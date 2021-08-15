Eng vs Ind 2nd Test: विराट सस्ते में लौटे, तो सोशल मीडिया फर फैंस ने उठायी उंगली, केआरके भी देने लगे ज्ञान

Eng vs Ind 2nd Test: Eng vs Ind 2nd Test: इंग्लैंड के खिलाफ लॉर्ड्स में जारी दूसरे टेस्ट के चौथे दिन भारतीय कप्तान विराट कोहली एक बार फिर से जमने के बाद आउट हो गए. जब लंच होने में सिर्फ एक या दो ओवर ही बाकी बचे थे, जब सैम कुरैन ने विराट को उनके 20 के निजी स्कोर पर विकेट के पीछे लपकवाकर भारत को बड़ा झटका दिया. अपने आउट होने से विराट बहुत ही ज्यादा खफा नजर आए और ड्रेसिंग रूम में पहुंचने के बाद कोहली गुस्से में अपने ग्लव्स जमीन पर फेंकते दिखायी पड़े. पहली पारी में 40 रन बनाने विराट से फैंस इस बार बड़ी पारी की उम्मीद कर रहे थे, लेकिन एक बार फिर से गलत शॉट चयन विराट को ले डूबा. विराट के शॉट सेलेक्शन को लेकर बाद में कमेंटेटर भी चर्चा करते दिखायी पड़े. और कुछ ऐसी ही चर्चा सोशल मीडिया पर भी शुरू हो गयी और फैस ने विराट को लेकर तीखे कमेंट किए. इन फैंस को भी विराट की यह नाकामी बिल्कुल भी गलत नहीं उतरी. और टिप्पणी करने वालों में फिल्म क्रिटिक केआरके भी शामिल रहे.
इस फैन ने विराट के हालिया सालों का औसत पेश किया है
The difference between the impossible & the possible lies in a person's Determination!— Sai Vinay Ch (@vinay_kohli1820) August 15, 2021
.
We are Right behind you Captain! #ViratKohli#viratpic.twitter.com/39oA8BaVc5
यह फैन विराट को खेल पर ध्यान देने की नसीहत दे रहा है...जब वक्त खराब होता है, तो कुछ ऐसा ही होता है
Instead of giving gyan on how we should celebrate our festivals, @imVkohli really needs to focus on cricket.— The Bogeyman (@1he_bogeyman) August 15, 2021
Very poor selection of shot today.
Highly disappointed! #ENGvIND#INDvENG#ViratKohli#Virat
इस प्रशंसक एकदम प्वाइंट की बात की है
I have been a great fan of Virat Kohli the batsman. I have always believed the fact that he is the best player in the world, even though he was never my favourite. But best players don't repeat mistakes. Virat poking at balls on 6th/7th stump and edging it is a trend now #Virat— Nikhil Dhawan (@NikhilND95) August 15, 2021
यह कह रहे हैं कि विराट क्षमता भूल बैठे हैं !
#Virat has forgotten what his potential is!— ɖօ???? xʏʐ (@akramkhanreal) August 15, 2021
Disappointing repeatedly!#INDvENGpic.twitter.com/8kwUmeNdqA
विराट के इस समर्थक की बात एकदम सही है
Form is temporary Class is permanent#IndvsEng#viratpic.twitter.com/eyhSPMGtik— Rahul Kumar (@gopalkumar390) August 15, 2021
ऐसे प्रशंसकों की कमी नहीं है
#virat we behind you https://t.co/Z5NmBA815q— Me ¥uv@®@J™ (@Yuvaraj72815657) August 15, 2021
फिल्म क्रिटिक केआरके अब क्रिकेट में भी टांग अड़ाने लगे हैं
Dear @BCCI people, I will start watching cricket if you will make @klrahul11 captain. #RohitSharma is also acceptable! But pls remove drama #Virat.— KRK (@kamaalrkhan) August 14, 2021
