Afghanistan: महिला एंकर मुंह ढंक पर पेश करें TV प्रोग्राम...Taliban सरकार का नया "अमानवीय आदेश"

अफगानिस्तान (Afghanistan) में तालिबान (Taliban) की सरकार ने महिलाओं के खिलाफ एक नया फरमान जारी किया है. देश के सबसे पहले 24 घंटे के न्यूज़ चैनल टोलो न्यूज़ (Tolo News) ने ट्वीट कर बताया है कि अब अफगानिस्तान में सभी महिला एंकर्स (Women Anchors) को प्रोग्राम प्रेजेंट करते समय मुंह ढंकने को कहा गया है.
The Taliban have ordered female news presenters to cover their faces. We visited @TOLOnews this morning, as the newsroom worriedly discussed this new Taliban edict, and whether to keep going at all. ???? 1/9 pic.twitter.com/MSOXXLQPwU— Christiane Amanpour (@amanpour) May 19, 2022
अफगानिस्तान की महिला महिला एंकर्स इस फरमान से काफी परेशान हैं. टोलो न्यूज़ की पत्रकार तहमीना ने रोते हुए कहा, "अब हम क्या करें, हमें नहीं पता. हम आखिर तक अपने काम के अधिकार के लिए लड़ने को तैयार थे लेकिन वो हमें मंजूरी नहीं नहीं दे रहे."
“What should we do? We don't know,” cries Tahmina Tolonews journalist. “We were ready to fight to the last to perform our work, but they don't allow us.” @amanpourpic.twitter.com/b5RndGFaJW— Wali Arian (@waliarian) May 19, 2022
अफगानिस्तान में आए तालिबान के इस फरमान के खिलाफ ट्विटर पर कई लोगों ने तालिबान की निंदा की है और महिला पत्रकारों का साथ दिया है.एक ट्वीट में कहा गया, " वो महिलाओं को स्क्रीन से हटाना चाहते हैं. वो एक पढी लिखी महिला से डरते हैं. पहले उन्होंने लड़कियों को स्कूल जाने से रोका, और अब वो मीडिया को निशाने पर ले रहे हैं." ट्विटर पर तालिबान से यह अपील की जा रही है कि वो महिलाओं और बच्चों के अधिकारों का सम्मान करें.
"They want women to be removed from the screen. They are afraid of an educated woman. First, they deprived girls from going to school & then they came onto media now." -Khatera @TOLOnews anchor— Melissa Fleming ???????? (@MelissaFleming) May 20, 2022
We urge the Taliban to respect human rights of women & girlshttps://t.co/gISSyGwHaO
टोलो न्यूज़ की एक महिला पत्रकार ने बताया कि वो चेहरा ढंकने के आदेश के बाद अपना प्रोग्राम सही से प्रेजेंट नहीं कर पाई. उन्होंने कहा, अगर हम बुर्का भी पहन लें तो अगला आदेश तालिबान का यह होगा कि महिलाओं की आवाज़ टेलीविजन प नहीं आ सकी. वो महिलाओं को स्क्रीन से हटाना चाहते हैं.
A female tolonews journalist says she couldn't present her program properly today after taliban ordered to cover her face. “Even if we appear with burqa, next taliban will say women's voices are forbidden" They want women to be ereased from screen. pic.twitter.com/PLmW2iwXHk— ????????Afghanistan Fact Checks???? (@AfgFactChecks) May 19, 2022