धोनी ने दिखाया अपना दम, आख़िरी 4 गेंदों में बनाए 16 रन, लोगों ने कहा- महिया मार रहा है

भगवान ने धोनी को बड़े ही जतन से बनाया है. जब धोनी के हाथ में बल्ला होता है तो अच्छे-अच्छे बॉलर पानी मांगते हैं. धोनी अपने बल्ले से हमेशा साबित करते आए हैं कि वो वाकई में दुनिया के सर्वश्रेष्ठ बल्लेबाज़ हैं.

धोनी ने दिखाया अपना दम, आख़िरी 4 गेंदों में बनाए 16 रन, लोगों ने कहा- महिया मार रहा है

भगवान ने धोनी को बड़े ही जतन से बनाया है. जब धोनी के हाथ में बल्ला होता है तो अच्छे-अच्छे बॉलर पानी मांगते हैं. धोनी अपने बल्ले से हमेशा साबित करते आए हैं कि वो वाकई में दुनिया के सर्वश्रेष्ठ बल्लेबाज़ हैं. आईपीएल का आज का मैच मुंबई इंडियन्स और सीएसके बीच खेला जा रहा था. मैच में रोहित की पलटन का पूरी तरह दबदबा था, मगर कई उतार-चढ़ाव के बाद सीएसके को आखिरी ओवर में जीत के लिए 17 रन चाहिए थे. लक्ष्य मुश्किल जरूर था, लेकिन धोनी के रहते असंभव नहीं. अगर माही तो सब मुमकिन है. सोशल मीडिया पर धोनी को बधाइयां दी जा रही हैं.

यह भी पढ़ें

धोनी भाई, रिटायरमेंट वापस ले लो

ये माही का स्टाइल है

वाह माही

महिया मार रहा है

धोनी जैसा कोई नहीं

विंटेज पारी

शाबाश, माही

अनहोनी को होनी करने वाला धोनी

Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com


एक ही तो दिल है, कितनी बार जीतोगे

MSDMaahiCSKMahendra Singh Dhoni4 Balls 16 RunsIPL Latest Updates
टिप्पणियां

पढ़ें देश और दुनिया की ताजा ख़बरें अब हिन्दी में (Hindi News) | आईपीएल सुर्खिया(IPL 2022), व्यापार, बॉलीवुड और राजनीति के समाचार at NDTV.in

लाइव खबर देखें:

अन्य खबरें
 