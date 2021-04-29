Poll of Exit Polls 2021: बंगाल में ममता, तमिलनाडु में डीएमके, असम में बीजपी और केरल में LDF की हो सकती है जीत

असम, केरल, पुदुच्चेरी, तमिलनाडु और पश्च‍िम बंगाल विधानसभा चुनाव के लिए मतदान संपन्न हो चुके हैं. केरल, पुदुच्चेरी और तमिलनाडु में जहां एक ही चरण में मतदान संपन्न हुआ था वहीं असम में तीन और पश्च‍िम बंगाल में 8 चरणों में चुनाव कराए गए.

Poll of Exit Polls 2021: 5 राज्यों में किसकी बनेगी सरकार

असम (Assam), केरल (Kerala), पुदुच्चेरी (Puducherry), तमिलनाडु (Tamil Nadu) और पश्च‍िम बंगाल (West Bengal) विधानसभा चुनाव के लिए मतदान संपन्न हो चुके हैं. केरल, पुदुच्चेरी और तमिलनाडु में जहां एक ही चरण में मतदान संपन्न हुआ था वहीं असम में तीन और पश्च‍िम बंगाल में 8 चरणों में चुनाव कराए गए. पश्च‍िम बंगाल में आज यानी 29 अप्रैल को आख‍िरी दौर का मतदान संपन्न होते ही विधानसभा चुनावों के लिए वोटिंग की प्रक्रिया खत्म हो गई. इसके साथ ही नतीजों की झलक एग्जिट पोल में देखने को मिली. विभिन्न मीडिया हाउसेज द्वारा अलग-अलग एग्जिट पोल जारी किए गए. आप सभी एग्जिट पोल्स को एक साथ एनडीटीवी के 'पोल ऑफ एग्जिट पोल' (Poll of Exit Poll) में देख सकते हैं.


Apr 29, 2021 20:02 (IST)
Apr 29, 2021 19:57 (IST)
Apr 29, 2021 19:51 (IST)
Apr 29, 2021 19:50 (IST)
Apr 29, 2021 19:48 (IST)
Apr 29, 2021 19:46 (IST)
Times Now-Cvoter Exit Polls for West Bengal : टीएमसी की सीटें 211 से घटकर 158 हो सकती हैं मगर बहुमत मिलेगी, बीजेपी 115 सीटें जीत सकती हैं. लेफ्ट-कांग्रेस की सीटें 76 से घटकर 19 रह सकती हैं.
Apr 29, 2021 19:44 (IST)
असम के लिए India Today-Axis My India का अनुमान:

बीजेपी + : 75-85
कांग्रेस + : 40-50
अन्य : 1-3
Apr 29, 2021 19:43 (IST)
Apr 29, 2021 19:42 (IST)
Apr 29, 2021 19:42 (IST)
Apr 29, 2021 19:31 (IST)
पोल ऑफ एक्जिट पोल्स के अनुसार तमिलनाडु में डीएमके की जीत हो सकती है. एम के स्टालिन की पार्टी डीएम के को राज्य में कम से कम 171 सीटें मिल सकती हैं जबकि एआईएडीएमके व सहयोगियों को 58 सीटों से संतोष करना पड़ सकता है.
Apr 29, 2021 19:26 (IST)
Apr 29, 2021 19:25 (IST)
पश्च‍िम बंगाल के लिए ABP News-C Voter का एक्ज‍िट पोल

कुल सीट : 294

TMC+ : 152-164
वाम + : 14-25
बीजेपी + : 109-121
Apr 29, 2021 19:19 (IST)
Poll of exit polls at 7:15 pm: डीएमके और उसके सहयोगियों को तमिलनाडु में मिल सकता है स्पष्ट बहुमत, असम में जीत सकती है बीजेपी, केरल में एलडीएफ की जीत के आसार
Apr 29, 2021 19:18 (IST)
द हिंदू पब्ल‍िश‍िंग के निदेशक एन राम ने कहा, यह चुनाव बेहद महत्वपूर्ण होने जा रहा है.

Apr 29, 2021 19:14 (IST)
ममता बनर्जी को 149 सीटों पर मिल सकती है बढ़त, बीजेपी व सहयोगियों के खाते में जा सकती हैं 116 सीटें
Apr 29, 2021 18:27 (IST)
बंगाल में 8वें चरण के चुनाव में चार जिलों की 35 सीटों पर 283 उम्मीदवार मैदान में थे, जिनमें 35 महिलाएं थीं. माल्दा, बीरभूम, मुर्शिदाबाद और कोलकाता में वोट पड़े. 
Apr 29, 2021 18:27 (IST)
पश्चिम बंगाल विधानसभा चुनाव के आखिरी चरण में आज शाम 5.30 बजे तक 76 फीसदी वोटिंग हुई. सबसे ज्यादा बीरभूम में 81.82% मतदान हुआ. 
