Poll of Exit Polls 2021: बंगाल में ममता, तमिलनाडु में डीएमके, असम में बीजपी और केरल में LDF की हो सकती है जीत

असम (Assam), केरल (Kerala), पुदुच्चेरी (Puducherry), तमिलनाडु (Tamil Nadu) और पश्चिम बंगाल (West Bengal) विधानसभा चुनाव के लिए मतदान संपन्न हो चुके हैं. केरल, पुदुच्चेरी और तमिलनाडु में जहां एक ही चरण में मतदान संपन्न हुआ था वहीं असम में तीन और पश्चिम बंगाल में 8 चरणों में चुनाव कराए गए. पश्चिम बंगाल में आज यानी 29 अप्रैल को आखिरी दौर का मतदान संपन्न होते ही विधानसभा चुनावों के लिए वोटिंग की प्रक्रिया खत्म हो गई. इसके साथ ही नतीजों की झलक एग्जिट पोल में देखने को मिली. विभिन्न मीडिया हाउसेज द्वारा अलग-अलग एग्जिट पोल जारी किए गए. आप सभी एग्जिट पोल्स को एक साथ एनडीटीवी के 'पोल ऑफ एग्जिट पोल' (Poll of Exit Poll) में देख सकते हैं.
Here are the Updates On Poll of Exit Polls 2021:
#PollofPolls | "It does not matter who wins. India is losing the battle against Covid-19": Aadil Boparai, Congress Spokesperson#ElectionsWithNDTVpic.twitter.com/fQ4O54GxqH- NDTV (@ndtv) April 29, 2021
#PollOfPolls | BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is likely to retain power in Assam, NDTV's poll of exit polls, an aggregate of all #ExitPolls, has predicted.- NDTV (@ndtv) April 29, 2021
(Health warning: exit polls often get it wrong)
More here: https://t.co/p0TN6pQbzFpic.twitter.com/EzLoli2nIZ
#PollOfPolls | Early #ExitPoll results from #Kerala appeared to give the edge to the ruling LDF coalition while the Congress-led UDF seemed to come in close behind.- NDTV (@ndtv) April 29, 2021
Watch live: https://t.co/3r7TEZ5wAkpic.twitter.com/oIWKhVCpkS
#PollofPolls | N Ram, Director, The Hindu Publishing Group, on the #WestBengalElection2021#ElectionsWithNDTVpic.twitter.com/0OcmGA2yOx- NDTV (@ndtv) April 29, 2021
#PollofPolls | "This election is going to be very significant": N Ram, Director, The Hindu Publishing Group#ElectionsWithNDTVpic.twitter.com/xEFPPHmN0P- NDTV (@ndtv) April 29, 2021