GT vs MI: 'उसने इस खूबसूरत फ्रेंचाइजी को...', पंड्या की बैटिंग पर बुरी तरह बरसे फैंस

इंडियन प्रीमियर लीग (IPL 2025) में शनिवार को गुजरात टाइटंस (gt vs mi) ने मुंबई इंडियंस को 36 रन से हराकर अपनी दूसरी जीत दर्ज की, तो मुंबई को लगातार दूसरी हार का मुंह देखना पड़ा. हार के साथ ही मुंबई का नेट रन-रेट भी माइनस में चला गया. गुजरात के 196 रनों का पीछा करते हुए शुरुआत मुंबई की खराब रही थी, लेकिन तिलक वर्मा (39) और सूर्यकुमार याद (48) ने शुरुआती झटकों के बावजूद टीम को ट्रैक पर ला दिया था, लेकिन लगातार बढ़ते औसत और गुजरात के बॉलरों की शानदार गेंदबाजी से मुंबई का रास्ता मुश्किल होता गया. वहीं, जब मुंबई को आखिर में जीत के लिए 6 ओवरों में 85 रन की दरकार थी, तो कप्तान हार्दिक पंड्या की बल्लेबाजी का कुंद पड़ जाना मुंबई के चाहने वालों को बहुत ही नाराज कर गया. ऐसे समय हार्दिक 17 गेंदों पर सिर्फ 11 रन ही बना सके, तो फिर फैंस ने सोशल मीडिया पर हार्दिक को लेकर बहुत ही ज्यादा गुस्सा दिखाया. आप देखिए कि फैंस कैसे कमेंट कर रहे हैं
Hardik Pandya has destroyed this beautiful franchise— Imsajal45 (@Sajalsinha0264) March 29, 2025
Rohit Sharma has given everything to this team and in return he is got nothing pic.twitter.com/Ow5SnRo8QF
ये चाहने वाले रचनात्मक मीम्स से भी गुस्से का इजहार कर रहे हैं
#GTvMI #MIvsGT— Mastikhor 🤪 (@ventingout247) March 29, 2025
Both CSK and MI have 5 cups with an abundance of experience but decided to play the most absurd cricket taking fans for granted🤬
Thank you Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma & Dhoni for doing absolutely nothing to make things better🤷🏻♀️ pic.twitter.com/JWmd4CjBCN
हार्दिक पंड्या से बहुत ज्यादा उम्मीदें थी, लेकिन गुजरात बॉलरों ने उन्हें स्ट्रोक खेलने ही नहीं दिए
Hardik??? Wtf was he doing?? Was he even playing for the team ???? this loser defending every ball like its needed only 6 Runs per over. And this Surya???? Another clown who claims himself as a best T20 batter 🤡— ᴄʜɪʜᴀʏᴀ♡̷̷ˎˊ (@Oye_Chihaya) March 29, 2025
2 JOKERS pic.twitter.com/LWHNNgnEll
खेल ऐसा होगा, तो फिर भला फैंस कहां छोड़ने वाले हैं
Attitude Performance is unique of— Chandan Singh Yadav (@Chandanmgs123) March 29, 2025
Hardik ! #GTvMI Tilak pic.twitter.com/FlcWOkPCAW
निश्चित ही, यह गंभीर सवाल है. और इसका जवाब इंडियंस प्रबंधन को ढूंढना ही होगा
Mi was a different beast under Rohit Sharma, what have you done hardik & ambani🥺pic.twitter.com/9j843TWrMw— 𝗥𝗼𝗯𝗲𝗿𝘁 (@ImRobert64) March 29, 2025
इसमें दो राय नहीं कि हालिया समय में मुंबई इंडिंयस ने अपने फैन गंवाए हैं
Not a MI fan anymore, but what pollard has done for this franchise Hardik Pandya can only dream of doing as a finisher.— ` (@R0hitinveins) March 29, 2025
Clutch God Polly 🐐
pic.twitter.com/JIu9nibAZx
जब ऐसी बैटिंग होगी, तो फैंस ऐसे ही कोसेंगे
Can't bat— ` (@R0hitinveins) March 29, 2025
Can't bowl
Can't field
Can't do Captiancy
Showing unnecessary attitude to youngster
Why this chhapri hardik pandya is even playing in the team ? pic.twitter.com/AsiLU4Zncu
