विज्ञापन
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
विशेष लिंक

GT vs MI: 'उसने इस खूबसूरत फ्रेंचाइजी को...', पंड्या की बैटिंग पर बुरी तरह बरसे फैंस

Hardik Pandya: गुजरात के बॉलरों ने पंड्या को ऐसे बांधा कि वह स्ट्रोक खेल ही नहीं पाए. जब जरूरत थी, तब उनका बल्ला कुंद पड़ गया

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
GT vs MI: 'उसने इस खूबसूरत फ्रेंचाइजी को...', पंड्या की बैटिंग पर बुरी तरह बरसे फैंस
Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians: हार्दिक पंड्या की बैटिंग सभी को हैरान कर गई
नई दिल्ली:

इंडियन प्रीमियर लीग (IPL 2025) में शनिवार को गुजरात टाइटंस (gt vs mi) ने मुंबई इंडियंस को 36 रन से हराकर अपनी दूसरी जीत दर्ज की, तो मुंबई को लगातार दूसरी हार का मुंह देखना पड़ा. हार के साथ ही मुंबई का नेट रन-रेट भी माइनस में चला गया. गुजरात के 196 रनों का पीछा करते हुए शुरुआत मुंबई की खराब रही थी, लेकिन तिलक वर्मा (39) और सूर्यकुमार याद (48) ने शुरुआती झटकों के बावजूद टीम को ट्रैक पर ला दिया था, लेकिन लगातार बढ़ते औसत और गुजरात के बॉलरों की शानदार गेंदबाजी से मुंबई का रास्ता मुश्किल होता गया. वहीं, जब मुंबई को आखिर में जीत के लिए 6 ओवरों में 85 रन की दरकार थी, तो कप्तान हार्दिक पंड्या की बल्लेबाजी का कुंद पड़ जाना मुंबई के चाहने वालों को बहुत ही नाराज कर गया. ऐसे समय हार्दिक 17 गेंदों पर सिर्फ 11 रन ही बना सके, तो फिर फैंस ने सोशल मीडिया पर हार्दिक को लेकर बहुत ही ज्यादा गुस्सा दिखाया. आप देखिए कि फैंस कैसे कमेंट कर रहे हैं

ये चाहने वाले रचनात्मक मीम्स से भी गुस्से का इजहार कर रहे हैं

हार्दिक पंड्या से बहुत ज्यादा उम्मीदें थी, लेकिन गुजरात बॉलरों ने उन्हें स्ट्रोक खेलने ही नहीं दिए

खेल ऐसा होगा, तो फिर भला फैंस कहां छोड़ने वाले हैं

निश्चित ही, यह गंभीर सवाल है. और इसका जवाब इंडियंस प्रबंधन को ढूंढना ही होगा

इसमें दो राय नहीं कि हालिया समय में मुंबई इंडिंयस ने अपने फैन गंवाए हैं

जब ऐसी बैटिंग होगी, तो फैंस ऐसे ही कोसेंगे

पूरी स्टोरी पढ़ें

NDTV.in पर ताज़ातरीन ख़बरों को ट्रैक करें, व देश के कोने-कोने से और दुनियाभर से न्यूज़ अपडेट पाएं

फॉलो करे:
Hardik Himanshu Pandya, Rohit Gurunath Sharma, Mumbai Indians, Dhara Vijay Gujjar, IPL 2025, Cricket
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now