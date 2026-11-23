न्यूजीलैंड के खिलाफ वेलिंगटन टेस्ट ड्रॉ हुआ, तो कप्तान शुभमन गिल और पूर्व दिग्गजों ने ठीकरा पिच पर फोड़ दिया. इसमें दो राय नहीं कि पहले दिन से आखिरी दिन तक आते-पाते बेसिन रिजर्व की पिच एकदम पटरा बन गई!लेकिन कुछ खेल पंडित और फैंस का एक बड़ा वर्ग इस बात से हैरान है भारत ने दिन के कोटे के 90 ओवर खत्म होने से 15 ओवर पहले ही हार क्यों मान ली! ये तमाम फैंस सवाल उठा रहे हैं, अपनी राय रखते हुए साफ कह रहे हैं कि टीम इंडिया को आखिर तक लड़ाई लड़नी चाहिए थी. दोनों कप्तानी की सहमति से मैच के ड्रा होने के समय न्यूजीलैंड ने अपनी दूसरी पारी में 5 विकेट पर 239 रन बना लिए थे. ग्लेन फिलिप्स नाबाद 49 और ग्लेन फिलिप्स बिना आउट हुए 26 रन बनाकर खेल रहे थे.
यह भी पढ़ें: इन 4 बड़ी वजहों ने भारत की जीत को ड्रॉ में बदला, यह निकला सबसे बड़ा विलेन
यह भी पढ़ें: 'वॉशी इस रेडी टू मिंगल', स्टंप के पीछे से ऋषभ पंत के वन लाइनर हुए वायरल
यह भी पढ़ें: भारतीय खिलाड़ी पाकिस्तानियों से हाथ न मिलाकर गलत कर रहे? नियमों की संस्था MCC ने सुना दिया फैसला
फैंस खुलकर अपनी राय सामने रख रहे है
#NZvIND match ends with a draw. But, I think we should have played this match, because still we had 15 overs and we were not losing the match. If we had Virat Kohli as a captain in this match instead of #ShubmanGill then we would have won the game. https://t.co/DLAXGIkm3R— M.P (@Peak_Kohli18) November 23, 2026
फैंस का मानना है कि भारत को दिन के कोट के पूरे ओवरों तक कोशिश करनी चाहिए थी
just a piece of utter bullshit from the Indian team. Handshake with 15 overs in the day to go... Did Bumrah refuse to bowl... Anger right now is just... India gave up 40 overs ago... Never seen such crap or atleast I don't remember. Which bowler in team trying to keep in wool— Amit (@nottheamit) November 23, 2026
फैंस यह भी कह रहे हैं कि उन्हें विराट की कमी महसूस हुई
Today we needed virat kohli type of aggression to win this test match "Koi hasta hua dekha mujhe udhar unke saamne toh dekh lena. 60 overs should feel like hell out there" But we have captain like shubman gill who drawed this match 15 over before... #INDvsNZ https://t.co/WBh7cMBwy8— Bhaisahab (@Bhai_saheb) November 23, 2026
यह प्रशंसक अपना एक अलग ही लॉजिक लेकर आया है. इसे यह बात तो समझनी ही होगी कि कप्तान को बॉलरों का वर्कलोड मैनेजमेंट देखना होता है
Shubman Gill shook hands with Mitchell and Phillips when 15 overs were left. Would Shubman Gill have shaken hands if he or any other batsman was batting?— ST Srivas (@Lofted_Drive_) November 23, 2026
कप्तान अलग-अलग होते हैं, तो नजरिया तो अतंर पैदा करता ही है. इस चाहने वाले को भी कोहली की कमी महसूस हुई
#NZvIND ends in a DRAW! I believe India should have continued playing. We still had 15 overs left and were not in a losing position. With Virat Kohli leading the side instead of Shubman Gill, perhaps the result could have been different. What do you think? 🤯— Rajnesh Yadav (@CricN1) November 23, 2026
NDTV.in पर ताज़ातरीन ख़बरों को ट्रैक करें, व देश के कोने-कोने से और दुनियाभर से न्यूज़ अपडेट पाएं