केंद्रीय आवास और शहरी मामलों के मंत्री हरदीप सिंह पुरी ने (Hardeep Singh Puri) सेंट्रल विस्टा प्रोजेक्ट मामले (Central Vista)में कांग्रेस पार्टी पर निशाना साधा है. पुरी ने एक ट्वीट करके कहा, 'सेंट्रल विस्टा प्रोजेक्ट पर कांग्रेस पार्टी का ऐतराज अजीब है. सेंट्रल विस्टा परियोजना की लागत कई वर्षों से लगभीग 20 हजार करोड़ रुपये है. भारत सरकार ने टीकाकरण के लिए लगभग दो बार राशि आवंटित की है. देश का केवल इसी वर्ष हेल्थकेयर बजट 3 लाख करोड़ रुपये हैं. हम अपनी प्राथमिकताओं को समझते हैं. '
''बेहद निराशाजनक....अप्रत्याशित भी'' : विधानसभा चुनावों के नतीजों पर बोलीं सोनिया गांधी
Congress's discourse on Central Vista is bizarre.— Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) May 7, 2021
Cost of Central Vista is about ₹20,000 crore, over several years.
GoI has allocated nearly twice that amount for vaccination! India's healthcare budget for just this year was over ₹3 lakh crore. We know our priorities. pic.twitter.com/uNlnxv7s58
पुरी ने सेंट्रल विस्टा मामले में कुछ और ट्वीट करते हुए कांग्रेस पर निशाना साधा है. एक ट्वीट में उन्होंने कहा कांग्रेस का दोहरा रवैया रहा है. कांग्रेस नीत यूपीए सरकार के समय कांग्रेस पार्टी ने ही नई संसद की जरूरत बताई थी. स्पीकर ने वर्ष 2012 में इस संबंध में शहरी विकास मंत्रालय को लेटर भी लिखा था.
बंगाल में चुनाव बाद की हिंसा के पीछे किसका अदृश्य हाथ, यह स्पष्ट होना चाहिए : शिवसेना
While Central Vista is not new, see Congress' hypocrisy.— Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) May 7, 2021
Congress & its allies are splurging on a new project reconstructing an MLA hostel in Maharashtra & building a new Legislative Assembly building in Chhattisgarh. If this is fine, what is the problem with Central Vista? pic.twitter.com/7buqpuFRN2
Congress doesn't stop at hypocrisy. Look at their shameful double face.— Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) May 7, 2021
During UPA, Congress leaders wrote about the need for a new parliament. The Speaker in 2012 wrote a letter to Urban Development Ministry for the same.
And now they have the gall to oppose the same project? pic.twitter.com/33weJfsed1
गौरतलब है कि 20,000 करोड़ की लागत से बन रहे सेंट्रल विस्टा प्रोजेक्ट के निर्माण को 'जरूरी सेवाओं' की कैटेगरी में रखा गया है, जिसे लेकर कांग्रेस सहित विपक्ष ने विरोध जताया है. इस योजना को हाल ही में पर्यावरणीय अथॉरिटी से भी ऑल-क्लियर का इशारा मिल चुका है, इसके बाद संभावना जताई जा रही है कि नया प्रधानमंत्री आवास दिसंबर, 2022 तक बनकर तैयार हो जाएगा. वहीं नया उपराष्ट्रपति आवास अगले साल मई तक बनकर तैयार हो जाने की उम्मीद है.