Tokyo Olympics 2020 ओपनिंग सेरेमनी, देखें Live Photos और Videos

Tokyo Olympics 2020: खेले के सबसे बड़े महाकुंभ ओलंपिक के ओपनिंग सरेमनी में के महाकुंभ की ओपनिंग सेरेमनी में भारत के 19 खिलाड़ी हिस्सा ले रहे हैं.  वहीं टोक्यो ओलंपिक में 205 देशों से 11 हजार एथलीट शामिल हो रहे हैं. 17 दिनों तक चलने वाले टोक्यो ओलंपिक में 33 अलग-अलग खेलों के 339 इवेंट्स होंगे. जिसमें भारत के 127 खिलाड़ी हिस्से लेंगे. 84 मेडल इवेंट्स में भारतीय खिलाड़ी इस बार हिस्सा ले रहे हैं.

टोक्यो ओलंपिक सेरेमनी का आगाज

Tokyo Olympics 2020: खेले के सबसे बड़े महाकुंभ ओलंपिक के ओपनिंग सरेमनी में के महाकुंभ की ओपनिंग सेरेमनी में भारत के 19 खिलाड़ी हिस्सा ले रहे हैं.  वहीं टोक्यो ओलंपिक में 205 देशों से 11 हजार एथलीट शामिल हो रहे हैं. 17 दिनों तक चलने वाले टोक्यो ओलंपिक में 33 अलग-अलग खेलों के 339 इवेंट्स होंगे. जिसमें भारत के 127 खिलाड़ी हिस्से लेंगे. 84 मेडल इवेंट्स में भारतीय खिलाड़ी इस बार हिस्सा ले रहे हैं. बता दें कि ओपनिंग सेरेमनी में भारतीय दल मार्चपास्ट में 21वें नंबर पर उतरेगा, कोरोना वायरस के कारण टोक्यो ओलंपिक का आगाज एक साल की देरी से हो रहा है. यहां ओपनिंग सेरेमनी से जुड़ी लाइव Photos और Videos

Jul 23, 2021 17:22 (IST)
ग्रीस और आईओसी रेफ्यूजी ओलंपिक टीम का दल परेड के लिए उतरा
Jul 23, 2021 17:20 (IST)
Tokyo Olympics में इस बार परेड के दौरान कम खिलाड़ी ही दिखेंगे, कोरोना को देखते हुए आयोजकों ने यह फैसला किया है.
Jul 23, 2021 17:15 (IST)
भारतीय दल मार्चपास्ट के लिए तैयार
Jul 23, 2021 17:12 (IST)
आतिशबाजी से नहाता हुआ टोक्यो का नेशनल स्टेडियम
Jul 23, 2021 17:09 (IST)
जापान के कलाकार दे रहे रंगारंग प्रस्तुति
Jul 23, 2021 17:06 (IST)
Jul 23, 2021 17:06 (IST)
Jul 23, 2021 17:04 (IST)
Jul 23, 2021 17:01 (IST)
Jul 23, 2021 16:58 (IST)
Jul 23, 2021 16:56 (IST)
