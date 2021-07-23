Tokyo Olympics 2020 ओपनिंग सेरेमनी, देखें Live Photos और Videos

Tokyo Olympics 2020: खेले के सबसे बड़े महाकुंभ ओलंपिक के ओपनिंग सरेमनी में के महाकुंभ की ओपनिंग सेरेमनी में भारत के 19 खिलाड़ी हिस्सा ले रहे हैं. वहीं टोक्यो ओलंपिक में 205 देशों से 11 हजार एथलीट शामिल हो रहे हैं. 17 दिनों तक चलने वाले टोक्यो ओलंपिक में 33 अलग-अलग खेलों के 339 इवेंट्स होंगे. जिसमें भारत के 127 खिलाड़ी हिस्से लेंगे. 84 मेडल इवेंट्स में भारतीय खिलाड़ी इस बार हिस्सा ले रहे हैं. बता दें कि ओपनिंग सेरेमनी में भारतीय दल मार्चपास्ट में 21वें नंबर पर उतरेगा, कोरोना वायरस के कारण टोक्यो ओलंपिक का आगाज एक साल की देरी से हो रहा है. यहां ओपनिंग सेरेमनी से जुड़ी लाइव Photos और Videos
We're all connected #Tokyo2020 | #Olympics | #UnitedByEmotioin | #StrongerTogetherpic.twitter.com/i8qOrn7oUK— #Tokyo2020 (@Tokyo2020) July 23, 2021
Enjoy the candid moments of Team India's Flagbearer, @MangteC & @manpreetpawar07 from @Tokyo2020 before the Opening Ceremony— SAIMedia (@Media_SAI) July 23, 2021
The much-awaited #Tokyo2020 Games are about to commence & the excitement can be gauged from Indian Contingent's smiles
Come, let's #Cheer4Indiapic.twitter.com/qVs4bcWp7i
It is time for the #Tokyo2020 Parade of Athletes- #Tokyo2020 (@Tokyo2020) July 23, 2021
As is custom, Greece🇬🇷 are the first nation to enter the Olympic Stadium at the #OpeningCeremony#UnitedByEmotion | #StrongerTogether | #Olympicspic.twitter.com/U09CCsCwtY
#TeamIndia is ready for the March past at the Opening Ceremony of #Tokyo2020#Olympics#Cheer4Indiapic.twitter.com/asJKuvVqoy- SAIMedia (@Media_SAI) July 23, 2021
2013 ➡️ 2021- #Tokyo2020 (@Tokyo2020) July 23, 2021
For many people around the world, NO WORDS can describe this moment #Tokyo2020#OpeningCeremony | #UnitedByEmotion | #StrongerTogetherpic.twitter.com/gKrdCAmJ9Z
The legacy of Tokyo 1964 lives on at #Tokyo2020- #Tokyo2020 (@Tokyo2020) July 23, 2021
These Olympic Rings were crafted with wood grown from trees that were planted by athletes 5⃣7⃣ years ago when the #Olympics first came to Tokyo🌳#StrongerTogether | #OpeningCeremony#UnitedByEmotionpic.twitter.com/Z1n0HCNK5h
An entire nation's hopes and prayers are with the Indian contingent at the #TokyoOlympics. I convey best wishes to you all on behalf of all Indians. I am confident that you all will excel, win laurels and make our country proud. #Cheer4India- President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) July 23, 2021
An entire nation's hopes and prayers are with the Indian contingent at the #TokyoOlympics. I convey best wishes to you all on behalf of all Indians. I am confident that you all will excel, win laurels and make our country proud. #Cheer4India- President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) July 23, 2021
The light show at the #Tokyo2020#OpeningCeremony- #Tokyo2020 (@Tokyo2020) July 23, 2021
What do you see in the lights? #UnitedByEmotion | #StrongerTogether | #Olympicspic.twitter.com/PKu3YGGY76
The writing's on the... floor #Tokyo2020#OpeningCeremony#UnitedByEmotion | #StrongerTogether | #Olympicspic.twitter.com/VLTSZAa3wx- #Tokyo2020 (@Tokyo2020) July 23, 2021
With the Olympics Opening Ceremony all set to get underway, Sports Minister @ianuragthakur gets into the 'sporting' spirit in the presence of our champions. @DuttYogi@kmmalleswari and @Akhilkumarboxer#Cheer4Indiapic.twitter.com/qf70J4RVVZ- SAIMedia (@Media_SAI) July 23, 2021
I wonder what this is? 🤔#Tokyo2020 | #Olympics | #UnitedByEmotion | #StrongerTogetherpic.twitter.com/o9FSbae0DP- #Tokyo2020 (@Tokyo2020) July 23, 2021