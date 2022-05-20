Afghanistan: महिला एंकर मुंह ढंक पर पेश करें TV प्रोग्राम...Taliban सरकार का नया "अमानवीय आदेश"

Afghan Women : टोलो न्यूज़ (Tolo News) की एक महिला पत्रकार (Female Journalist) ने बताया कि वो चेहरा ढंकने के आदेश के बाद अपना प्रोग्राम सही से प्रेजेंट नहीं कर पाई. उन्होंने कहा, "अगर हम बुर्का भी पहन लें तो अगला आदेश तालिबान (Taliban) का यह होगा कि महिलाओं की आवाज़ टेलीविजन प नहीं आ सकी. वो महिलाओं को स्क्रीन से हटाना चाहते हैं."

Afghanistan में महिला एंकर्स के लिए तालिबान ने जारी किया नया आदेश (प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर)

अफगानिस्तान (Afghanistan) में तालिबान (Taliban) की सरकार ने महिलाओं के खिलाफ एक नया फरमान जारी किया है. देश के सबसे पहले 24 घंटे के न्यूज़ चैनल टोलो न्यूज़ (Tolo News) ने ट्वीट कर बताया है कि अब अफगानिस्तान में सभी महिला एंकर्स (Women Anchors) को प्रोग्राम प्रेजेंट करते समय मुंह ढंकने को कहा गया है.  

अफगानिस्तान की महिला महिला एंकर्स इस फरमान से काफी परेशान हैं. टोलो न्यूज़ की पत्रकार तहमीना ने रोते हुए कहा, "अब हम क्या करें, हमें नहीं पता. हम आखिर तक अपने काम के अधिकार के लिए लड़ने को तैयार थे लेकिन वो हमें मंजूरी नहीं नहीं दे रहे."   

अफगानिस्तान में आए तालिबान के इस फरमान के खिलाफ ट्विटर पर कई लोगों ने तालिबान की निंदा की है और महिला पत्रकारों का साथ दिया है.एक ट्वीट में कहा गया, " वो महिलाओं को स्क्रीन से हटाना चाहते हैं.  वो एक पढी लिखी महिला से डरते हैं. पहले उन्होंने लड़कियों को स्कूल जाने से रोका, और अब वो मीडिया को निशाने पर ले रहे हैं." ट्विटर पर तालिबान से यह अपील की जा रही है कि वो महिलाओं और बच्चों के अधिकारों का सम्मान करें.  

