ने सख्ती से कहा कि सांसद अपने में परिवर्तन लाएं नहीं तो परिवर्तन अपने आप हो जाएगा.
Dec 07, 2021 10:42 (IST)
12 सांसदों के निलंबन पर विपक्षी नेता दोपहर एक बजे करेंगे मीडिया को संबोधित.
Dec 07, 2021 10:39 (IST)
किसानों के मुद्दे पर राहुल गांधी ने लोकसभा में दिया स्थगन प्रस्ताव का नोटिस
Dec 07, 2021 10:37 (IST)
कांग्रेस सांसद दीपेंद्र हुड्डा ने किसानों के मुद्दों पर राज्यसभा में दिया कार्य स्थगन प्रस्ताव का नोटिस
Dec 07, 2021 10:35 (IST)
कांग्रेस सांसद मनीष तिवारी ने लोकसभा में दिया स्थगन प्रस्ताव का नोटिस
Dec 07, 2021 10:33 (IST)
भाजपा संसदीय दल की बैठक में पीएम मोदी
