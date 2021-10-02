Live Updates : अमिताभ बच्चन के साथ स्वस्थ भारत, संपन्न भारत टेलीथॉन का रिहर्सल

3 अक्टूबर को अमिताभ बच्चन के साथ स्वस्थ भारत, संपूर्ण भारत टेलीथॉन लाइव देखें.

'बनेगा स्वस्थ इंडिया' का आठवां सीजन लॉन्च होने जा रहा है. उसको लेकर जोर-शोर से तैयारियां जारी हैं. बनेगा स्वस्थ इंडिया की रिहर्सल और उसकी तैयारियों की एक झलक देखिए. 3 अक्टूबर को अमिताभ बच्चन के साथ स्वस्थ भारत, संपूर्ण भारत टेलीथॉन लाइव देखें.
 

Oct 02, 2021 16:26 (IST)
12 घंटे के #स्वस्थ भारत, संपूर्ण भारत टेलीथॉन में देखें कलाकार नाथू खान की प्रफोर्मेंस...

Oct 02, 2021 16:25 (IST)
तैयारियों की एक झलक! 12 घंटे के #SwasthBharat, Sampann Bharat टेलीथॉन में अपनी प्रस्तुति की रिहर्सल करती Sesame Workshop India की टीम.
Oct 02, 2021 16:25 (IST)
Sesame Workshop India की प्रस्तुति देखना ना भूलें. ये हाथ धोने की मूल बातें सिखाते हैं.

Oct 02, 2021 16:25 (IST)
12 घंटे के #स्वस्थ भारत, संपूर्ण भारत टेलीथॉन पर 3 अक्टूबर को लाइव देखें आर्टिस्ट मोनाली ठाकुर की लाइव प्रफोर्मेंस 

Oct 02, 2021 16:24 (IST)
3 अक्टूबर को अमिताभ बच्चन के साथ Swasth Bharat, Sampann Bharat टेलीथॉन में Dharavi Rocks भी देंगे अपनी प्रस्तुति
Oct 02, 2021 16:23 (IST)
स्वस्थ लोग ही एक स्वस्थ और समृद्ध राष्ट्र की नींव रख सकते हैं

अमिताभ बच्चन के साथ NDTV-Dettol India के स्पेशल स्वस्थ भारत, संपन्न भारत टेलीथॉन के साथ जुड़िए 3 अक्टूबर को सुबह 9 बजे से.
Oct 02, 2021 16:23 (IST)
इस वर्ष, अभियान की प्रतिबद्धता भारत में हर किसी के स्वास्थ्य की देखभाल करने के बारे में जागरूकता बढ़ाना है, विशेष रूप से कमजोर समुदायों में.
Oct 02, 2021 16:22 (IST)
COVID-19 महामारी ने यह स्पष्ट कर दिया है कि देश का स्वास्थ्य अपने लोगों के स्वास्थ्य से जुड़ा हुआ है.
Oct 02, 2021 16:22 (IST)
इस साल NDTV-Dettol Banega Swasth India campaign के आठवें सीजन की थीम होगी :- One Health, One Planet, One Future - 

