Eng vs Ind 2nd Test: पहली पारी में 40 रन बनाने विराट (Virat Kohli) से फैंस इस बार बड़ी पारी की उम्मीद कर रहे थे, लेकिन एक बार फिर से गलत शॉट चयन विराट को ले डूबा. विराट के शॉट सेलेक्शन को लेकर बाद में कमेंटेटर भी चर्चा करते दिखायी पड़े. और कुछ ऐसी ही चर्चा सोशल मीडिया पर भी शुरू हो गयी और फैस ने विराट को लेकर तीखे कमेंट किए.

Eng vs Ind 2nd Test: विराट सस्ते में लौटे, तो सोशल मीडिया फर फैंस ने उठायी उंगली, केआरके भी देने लगे ज्ञान

Ind vs Eng 2nd Test: टीम इंडिया और फैंस को विराट की फॉर्म की बहुत ज्यादा जरूरत है

Eng vs Ind 2nd Test: Eng vs Ind 2nd Test: इंग्लैंड के खिलाफ लॉर्ड्स में जारी दूसरे टेस्ट के चौथे दिन भारतीय कप्तान विराट कोहली एक बार फिर से जमने के बाद आउट हो गए. जब लंच होने में सिर्फ एक या दो ओवर ही बाकी बचे थे, जब सैम कुरैन ने विराट को उनके 20 के निजी स्कोर पर विकेट के पीछे लपकवाकर भारत को बड़ा झटका दिया. अपने आउट होने से विराट बहुत ही ज्यादा खफा नजर आए और ड्रेसिंग रूम में पहुंचने के बाद कोहली गुस्से में अपने ग्लव्स जमीन पर फेंकते दिखायी पड़े. पहली पारी में 40 रन बनाने विराट से फैंस इस बार बड़ी पारी की उम्मीद कर रहे थे, लेकिन एक बार फिर से गलत शॉट चयन विराट को ले डूबा. विराट के शॉट सेलेक्शन को लेकर बाद में कमेंटेटर भी चर्चा करते दिखायी पड़े. और कुछ ऐसी ही चर्चा सोशल मीडिया पर भी शुरू हो गयी और फैस ने विराट को लेकर तीखे कमेंट किए. इन फैंस को भी विराट की यह नाकामी बिल्कुल भी गलत नहीं उतरी. और टिप्पणी करने वालों में फिल्म क्रिटिक केआरके भी शामिल रहे.

इस फैन ने विराट के हालिया सालों का औसत पेश किया है

यह फैन विराट को खेल पर ध्यान देने की नसीहत दे रहा है...जब वक्त खराब होता है, तो कुछ ऐसा ही होता है

इस प्रशंसक एकदम प्वाइंट की बात की है

यह कह रहे हैं कि विराट क्षमता भूल बैठे हैं !

विराट के इस समर्थक की बात एकदम सही है

ऐसे प्रशंसकों की कमी नहीं है

फिल्म क्रिटिक केआरके अब क्रिकेट में भी टांग अड़ाने लगे हैं


VIDEO: कुछ  दिन पहले कैफ ने श्रीलंका सीरीज को लेकर खास बात की थी. 

