Parliament Winter Session : संसद में सरकार को महंगाई के मुद्दे पर घेरेगा विपक्ष

संसद का शीतकालीन सत्र जारी है. सोमवार को संसद की कार्यवाही से पहले राज्यसभा में विपक्ष के नेता मल्लिकार्जुन खड़गे के कार्यालय में सोमवार सुबह 10 बजे विपक्षी नेताओं की बैठक होगी. वहीं, 12 निलंबित सांसद सुबह 10 बजे से शाम 6 बजे तक महात्मा गांधी की प्रतिमा के सामने धरने पर बैठेंगे. राज्यसभा में मल्लिकार्जुन खड़गे, आनंद शर्मा और प्रोफेसर मनोज झा देश में बढ़ती महंगाई का मुद्दा उठाएंगे. संसद के ऊपरी सदन राज्यसभा में सहायता प्राप्त जननीय प्रौद्योगिकी (विनियमन) विधेयक, 2021 और सरोगेसी (विनियमन) विधेयक, 2020 पेश किए जाएंगे. वहीं, लोकसभा में नेशनल इंस्टीट्यूट ऑफ फार्मास्युटिकल एजुकेशन एंड रिसर्च (संशोधन) विधेयक और उच्च न्यायालय और सर्वोच्च न्यायालय के न्यायाधीश (वेतन और सेवा की शर्तें) संशोधन विधेयक जैसे बिल पेश किए जाएंगे.
Winter session of Parliament | AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over the Nagaland firing incident- ANI (@ANI) December 6, 2021
Union Home Minister Amit Shah to give a statement on the Nagaland firing incident in both the Houses of the Parliament today. pic.twitter.com/44GXnFpsxO- ANI (@ANI) December 6, 2021
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor says he has decided to suspend his hosting of the Sansad TV show "To the Point" until the suspension of 12 Opposition members of Rajya Sabha is revoked.- ANI (@ANI) December 6, 2021
Winter session | The Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Bill, 2021 and The Surrogacy (Regulation) Bill, 2020 to be discussed in Rajya Sabha today. pic.twitter.com/Ney1afdRSI- ANI (@ANI) December 6, 2021
Winter session of Parliament | Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju to introduce the High Court and Supreme Court Judges (Salaries and Conditions of Service) Amendment Bill, 2021 in Lok Sabha today. pic.twitter.com/gTPdPIAFZz- ANI (@ANI) December 6, 2021