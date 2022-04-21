धोनी ने दिखाया अपना दम, आख़िरी 4 गेंदों में बनाए 16 रन, लोगों ने कहा- महिया मार रहा है

भगवान ने धोनी को बड़े ही जतन से बनाया है. जब धोनी के हाथ में बल्ला होता है तो अच्छे-अच्छे बॉलर पानी मांगते हैं. धोनी अपने बल्ले से हमेशा साबित करते आए हैं कि वो वाकई में दुनिया के सर्वश्रेष्ठ बल्लेबाज़ हैं. आईपीएल का आज का मैच मुंबई इंडियन्स और सीएसके बीच खेला जा रहा था. मैच में रोहित की पलटन का पूरी तरह दबदबा था, मगर कई उतार-चढ़ाव के बाद सीएसके को आखिरी ओवर में जीत के लिए 17 रन चाहिए थे. लक्ष्य मुश्किल जरूर था, लेकिन धोनी के रहते असंभव नहीं. अगर माही तो सब मुमकिन है. सोशल मीडिया पर धोनी को बधाइयां दी जा रही हैं.
धोनी भाई, रिटायरमेंट वापस ले लो
Can we request @msdhoni to come out from retirement for T20 World Cup! #Dhoni#Mahi#MIvsCSK— R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) April 21, 2022
ये माही का स्टाइल है
Ms dhoni????❤️ Greatest finisher of all time history of cricket #Dhoni#Dhoni#mahi#MSDhoni????pic.twitter.com/6s3ydTIPDB— A. H Laskar???????? (@H45Nif) April 21, 2022
वाह माही
MS Dhoni when CSK needed 16 off 4 - 6,4,2,4. Still the greatest finisher of the IPL. pic.twitter.com/KxVu8prYRe— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 21, 2022
महिया मार रहा है
MS Dhoni, the greatest finisher ever.— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 21, 2022
धोनी जैसा कोई नहीं
MS Dhoni's T20 record in the 20th over while batting second:— Samvad/ संवाद (@livesamvad) April 21, 2022
121 balls
323 runs
26 fours
26 sixes
???? 266.94 strike-rate ????
WOW! pic.twitter.com/p2QaCz9PHl
विंटेज पारी
Rohit Sharma said "We all know how towering MS Dhoni can be, he took CSK home again".— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 21, 2022
शाबाश, माही
What a knock by MS Dhoni - 28* (13). Finished the game for CSK just like he has in past, still the best out there. What a legend. pic.twitter.com/wIcdawBNEs— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 21, 2022
अनहोनी को होनी करने वाला धोनी
MS Dhoni is that kind of a legend! pic.twitter.com/3XBBNlsERw— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 21, 2022
एक ही तो दिल है, कितनी बार जीतोगे
MS Dhoni won Super Striker Of The Match Award. pic.twitter.com/krFQ2yI9cQ— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 21, 2022