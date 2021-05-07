सेंट्रल विस्‍टा प्रोजेक्‍ट : केंद्रीय मंत्री हरदीप सिंह पुरी बोले, 'कांग्रेस का ऐतराज अजीबोगरीब..'

पुरी ने सेंट्रल विस्‍टा मामले में कुछ और ट्वीट करते हुए कांग्रेस पर निशाना साधा है. एक ट्वीट में उन्‍होंने कहा कांग्रेस का दोहरा रवैया रहा है.

हरदीप सिंह पुरी ने सेंट्रल विस्‍टा प्रोजेक्‍ट को लेकर कांग्रेस के विरोध को गैरजरूरी बताया है

नई दिल्ली:

केंद्रीय आवास और शहरी मामलों के मंत्री हरदीप सिंह पुरी ने (Hardeep Singh Puri) सेंट्रल विस्‍टा प्रोजेक्‍ट मामले (Central Vista)में कांग्रेस पार्टी पर निशाना साधा है. पुरी ने एक ट्वीट करके कहा, 'सेंट्रल विस्‍टा प्रोजेक्‍ट पर कांग्रेस पार्टी का ऐतराज अजीब है. सेंट्रल विस्‍टा परियोजना की लागत कई वर्षों से लगभीग 20 हजार करोड़ रुपये है. भारत सरकार ने टीकाकरण के लिए लगभग दो बार राशि आवंटित की है. देश का केवल इसी वर्ष हेल्‍थकेयर बजट 3 लाख करोड़ रुपये हैं. हम अपनी प्राथमिकताओं को समझते हैं. '

पुरी ने सेंट्रल विस्‍टा मामले में कुछ और ट्वीट करते हुए कांग्रेस पर निशाना साधा है. एक ट्वीट में उन्‍होंने कहा कांग्रेस का दोहरा रवैया रहा है. कांग्रेस नीत यूपीए सरकार के समय कांग्रेस पार्टी ने ही नई संसद की जरूरत बताई थी. स्‍पीकर ने वर्ष 2012 में इस संबंध में शहरी विकास मंत्रालय को लेटर भी लिखा था.

गौरतलब है कि 20,000 करोड़ की लागत से बन रहे सेंट्रल विस्टा प्रोजेक्ट के निर्माण को 'जरूरी सेवाओं' की कैटेगरी में रखा गया है, जिसे लेकर कांग्रेस सहित विपक्ष ने विरोध जताया है. इस योजना को हाल ही में पर्यावरणीय अथॉरिटी से भी ऑल-क्लियर का इशारा मिल चुका है, इसके बाद संभावना जताई जा रही है कि नया प्रधानमंत्री आवास दिसंबर, 2022 तक बनकर तैयार हो जाएगा. वहीं नया उपराष्ट्रपति आवास अगले साल मई तक बनकर तैयार हो जाने की उम्मीद है.

