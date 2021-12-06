Parliament Winter Session : संसद में सरकार को महंगाई के मुद्दे पर घेरेगा विपक्ष

राज्यसभा में मल्लिकार्जुन खड़गे, आनंद शर्मा और प्रोफेसर मनोज झा देश में बढ़ती महंगाई का मुद्दा उठाएंगे.

संसद का शीतकालीन सत्र जारी है. सोमवार को संसद की कार्यवाही से पहले राज्यसभा में विपक्ष के नेता मल्लिकार्जुन खड़गे के कार्यालय में सोमवार सुबह 10 बजे विपक्षी नेताओं की बैठक होगी. वहीं, 12 निलंबित सांसद सुबह 10 बजे से शाम 6 बजे तक महात्मा गांधी की प्रतिमा के सामने धरने पर बैठेंगे. राज्यसभा में मल्लिकार्जुन खड़गे, आनंद शर्मा और प्रोफेसर मनोज झा देश में बढ़ती महंगाई का मुद्दा उठाएंगे. संसद के ऊपरी सदन राज्यसभा में सहायता प्राप्त जननीय प्रौद्योगिकी (विनियमन) विधेयक, 2021 और सरोगेसी (विनियमन) विधेयक, 2020 पेश किए जाएंगे. वहीं, लोकसभा में नेशनल इंस्टीट्यूट ऑफ फार्मास्युटिकल एजुकेशन एंड रिसर्च (संशोधन) विधेयक और उच्च न्यायालय और सर्वोच्च न्यायालय के न्यायाधीश (वेतन और सेवा की शर्तें) संशोधन विधेयक जैसे बिल पेश किए जाएंगे. 

Dec 06, 2021 10:41 (IST)
AIMIM सांसद असदुद्दीन ओवैसी ने नागालैंड फायरिंग की घटना पर लोकसभा में स्थगन प्रस्ताव नोटिस दिया
Dec 06, 2021 09:59 (IST)
नगालैंड मामले पर संसद के दोनों सदनों में बोलेंगे गृह मंत्री अमित शाह
Dec 06, 2021 09:53 (IST)
कांग्रेस सांसद शशि थरूर ने कहा कि राज्यसभा के 12 विपक्षी सदस्यों का निलंबन रद्द होने तक वे संसद टीवी शो "टू द पॉइंट" को होस्ट नहीं करेंगे.
Dec 06, 2021 09:32 (IST)
राज्यसभा में होगी सहायता प्राप्त जननीय प्रौद्योगिकी (विनियमन) विधेयक, 2021 और सरोगेसी (विनियमन) विधेयक, 2020 पर चर्चा
Dec 06, 2021 09:05 (IST)
केंद्रीय कानून मंत्री किरेन रिजिजू लोकसभा में पेश करेंगे उच्च न्यायालय और सर्वोच्च न्यायालय के न्यायाधीश (वेतन और सेवा की शर्तें) संशोधन विधेयक
